ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deer Park, TX

Sycamore Grounds Coffee House to Open Third Location

By Amber D. Browne
What Now Houston
What Now Houston
 2 days ago

A third location for Sycamore Grounds Coffee House is in the planning stages. The coffee shop currently has two locations in Pasadena , and another is expected to open sometime later this year at 313 W. San Augustine St. in Deer Park .

Sycamore Grounds Coffee House owner Jackie Spigener told What Now Houston they hope to open the Deer Park coffee shop by the end of November or in December, depending on potential delays.

The family-owned and operated coffee shop offers a menu with a variety of coffee drinks, tea, and juice. If you don’t know what to choose, you can try a cold latte flight or a tea sampler flight. Some suggestions for lattes include Vanilla Twilight, caramel, and honey. For those of you who enjoy tea, you might try peach, Carolina mint, and strawberry hibiscus. Food items include breakfast tacos, quiche, French pastries, cookies, and muffins.

Sycamore Grounds Coffee House was established in 2012 and is currently serving customers at 2502 Pansy St. and 3954 Spencer Hwy. in Pasadena.

The Sycamore Grounds Coffee House philosophy is “to provide our customers with top quality coffee, but more than that, top quality atmosphere. A place for you to come relax, grab a cup of coffee and one of our homemade pastries, and hang out,” according to the coffee shop’s website .



Keep up with What Now Houston’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
papercitymag.com

Houston’s Ladies Who Brunch Turn a Stylish Outing Into an Impressive $800,000 Haul

The glamorous collection of femmes gathered at The Revaire for the Houston Ladies Who Brunch fundraiser. What: Houston Ladies Who Brunch event benefiting Sky High. PC Moment: More than 600 women dressed in their best floral frocks filled the swank Houston event space dubbed The Revaire with glamour and generosity as they raised more than $800,000 for Sky High for Kids’ current pledges to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and Texas Children’s Hospital. The nonprofit’s mission is to aid in the search to end childhood cancer.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Deer Park, TX
City
Pasadena, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
Pasadena, TX
Lifestyle
hellowoodlands.com

Cochran’s Crossing Announces Annual Fall Festival Free Community Event

THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Cochran’s Crossing Village Association (CCVA) is pleased to announce the Cochran’s Crossing annual Fall Festival will be held October 23, 2022 from 1:00 – 4:00 pm at Shadowbend Park, 4995 Lake Woodlands Dr, Spring, TX 77382. The family-friendly festival is free and open to the community. The event draws more than 1,500 people each year.
SPRING, TX
houstoncitybook.com

This Weekend: Exclusive Warehouse Sale Touts High-End Art, Designer Bags — and a Speakeasy-Style Bar

AN ECLECTIC MIX of high-end furniture, art, jewelry, rugs and more awaits inside a sprawling Sawyer Yards warehouse. This weekend, venerable antique and auction house Lewis & Maese opens the doors of its longtime home to the public for a massive liquidation sale. Co-owner David Lewis decided that the inventory — accumulated from estate sales and the like over the past 25 years — would not be moved to Lewis & Maese's new Spring Branch location, which hosts its first auction this Sunday. "It just made sense to clean out our own house and start afresh without moving,” he says. Instead, fabulous finds, ranging from iron chandeliers and dining-room sets to stacks of coffee-table books and quirky conversation pieces like a seven-foot statue of Darth Vader, are on sale for 30 to 70 percent off.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Behind the scenes: Texas Renaissance Festival

Friday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, the team is live from the Texas Renaissance Festival!. We’ll go behind the scenes to see how the costumes are made, meet the jousting crew, try the food, and of course we’ll do a little shopping!. That’s Friday at 1:00 p.m....
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Openings and Closings: James Coney Island's New Plans, Hungry's Expands

James Coney Island (JCI Grill) , is turning 100 next year and as its 99th year of business comes to a close, the Houston institution wants the community to know that it has big plans for the future. Despite the oft-reported closings of some of its locations over the past couple of years, JCI has begun a major reconfiguration to adapt to the ever-changing restaurant market.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Coffee Info#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Coffee Shop#Hibiscus Tea#Cup Of Coffee#Food Drink#French
houstononthecheap.com

Pumpkin patch Houston 2022: 15 best pumpkin patches & farms near you

Pumpkin patches in and around Houston are the ideal way for everyone to enjoy the fall season and all of its fun activities! There are a number of great places around Houston where you can discover how pumpkins are cultivated, taste pumpkin-flavored foods, and even take Instagram-worthy photos!. However, with...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Blue Bell rolling out its holiday flavors

HOUSTON – Texas-based Blue Bell is bringing back two winter holiday flavors this season: peppermint bark and eggnog – and both are now available at Houston-area stores.🍨. The Brenham-based business told KPRC about the release as it posted on Instagram new mugs featuring the peppermint bark flavor. Are...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Click2Houston.com

Houston Life Prize Wheel: see what Joe from Sugar Land just won!

HOUSTON – Spinning today was Joe from Sugar Land! He served in the US Navy for 8 years, traveled the world, and likes old vehicles. The Houston Life Prize Wheel allows us to connect with our wonderful viewers and you, the viewer, the chance to win BIG prizes. Every...
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Houston Morphs Into a Las Vegas Worthy Scene With a $950,000 Night Full of Showgirls, Glitz and Fake Elvis

Ginni & Jason Endecott, Children's Museum Houston board chair, at the museum Viva La Vegas gala. (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design) On this rare night, the guests out glittered the giant disco ball that swirled above the merry throng of 500 that landed in the Corinthian for the annual Children’s Museum Houston gala themed “Viva Las Vegas.” Men and women both took quite seriously the invitation to dress it up Vegas style.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Texas burger joints ranked among America’s top 5 best burgers: Report

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always the season of the burger whether it be winter, spring, summer, or fall, there’s never a bad time for a burger of any kind. We always get hyped to learn about the best burgers in America and more often than not, the great state of Texas always has restaurants in the conversation. This story will be no different.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

'Conception': Movie about IVF filmed in Houston with entirely local cast

HOUSTON - Most parents will tell you there's no kind of love that compares to the one you'll have for your children, and it's only until you have your own that you'll really understand. Tarun Verma's directorial film debut, "Conception," explores the depths some couples are willing to go through to experience just that by means of in vitro fertilization (IVF).
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Why is candy corn the most divisive candy?

HOUSTON — Love it or hate it, candy corn is a staple of Halloween. The tri-color triangles seem to elicit strong responses from its fans and even stronger reactions from its critics. So why all the hate? A senior editor at Cook’s Illustrated Magazine told USA Today it’s probably...
HOUSTON, TX
What Now Houston

What Now Houston

Houston, TX
319
Followers
170
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

Houston's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowhou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy