Madison, WI

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Westbound Beltline back open near Todd Drive after crash

MADISON, Wis. — A crash on the Beltline caused delays westbound just past Todd Drive. The lanes have since reopened According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the right lane was blocked. Dane County dispatchers said the incident was reported just after 2:10 p.m. Saturday. More than two vehicles were involved, and it is unclear if anyone was injured. Town...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

I-39/90/94 clear outside Poynette following crash

POYNETTE, Wis. — A crash caused delays on I-39/90/94 southbound outside Poynette Sunday but has since cleared. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the southbound left shoulder was blocked about a mile before County CS. The crash was first reported just before 3:30 p.m. Camera footage from the scene showed three vehicles pulled over on the shoulder. The Wisconsin...
POYNETTE, WI
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Wisconsin State
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Conifer root disease kills trees; DNR finds cases in SE Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to check needle-bearing trees for signs of a harmful disease and report their findings to the department. Heterobasidion root disease (HRD) is a severe fungal infection that kills pines, spruces and other conifers in Wisconsin. This fall,...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Motorcyclist killed in Rock County crash

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. — A motorcyclist died in a crash on State Highway 59 in eastern Rock County Friday evening, the county’s sheriff’s office said. The crash happened shortly before 6:15 p.m. in the 12700 block of Highway 59 in the town of Lima. In a news release, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said the motorcyclist, a 30-year-old Janesville man,...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville motorcyclist dead after colliding with semi truck

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 30-year-old man is dead after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a semi truck in Rock County, officials say. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office stated that officials were called around 6:15 p.m. to the 12700 block of East US Highway 59 in Lima Township.
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

State Patrol arrests Madison driver for OWI 4th offense after high-speed pursuit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post arrested a 27-year-old driver for OWI 4th offense early Sunday morning following a high-speed pursuit. Around 3:30 a.m., State Patrol arrested the 27-year-old Madison resident after engaging in a high-speed pursuit along County Road N at I-39/90. The pursuit started after State Patrol attempted to make a traffic stop for speed.
MADISON, WI
Jason Fields
Craig Thompson
nbc15.com

MPD arrests driver for OWI, K9 search recovers handgun

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 42-year-old from Madison was arrested by police after crashing his car into a light pole near the east side, Madison Police Department said. Officials responded just after midnight Saturday to the intersection of Zeier Rd. and East Washington Ave, where the car had crashed. In...
MADISON, WI
themadent.com

Michels Businesses Lack in Diversity

Republican Tim Michels currently campaigning for Governor of Wisconsin against Incumbent Democratic Governor Tony Evers has a history of being a business owner but not a history of diversity. Michels is a co-owner of the family business, the Michels Corp., a privately-held company based in Brownsville, WI, in Dodge County....
WISCONSIN STATE
oregonobserver.com

Brooklyn firefighter killed in motorcycle accident

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identified Jason Lewis, a 42-year-old Brooklyn resident, as the person killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Sunday, Oct. 2. Lewis was pronounced deceased at a local hospital shortly after the accident, with the cause of death listed as injuries sustained from the crash.
BROOKLYN, WI
x1071.com

OWI and THC charge in Dodgeville

An Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on County Road Q in Dodgeville Tuesday around 12:30am. As a result of the traffic stop, 33-year-old Jamie Noyola of Mineral Point, was arrested for OWI, Possession of THC and Operating while Revoked.
DODGEVILLE, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Madison Mayor Satya’s political hissy fit

MADISON — In an act of pure political pissiness, the city of Madison has given the illegal unmanned absentee ballot drop boxes scattered about the city a makeover — in protest of the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s ruling outlawing the ballot receptacles. But is this latest resistance movement...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Sun Prairie to host Annual Fall Fun! event downtown

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Downtown Business Improvement District is set to host their Fall Fun! event. The 16th annual Fall Fun! event will be held in downtown Sun Prairie on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors can stop by the Cannery Square and...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI

