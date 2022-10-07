Read full article on original website
Columbus Day garbage collection: NYC Sanitation Department announces holiday trash pickup
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The city Sanitation Department (DSNY) said it would conduct trash collection Monday through a continuation of its pilot “on-holiday pick-up” program that provides additional service on typical off-days. Residents who normally have their trash removed Monday can put their material at the curb...
Columbus Day 2022: A guide to what’s open and closed in NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Columbus Day, the U.S. federal holiday that commemorates the landing of Christopher Columbus in the Americas, is Monday. The holiday is celebrated in New York City as Italian Heritage/Indigenous People day. Here’s a look at what else is open and closed on Staten Island in...
NYC subsidized housing: Staten Island tenants battling a ‘creepy fuzzy-looking’ growth
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Richmond Gardens resident Ivory Fyall and her family noticed and reported to management a “creepy fuzzy-looking” substance growing in between and over the linoleum tiles in their living room in August. October has arrived and the mold growth was removed, but the family is still awaiting full remediation of the fungus under their floor.
Metro Cards Will Soon A Thing Of NYC’s Past
One of New York City’s most paramount resources is the subway system, which services around 3 million people every day throughout Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, and the Bronx. With 472 stations the subway has used MetroCards since 1997 as the only form of payment for the $2.75 fares, with options for single use, reloadable cards, and monthly plans. Yet the MTA has decided to move on from physical cards and will soon become completely digital.
Migrants Bused To NYC Hotel Knocking Doors And Asking For Help
After being placed in hotels, migrants who came to New York City have been wandering the streets of a Staten Island neighborhood looking for food, clothing, and employment. The migrants are residing at a property in Travis-Chelsea that includes the Staten Island Inn, Holiday Inn, and Fairfield Inn and Suites Marriott, according to sources and staff members. Many of the migrants are unprepared for the winter conditions of the Big Apple.
Alert: Check Your Credit Card IF You Ate At Popular New York Restaurant
New York State Police issued a warning after arresting a waitress from a popular diner. Police believe others have been conned. Recently, New York State Police from Troop G told New York residents to check their credit card statements after arresting a waitress from a New York diner. New York...
‘Was louder than most concerts’: NJ resident keeps log of boom parties impacting Staten Islanders
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New Jersey resident Sean Kelsey made at least 37 calls to Garden State police between 2019 and 2021 about noise from “boom” parties. Kelsey has lived in Jersey City for 16 years and said the noise has been an issue since the day he moved into his condo. Neighbors who lived there before he moved in said the noise has been going on for as long as they can remember.
NYC Bill Would Pay People to Report Drivers Parking Illegally
A new proposal to increase city parking enforcement by incentivizing New Yorkers to report illegally parked cars is gaining a lot of attention. The bill, introduced to the City Council, would give people making the report a 25% cut of a $175 proposed ticket fine -- that's $44. Participating New...
New York Town Gets Rid Of Open Container Law
Soon you will be able to walk around one town in New York with an open beer, mixed drink, or any other alcoholic beverage. Earlier this week the town board in Angola, New York voted to lift the open container law which didn't allow people to walk around in public with an open alcoholic drink. The board voted 4 to 1 to lift the open container law in the town.
Sukkah vandalized on Upper East Side ahead of Jewish holiday
NEW YORK - Police are searching for a suspect they say vandalized a sukkah in New York City early Saturday morning. The sukkah was built Friday morning in front of the Chabad Israel Center located at East 92nd Street and First Avenue on the Upper East Side ahead of the Jewish holiday, Sukkot.
NYC officials say man jumped from 29-story luxury hotel in Times Square
Officials in New York City say that a man jumped from a luxury hotel in Times Square on Friday. A spokesperson for the New York City Police Department said that officers responded to a 911 call of an unconscious person on Friday at 11:24 a.m. When officers arrived on the...
Shockingly This Is The Best City To Buy A Car In New York
If you are in the market to buy a used car there is probably one city in New York State that wouldn't even think about buying a vehicle. But it turns out that the last city you would think is a used vehicle is one of the best places in the country to score a deal on a used vehicle.
Nutley water main shut down, gushing water stops days after break
NUTLEY, N.J. -- A state of emergency is in place in at least two northern New Jersey towns.This after a massive water main break that had been creating problems since last week, CBS2's Lisa Rozner reported.By Sunday night, finally, the leak in the affected pipe on Bloomfield Avenue in Nutley was sealed. On Wednesday, the nearly 6-foot water main broke, sending water gushing out like a river and flooding some homes nearby.Even though there has been progress, it is still impacting towns which rely on the North Jersey District water supply. Starting Saturday, Montclair and Glen Ridge issued a state...
What’s the plan for migrants living in Travis hotel? NYC reps to answer public’s questions Tuesday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Questions abound on Staten Island about the city’s plan to house migrant families from Central and South America in a Travis hotel, and city representatives plan to answer those questions during a virtual public hearing on Tuesday. Community leaders have criticized the plan to...
Barstool's Portnoy Raves About Trendy But Pricey And Maybe Inconvenient Jersey City Pizzeria
The pies go for about $40 and they're only available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy will be the first to say, that price is steep and the hours aren't exactly convenient. But apparently. can get away with it because, well, the food is good....
Good Samaritan helps shark back into water after it washes up on Staten Island beach (video)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As Quint, the shark hunter in “Jaws,’' all-knowingly said: “Cage goes in the water. You go in the water. Shark’s in the water.”. Except, this time, the shark wasn’t actually in the water — and it wasn’t a 25-foot Great White.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — City representatives will answer questions from the public about migrant families from Central and South America being housed in a Travis hotel during a virtual public hearing of Community Board 2 on Tuesday. Community leaders have criticized the plan, noting the limited transportation and medical...
Crash leaves multiple people injured at Hylan Boulevard intersection: FDNY
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two people were hurt in a Sunday morning crash along Hylan Boulevard in Prince’s Bay, according to an FDNY spokesman. Emergency radio transmissions indicated two vehicles were involved in the incident.
‘Don’t give. It’s not your pastor,’ Staten Island church warns of social media scams
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With many donation-related scams designed to get unsuspecting citizens to fork over their hard earned cash, it’s no surprise fraudsters pretending to be clergy are preying on Americans in increasing numbers. Parishioners of Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. (OLGC) Church in Tompkinsville were warned...
It’s a no-brainer: Extend the HOV lane on the Staten Island Expressway to the Goethals Bridge | Our Opinion
If ever there’s a single no-brainer in the world of Staten Island transportation, this is it: Extending the High Occupancy Vehicle lane on the westbound Staten Island Expressway all the way to the Goethals Bridge. GOP Borough President Vito Fossella and Assemblyman Michael Cusick (D-Mid-Island) made a bi-partisan pitch...
