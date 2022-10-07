Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MissouriTravel MavenGrain Valley, MO
Places linked to President Harry S. Truman include birthplace, farm home, Independence home, state park, and reservoirCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The Las Vegas Raiders invade Kansas City to play a rivalry game with the Chiefs. Keys for both teamsJames PatrickKansas City, MO
Christopher Elbow Chocolates is like having a museum walk in your mouthCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers for a 41-31 victory.Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Related
NFL round-up: Brady ends Bucs’ skid as Bills overwhelm Steelers
Tom Brady threw for 351 yards and a touchdown, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers end a two-game losing streak with victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Brady completed 35 of 52 passes without an interception, avoiding his first three-game losing streak since 2002, when he was with the New England Patriots. Leonard Fournette scored two TDs for the Bucs (3-2).
Tony Dungy Rips Controversial Roughing the Passer Call Against Falcons
Bucs quarterback Tom Brady was sacked on a pivotal third down, but the subsequent penalty allowed Tampa Bay to run out the clock.
Derek Carr will be pleased with Hunter Renfrow injury update for Raiders’ MNF vs. Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow is expected to play on Monday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs after not appearing on the injury report, per Field Yates. Renfrow had been in concussion protocol since Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals. Derek Carr and the Raiders will be happy to have him back given their struggles on the season.
4 big Bills vs. Steelers takeaways and what we need to be talking about on Monday morning
Orchard Park, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills delivered another eye-popping performance on Sunday when they beat down the Pittsburgh Steelers by 35 points. A Mike Tomlin-coached Steelers team has never lost a game by that many points. Josh Allen threw for 424 yards and the defense - playing without Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, Tre’Davious White and Tremaine Edmunds - suffocated Pittsburgh’s offense.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Chiefs Vs Raiders: Final Headlines, X Factors
The time for talking is almost done before Monday’s kickoff. The Kansas City Chiefs are set to play their second home game of the season, as the Las Vegas Raiders come to town. Entering this game, Kansas City sits atop the AFC West at 3-1. The Raiders are currently at the bottom of the AFC West, sitting at 1-3. Will that division lead expand or condense on Monday Night Football?
Rookie RB Dameon Piece Leads Texans To First Win of Year vs. Jaguars
The Texans are finally back in the win column, after taking down their AFC South rival Jacksonville Jaguars.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers Make Seven Players Inactive Against Bills
BUFFALO -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without seven players when they take the field in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills. Pittsburgh has named quarterback Mason Rudolph, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (groin), safety Terrell Edmunds (concussion), offensive lineman Kendrick Green, wide receiver Gunner Olszewski, defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk and Mark Robinson inactive against the Bills.
NFL Odds: Steelers vs. Bills prediction, odds and pick – 10/9/2022
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills will square off in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Steelers-Bills prediction and pick, laid out below. The Pittsburgh Steelers are 1-3...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Deshaun Watson, Browns, Steelers
Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot says when Browns QB Deshaun Watson returns in early December, he will automatically take over as the starter no matter how well QB Jacoby Brissett is playing. Cabot adds Watson has been staying in shape during his suspension and has been completing all the aspects...
numberfire.com
Darren Waller (shoulder) practices in full for Raiders on Friday
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller was a full participant in practice Friday afternoon. After getting in a limited session Thursday, the dynamic tight end was able to go without any limitations on Friday. Since the Raides are playing on Monday Night Football against Kansas City, we still have Saturday's injury report to keep an eye on. But for now, it seems as though he'll be able to suit up.
NFL・
Comments / 0