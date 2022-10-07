ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Staten Island Advance

NYC subsidized housing: Staten Island tenants battling a ‘creepy fuzzy-looking’ growth

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Richmond Gardens resident Ivory Fyall and her family noticed and reported to management a “creepy fuzzy-looking” substance growing in between and over the linoleum tiles in their living room in August. October has arrived and the mold growth was removed, but the family is still awaiting full remediation of the fungus under their floor.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
themonitormmc.com

Metro Cards Will Soon A Thing Of NYC’s Past

One of New York City’s most paramount resources is the subway system, which services around 3 million people every day throughout Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, and the Bronx. With 472 stations the subway has used MetroCards since 1997 as the only form of payment for the $2.75 fares, with options for single use, reloadable cards, and monthly plans. Yet the MTA has decided to move on from physical cards and will soon become completely digital.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Abdul Ghani

Migrants Bused To NYC Hotel Knocking Doors And Asking For Help

After being placed in hotels, migrants who came to New York City have been wandering the streets of a Staten Island neighborhood looking for food, clothing, and employment. The migrants are residing at a property in Travis-Chelsea that includes the Staten Island Inn, Holiday Inn, and Fairfield Inn and Suites Marriott, according to sources and staff members. Many of the migrants are unprepared for the winter conditions of the Big Apple.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

‘Was louder than most concerts’: NJ resident keeps log of boom parties impacting Staten Islanders

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New Jersey resident Sean Kelsey made at least 37 calls to Garden State police between 2019 and 2021 about noise from “boom” parties. Kelsey has lived in Jersey City for 16 years and said the noise has been an issue since the day he moved into his condo. Neighbors who lived there before he moved in said the noise has been going on for as long as they can remember.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NBC New York

NYC Bill Would Pay People to Report Drivers Parking Illegally

A new proposal to increase city parking enforcement by incentivizing New Yorkers to report illegally parked cars is gaining a lot of attention. The bill, introduced to the City Council, would give people making the report a 25% cut of a $175 proposed ticket fine -- that's $44. Participating New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIBX 950

New York Town Gets Rid Of Open Container Law

Soon you will be able to walk around one town in New York with an open beer, mixed drink, or any other alcoholic beverage. Earlier this week the town board in Angola, New York voted to lift the open container law which didn't allow people to walk around in public with an open alcoholic drink. The board voted 4 to 1 to lift the open container law in the town.
ANGOLA, NY
fox5ny.com

Sukkah vandalized on Upper East Side ahead of Jewish holiday

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a suspect they say vandalized a sukkah in New York City early Saturday morning. The sukkah was built Friday morning in front of the Chabad Israel Center located at East 92nd Street and First Avenue on the Upper East Side ahead of the Jewish holiday, Sukkot.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Nutley water main shut down, gushing water stops days after break

NUTLEY, N.J. -- A state of emergency is in place in at least two northern New Jersey towns.This after a massive water main break that had been creating problems since last week, CBS2's Lisa Rozner reported.By Sunday night, finally, the leak in the affected pipe on Bloomfield Avenue in Nutley was sealed. On Wednesday, the nearly 6-foot water main broke, sending water gushing out like a river and flooding some homes nearby.Even though there has been progress, it is still impacting towns which rely on the North Jersey District water supply. Starting Saturday, Montclair and Glen Ridge issued a state...
NUTLEY, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Public invited to question NYC reps about Travis hotel migrant housing plan during Community Board 2 public hearing

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — City representatives will answer questions from the public about migrant families from Central and South America being housed in a Travis hotel during a virtual public hearing of Community Board 2 on Tuesday. Community leaders have criticized the plan, noting the limited transportation and medical...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
