Salisbury, NC

Salisbury’s Clayton Trivett voted SBLive North Carolina Coach of the Week

By Gary Adornato
 3 days ago

Congratulations to Salisbury head coach Clayton Trivett, the winner of SBLive North Carolina's Coach of Week award as voted by North Carolina high school sports fans.

Trivett captured 76.74% of this week's state-wide poll after his squad improved to 6-1 during his first season at the helm. Trivett previously built Central Davidson into a winning program

If you would like to nominate a coach, please email gary@scorebooklive.com or message us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivenc.

Here are all the other coaches that were nominated for Sept. 28-Oct. 1:

Vance Hanner, East Davidson

Hanner’s team scored an impressive 52-27 thumping of North Rowan. The Golden Eagles are 4-2 overall and 2-0 in the Central Carolina Conference. East Davidson runs a flexbone offense made famous by the service academies and it’s clearly working.

This is Hanner’s second stint with East Davidson. The Golden Eagles were 6-5 last season and they have a good chance of winning seven games in 2022.

J.P. Price, Whiteville

Whiteville started the season by taking its lumps in a 44-15 loss to North Brunswick. Then the Wolfpack won a crazy 64-62 shootout over West Brunswick. Since then it has been smooth sailing.

The Wolfpack sits at 5-1 and this is despite losing a pair of 1,000-yard running backs to graduation. Price just keeps them rolling.

Jim Vereen, Millbrook

The Wildcats’ interim head coach just directed his team to a dominating 28-6 win over Heritage in a battle unbeaten teams. Millbrook hasn't skipped a beat with Vereen, a 42-year coaching veteran, at the helm.

Millbrook is 6-0 and has won all its games in convincing fashion.

Paul Whitaker, West Henderson

The undefeated Falcons held off a fourth quarter rally by Smoky Mountain to win 23-21 and take control of their conference race. The Falcons are 6-0 after going 3-8 in the 2021. That's a huge improvement.

Education
#Linus School Sports#Falcons#Coaching#Golden Eagles#Highschoolsports#Sblive North Carolina#Central Davidson#Wildcats#Heritage
