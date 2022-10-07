ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Guardian

NFL round-up: Brady ends Bucs’ skid as Bills overwhelm Steelers

Tom Brady threw for 351 yards and a touchdown, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers end a two-game losing streak with victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Brady completed 35 of 52 passes without an interception, avoiding his first three-game losing streak since 2002, when he was with the New England Patriots. Leonard Fournette scored two TDs for the Bucs (3-2).
Syracuse.com

4 big Bills vs. Steelers takeaways and what we need to be talking about on Monday morning

Orchard Park, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills delivered another eye-popping performance on Sunday when they beat down the Pittsburgh Steelers by 35 points. A Mike Tomlin-coached Steelers team has never lost a game by that many points. Josh Allen threw for 424 yards and the defense - playing without Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, Tre’Davious White and Tremaine Edmunds - suffocated Pittsburgh’s offense.
Yardbarker

Chiefs Vs Raiders: Final Headlines, X Factors

The time for talking is almost done before Monday’s kickoff. The Kansas City Chiefs are set to play their second home game of the season, as the Las Vegas Raiders come to town. Entering this game, Kansas City sits atop the AFC West at 3-1. The Raiders are currently at the bottom of the AFC West, sitting at 1-3. Will that division lead expand or condense on Monday Night Football?
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Steelers Make Seven Players Inactive Against Bills

BUFFALO -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without seven players when they take the field in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills. Pittsburgh has named quarterback Mason Rudolph, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (groin), safety Terrell Edmunds (concussion), offensive lineman Kendrick Green, wide receiver Gunner Olszewski, defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk and Mark Robinson inactive against the Bills.
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Deshaun Watson, Browns, Steelers

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot says when Browns QB Deshaun Watson returns in early December, he will automatically take over as the starter no matter how well QB Jacoby Brissett is playing. Cabot adds Watson has been staying in shape during his suspension and has been completing all the aspects...
numberfire.com

Darren Waller (shoulder) practices in full for Raiders on Friday

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller was a full participant in practice Friday afternoon. After getting in a limited session Thursday, the dynamic tight end was able to go without any limitations on Friday. Since the Raides are playing on Monday Night Football against Kansas City, we still have Saturday's injury report to keep an eye on. But for now, it seems as though he'll be able to suit up.
