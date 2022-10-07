ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, FL

thegabber.com

Holiday Lights, Swing Dances, and More in Gulfport

With the new fiscal year underway as of Oct. 1, Gulfport’s started work on several new projects. Segments of nine different Gulfport streets should get paving improvements in the next year. Gulfport Council approved a paving contract at its Oct. 4 meeting. The agreement with Asphalt Paving Systems Inc....
GULFPORT, FL
thegabber.com

Gulfport Gets Help with Building Inspections

Getting better equipment and faster building inspections was on the agenda at the Oct. 4 Gulfport Council meeting. Gulfport’s spending more than $100,000 on new City equipment. Council approved the purchase of a new Toro Workman utility vehicle from Wesco Turf Inc., at a cost of $35,211.41. The fiscal...
GULFPORT, FL
thegabber.com

‘Show Us Your Gulfport!’ Arts Center Opens to the Community

Bryer Hall, the building between the small and large dog parks in Gulfport’s Chase Park sat locked and empty — barring storage — this time last year. And the year before. On Oct. 7, the Gulfport Historical Society publicly christened the space as the Gulfport Arts Center.
GULFPORT, FL
thegabber.com

Gulfport Citizens Police Academy Graduates Recognized

After a lengthy delay, the Gulfport Police Department was able to restart a popular program for local residents during this past summer. Council recognized seven citizens at the Council’s Oct. 4 regular meeting for completing the eight-week Citizens Police Academy. Police Chief Robert Vincent presented certificates to Robert Buscemi, Regina Buscemi, April Thanos (a member of the City Council), and Elizabeth Wood. The other three participants – Karen Devoid, Lenny Guckenheimber, and Caron Schwartz – were not present at the meeting.
GULFPORT, FL
City
Gulfport, FL
Gulfport, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
thegabber.com

What’s Happening at Gulfport’s Old Smokin’ J’s?

Abby Baker contributed to this article. Whatever happened to 5145 Gulfport Blvd. after Smokin’ J’s closed? At the time of closure, Smokin J’s owner John Reisebeck didn’t want to announce the seller because things weren’t finalized yet. Although he did say that he was negotiating with a developer after an earlier sale of the BBQ joint fell through.
GULFPORT, FL
thegabber.com

CASA Opens Family Justice Center in St. Petersburg

Across the country, Family Justice Centers provide free resources to survivors. This October, Pinellas will get its own center, a Family Justice Center for a Violence Free Pinellas by CASA in north St. Pete. The center will host a grand opening on Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 3-5 p.m. at the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
myclearwater.com

The Market Marie

Shop local at The Market Marie with over 85 small business owners every second Saturday in Downtown Clearwater. Enjoy live music, delicious food, art, clothing, jewelry, henna, handmade candles, soap, pet treats, homegoods and more. Event is located next to the City of Clearwater Municipal Services Building, 710 Court Street....
CLEARWATER, FL
myclearwater.com

Celebrate Halloween in Downtown Clearwater

Halloween celebrations throughout October in Downtown Clearwater kick off this Saturday, Oct. 8, with a showing of the classic Disney film Hocus Pocus, in the 400 block of Cleveland Street. Join a Hocus Pocus trivia session starting at 6 p.m., followed by a showing of the film on the big screen at 8:30 p.m., a costume contest, games, prizes, giveaways, and a photo booth. For more information on Halloween events this month visit www.downtownclearwater.com/Halloween.
CLEARWATER, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Mobile Blue Roof sign up in Englewood on Sunday and Monday

A Blue Roof mobile collection vehicle will be in Charlotte County on Sunday and Monday to help people sign up in the Hurricane Ian aftermath. According to a news release, the Blue Roof program will be set up near the FEMA Disaster Relief Center, which is at Home Depot, 12621 S. McCall Road in Englewood on Sunday, Oct. 9, and Monday, Oct. 10.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
News Break
Politics
villages-news.com

Repairs taking place at site of sinking manhole in Village of Dunedin

Repairs are taking place at site of sinking manhole in Village of Dunedin. The manhole on Neuport Path experienced a gradual caving in or “subsidence” event, according to The Villages District Office. “Subsidence is usually caused by traffic, loose soil, and groundwater which has weakened the joints to...
DUNEDIN, FL
usf.edu

Sarasota spring training stadium is now housing emergency response providers

The spring training home of Major League Baseball's Baltimore Orioles is now housing emergency response providers following Hurricane Ian's landfall in Southwest Florida. Ed Smith Stadium in northern Sarasota is the Orioles' blocks-long complex featuring a 8,000-seat baseball field for spring training games, several other practice fields, and grass-covered parking lots.
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

New transit center coming to Clearwater after city signs land-swap agreement with PSTA

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The lot at the corner of Court Street and Myrtle Avenue in Clearwater sits vacant for now, but will soon become the site of a new Clearwater Transit Center. Officials with the City of Clearwater on Friday morning signed a land-swap agreement with the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority allowing the agency to build a new facility on the site.
CLEARWATER, FL
WMNF

St. Pete bans smoking and vaping at city beaches and parks

St. Petersburg city leaders voted unanimously to ban smoking and vaping at public parks. This ban will be enforced in many of St Pete’s beaches and public parks. As reported by WTSP, The ordinance to ban smoking was introduced in St. Pete after state leaders created a way for local districts to pass their own rules for smoking in public places.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

