Segoe Rd. to see Madison’s final Vision Zero speed reduction of 2022
A series of speed reductions on roads across Madison this year will wrap up next week when the speed limit is reduced on Segoe Road.
Westbound Beltline back open near Todd Drive after crash
MADISON, Wis. — A crash on the Beltline caused delays westbound just past Todd Drive. The lanes have since reopened According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the right lane was blocked. Dane County dispatchers said the incident was reported just after 2:10 p.m. Saturday. More than two vehicles were involved, and it is unclear if anyone was injured. Town...
I-39/90/94 clear outside Poynette following crash
POYNETTE, Wis. — A crash caused delays on I-39/90/94 southbound outside Poynette Sunday but has since cleared. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the southbound left shoulder was blocked about a mile before County CS. The crash was first reported just before 3:30 p.m. Camera footage from the scene showed three vehicles pulled over on the shoulder. The Wisconsin...
Madison Police Department increases speed measuring technology
MADISON, Wis. — In an effort to combat reckless driving, the Madison Police Department has increased their speed measuring technology. The department received eight new lasers this week from a grant through the city’s Vision Zero initiative, a program designed to improve traffic safety. Officers completed a 24-hour...
Conifer root disease kills trees; DNR finds cases in SE Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to check needle-bearing trees for signs of a harmful disease and report their findings to the department. Heterobasidion root disease (HRD) is a severe fungal infection that kills pines, spruces and other conifers in Wisconsin. This fall,...
Motorcyclist killed in Rock County crash
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. — A motorcyclist died in a crash on State Highway 59 in eastern Rock County Friday evening, the county’s sheriff’s office said. The crash happened shortly before 6:15 p.m. in the 12700 block of Highway 59 in the town of Lima. In a news release, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said the motorcyclist, a 30-year-old Janesville man,...
Janesville motorcyclist dead after colliding with semi truck
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 30-year-old man is dead after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a semi truck in Rock County, officials say. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office stated that officials were called around 6:15 p.m. to the 12700 block of East US Highway 59 in Lima Township.
State Patrol arrests Madison driver for OWI 4th offense after high-speed pursuit
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post arrested a 27-year-old driver for OWI 4th offense early Sunday morning following a high-speed pursuit. Around 3:30 a.m., State Patrol arrested the 27-year-old Madison resident after engaging in a high-speed pursuit along County Road N at I-39/90. The pursuit started after State Patrol attempted to make a traffic stop for speed.
MPD arrests driver for OWI, K9 search recovers handgun
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 42-year-old from Madison was arrested by police after crashing his car into a light pole near the east side, Madison Police Department said. Officials responded just after midnight Saturday to the intersection of Zeier Rd. and East Washington Ave, where the car had crashed. In...
Michels Businesses Lack in Diversity
Republican Tim Michels currently campaigning for Governor of Wisconsin against Incumbent Democratic Governor Tony Evers has a history of being a business owner but not a history of diversity. Michels is a co-owner of the family business, the Michels Corp., a privately-held company based in Brownsville, WI, in Dodge County....
Wisconsin workers show renewed energy after decade of anti-union laws
Kevin Gundlach, president of the South Central Federation of Labor in Madison, said his office phone has been ringing constantly from workers seeking advice on unionization. He estimates employees from some 20 private sector workplaces in his 11-county region around Madison have sought to organize this year. “This is the...
Brooklyn firefighter killed in motorcycle accident
The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identified Jason Lewis, a 42-year-old Brooklyn resident, as the person killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Sunday, Oct. 2. Lewis was pronounced deceased at a local hospital shortly after the accident, with the cause of death listed as injuries sustained from the crash.
Former Kohl’s Food Store added to National Register of Historic Places
MONONA, Wis. — A building that used to house Kohl’s Food Store in Monona was added to the National Register of Historic Places, the Wisconsin Historical Society announced this week. The society announced that the building, which is now home to a Habitat for Humanity ReStore, would be...
Fitchburg police investigate after multiple homes struck by gunfire
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg police are investigating after they said multiple homes in the Swan Creek neighborhood were struck by gunfire. Police said a bullet hit a home on Buttonbush Drive just after 5 p.m. Saturday. Two other reports of gunshots in the area of Stoneman and Sunflower drives were reported later in the evening.
OWI and THC charge in Dodgeville
An Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on County Road Q in Dodgeville Tuesday around 12:30am. As a result of the traffic stop, 33-year-old Jamie Noyola of Mineral Point, was arrested for OWI, Possession of THC and Operating while Revoked.
3 winning tickets of $1 million sold in one week in Wisconsin
Three winning tickets of $1 million or more have been sold or claimed in the Badger State in one week, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.
Madison Mayor Satya’s political hissy fit
MADISON — In an act of pure political pissiness, the city of Madison has given the illegal unmanned absentee ballot drop boxes scattered about the city a makeover — in protest of the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s ruling outlawing the ballot receptacles. But is this latest resistance movement...
Sun Prairie to host Annual Fall Fun! event downtown
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Downtown Business Improvement District is set to host their Fall Fun! event. The 16th annual Fall Fun! event will be held in downtown Sun Prairie on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors can stop by the Cannery Square and...
Near 70s to start the week, but another large cold front on the way – Chris
The latest forecast from News 3 Now.
Police arrest 4 as part of operation to crack down on vehicle theft
MADISON, Wis. — Law enforcement officers from a number of agencies arrested four men on Thursday as part of an operation aimed at cracking down on vehicle thefts, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. In a news release Friday afternoon, the agency said a four-hour operation on...
