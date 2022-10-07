Sycamore Grounds Coffee House to Open Third Location

A third location for Sycamore Grounds Coffee House is in the planning stages. The coffee shop currently has two locations in Pasadena , and another is expected to open sometime later this year at 313 W. San Augustine St. in Deer Park .

Sycamore Grounds Coffee House owner Jackie Spigener told What Now Houston they hope to open the Deer Park coffee shop by the end of November or in December, depending on potential delays.

The family-owned and operated coffee shop offers a menu with a variety of coffee drinks, tea, and juice. If you don’t know what to choose, you can try a cold latte flight or a tea sampler flight. Some suggestions for lattes include Vanilla Twilight, caramel, and honey. For those of you who enjoy tea, you might try peach, Carolina mint, and strawberry hibiscus. Food items include breakfast tacos, quiche, French pastries, cookies, and muffins.

Sycamore Grounds Coffee House was established in 2012 and is currently serving customers at 2502 Pansy St. and 3954 Spencer Hwy. in Pasadena.

The Sycamore Grounds Coffee House philosophy is “to provide our customers with top quality coffee, but more than that, top quality atmosphere. A place for you to come relax, grab a cup of coffee and one of our homemade pastries, and hang out,” according to the coffee shop’s website .

