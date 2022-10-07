Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate Open Houses: Burien, Normandy Park, Kent & Arbor Heights

SPONSORED:

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding five Open Houses this weekend – in Burien, Normandy Park, Kent and Arbor Heights.

First up – surrounded by nature’s landscape, this beautiful custom Hurstwood home delivers a breathtaking backdrop for every season:

Soak in the spectacular sound and mountain views from this stunning 2,290 sq ft house.

Three bedrooms plus a flex room, vaulted ceilings, walls of windows, gleaming hardwood floors, new paint, updated kitchen and baths, quartz countertops and an abundance of natural light!

Peacefully perched upon an 18,000 sq ft lot on a quiet dead-end street.

Multiple decks to enjoy the incredible scenery and sounds of serenity.

Two car garage, RV parking and a fully fenced backyard.

Close to Seahurst Park/Beach, convenient commute to Downtown Seattle with easy access to freeways & SeaTac Airport.

An extraordinary place to call home!

WHEN:

Sunday, Oct. 9: Noon – 2 p.m.

WHERE: 13810 18th Ave SW, Burien, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $949,950

MLS Number: 2001276

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1.75

Year built: 1981

Approx. House SqFt: 2,290 s.f.

Approx. Lot SqFt: 18,122 s.f.

INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher

Dryer

Microwave

Refrigerator

Washer

PHOTOS:

MAP:

Next, a rare 3-bedroom 2-bath end-unit at Highpointer in Burien:

Investor friendly too!

Updated & turn-key.

Recent upgrades include new carpet, paint, flooring, kitchen countertops w/ oversized eating bar, dishwasher, LED lighting through-out, baths & more.

Bright and quiet with so much space.

Lg Primary bed & bath, work from home space, open flow kitchen and living room that extends to a large covered patio.

Great amenities with Pool, Clubhouse (can use for parties), Sauna, Hot-Tub and Sports Courts.

Secure gate to 1st Ave as well as park like common space & a well run HOA w/ onsite manager.

Additional storage building & covered parking.

Close to 509, I-5, 518, 167 & transit.

Walk to new DM Creek Trail to Angle Lk Station, Grocery, Parks & Puget Sound. Wow!

WHEN:

Saturday, Oct. 8: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 17431 Ambaum Boulevard S. #D3, Burien, WA 98148 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $349,000

MLS Number: 2003957

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Year built: 1977

Approx. House SqFt: 1,065 s.f.

INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher

Refrigerator

PHOTOS:

MAP:

The next Open House is an elegant Normandy Park home with “Lot A” beach access!

Nestled on a tranquil, private .4 acre cul-de-sac lot, this light filled home features coved ceilings, hardwood floors & impeccable details throughout.

Gourmet kitchen w/stainless appliances, abundance of cabinets & breakfast nook.

Formal living & dining room, family room w/fireplace & office on main floor.

Upstairs enjoy the luxurious primary suite w/5-piece bath & large walk-in closet, 2 guest rms & oversized bonus rm.

Fully fenced yard, w/lg deck & fire-pit are perfect for BBQ’s & entertaining.

Enjoy ‘The Cove’, a private waterfront community club that includes clubhouse, tennis/pickleball courts, walking trails, boat launch & more!

Don’t miss this beautiful move-in ready home!

WHEN:

Friday, Oct. 7: 4 – 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 9: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 19210 Normandy Park Drive SW, Normandy Park, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $1,325,000

MLS Number: 2001626

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.5

Year built: 1990

Approx. House SqFt: 3,250 s.f.

Approx. Lot SqFt: 17,252 s.f.

INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher

Dryer

Refrigerator

Washer

PHOTOS:

MAP:

Next up – step inside this beautiful Kent home to see all it has to offer:

You’ll be impressed with the 18ft ceiling and natural light in the living room.

Walnut floors span the formal dining and main living space.

You’ll love the bright, open kitchen with SS appliances and a spacious breakfast nook.

All bedrooms are on the second level, including the primary suite with walk-in closet and 5 piece bathroom.

Move in ready and perfect for all seasons with a cozy gas fireplace and air conditioning.

Roof new in 2021.

Backyard is fully fenced with patio and pergola for an enjoyable outdoor space.

Two car garage offers ample parking and storage.

Low HOA dues and no rental cap.

Close to shopping, freeway access, Green River trail, & Grandview off-leash dog park.

WHEN:

Saturday, Oct. 8: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 9: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

WHERE: 21824 43rd Place S #9, Kent, WA 98032 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $575,000

MLS Number: 2003718

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.5

Year built: 2000

Approx. House SqFt: 1,589 s.f.

INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher

Dryer

Microwave

Refrigerator

Washer

PHOTOS:

MAP:

The final Open House is is a generous ground floor unit in a well kept complex minutes to downtown, light rail station, and airport:

Bus stop is steps away.

This home showcases 2-bedroom, 1.25 bath, and an updated kitchen with substantial cabinets, Move-in ready!

Stainless Steel appliances, washer/dryer and bamboo flooring.

Spacious dining and living room with wood burning fireplace.

Slider to patio from living room and primary room.

Quiet with plenty of room for entertaining!

This home demostrates pride of ownership.

Do not miss this rare gem!

WHEN:

Saturday, Oct. 8: 2 – 4 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 9: 1 – 4 p.m.

WHERE: 118 SW 116th Street #D-13, Seattle, WA 98146 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $350,000

MLS Number: 2001239

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1.5

Year built: 1982

Approx. House SqFt: 877 s.f.

Approx. Lot SqFt: 176,636 s.f.

INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher

Dryer

Refrigerator

Washer

PHOTOS:

MAP: