thegabber.com
Holiday Lights, Swing Dances, and More in Gulfport
With the new fiscal year underway as of Oct. 1, Gulfport’s started work on several new projects. Segments of nine different Gulfport streets should get paving improvements in the next year. Gulfport Council approved a paving contract at its Oct. 4 meeting. The agreement with Asphalt Paving Systems Inc....
thegabber.com
Gulfport Gets Help with Building Inspections
Getting better equipment and faster building inspections was on the agenda at the Oct. 4 Gulfport Council meeting. Gulfport’s spending more than $100,000 on new City equipment. Council approved the purchase of a new Toro Workman utility vehicle from Wesco Turf Inc., at a cost of $35,211.41. The fiscal...
thegabber.com
‘Show Us Your Gulfport!’ Arts Center Opens to the Community
Bryer Hall, the building between the small and large dog parks in Gulfport’s Chase Park sat locked and empty — barring storage — this time last year. And the year before. On Oct. 7, the Gulfport Historical Society publicly christened the space as the Gulfport Arts Center.
thegabber.com
Gulfport Citizens Police Academy Graduates Recognized
After a lengthy delay, the Gulfport Police Department was able to restart a popular program for local residents during this past summer. Council recognized seven citizens at the Council’s Oct. 4 regular meeting for completing the eight-week Citizens Police Academy. Police Chief Robert Vincent presented certificates to Robert Buscemi, Regina Buscemi, April Thanos (a member of the City Council), and Elizabeth Wood. The other three participants – Karen Devoid, Lenny Guckenheimber, and Caron Schwartz – were not present at the meeting.
thegabber.com
What’s Happening at Gulfport’s Old Smokin’ J’s?
Abby Baker contributed to this article. Whatever happened to 5145 Gulfport Blvd. after Smokin’ J’s closed? At the time of closure, Smokin J’s owner John Reisebeck didn’t want to announce the seller because things weren’t finalized yet. Although he did say that he was negotiating with a developer after an earlier sale of the BBQ joint fell through.
thegabber.com
CASA Opens Family Justice Center in St. Petersburg
Across the country, Family Justice Centers provide free resources to survivors. This October, Pinellas will get its own center, a Family Justice Center for a Violence Free Pinellas by CASA in north St. Pete. The center will host a grand opening on Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 3-5 p.m. at the...
myclearwater.com
The Market Marie
Shop local at The Market Marie with over 85 small business owners every second Saturday in Downtown Clearwater. Enjoy live music, delicious food, art, clothing, jewelry, henna, handmade candles, soap, pet treats, homegoods and more. Event is located next to the City of Clearwater Municipal Services Building, 710 Court Street....
myclearwater.com
Celebrate Halloween in Downtown Clearwater
Halloween celebrations throughout October in Downtown Clearwater kick off this Saturday, Oct. 8, with a showing of the classic Disney film Hocus Pocus, in the 400 block of Cleveland Street. Join a Hocus Pocus trivia session starting at 6 p.m., followed by a showing of the film on the big screen at 8:30 p.m., a costume contest, games, prizes, giveaways, and a photo booth. For more information on Halloween events this month visit www.downtownclearwater.com/Halloween.
WINKNEWS.com
Mobile Blue Roof sign up in Englewood on Sunday and Monday
A Blue Roof mobile collection vehicle will be in Charlotte County on Sunday and Monday to help people sign up in the Hurricane Ian aftermath. According to a news release, the Blue Roof program will be set up near the FEMA Disaster Relief Center, which is at Home Depot, 12621 S. McCall Road in Englewood on Sunday, Oct. 9, and Monday, Oct. 10.
Cotee River Bike Fest revving up in New Port Richey despite mayor's diss
All over downtown New Port Richey, people are getting ready for the Cotee River Bike Fest, a three-day event that brings thousands of people to the city.
Celebrate The Fall Season At St. Pete’s Annual Autumn Harvest Festival
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Autumn has arrived! That means it’s time for the St. Petersburg Parks & Recreation Department’s Annual Autumn Harvest Festival. This year’s event is scheduled for Saturday, October 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pinellas Pioneer Settlement at Boyd
stpetecatalyst.com
Places This Week: 1700 Central project; Mirror Lake activity
A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. The Central Avenue block that houses businesses such as Dirty Laundry and The Burg Bar and Grill – and the former home of the Hideaway Cafe – will be the site of a mixed-use residential project. During a Thursday city...
villages-news.com
Repairs taking place at site of sinking manhole in Village of Dunedin
Repairs are taking place at site of sinking manhole in Village of Dunedin. The manhole on Neuport Path experienced a gradual caving in or “subsidence” event, according to The Villages District Office. “Subsidence is usually caused by traffic, loose soil, and groundwater which has weakened the joints to...
Clearwater, PSTA finalize transit center deal after decades of discussion
CLEARWATER, Fla. — For all residents living in Clearwater, a deal for a new transit center has been finalized after city leaders and Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority came to an agreement Thursday evening. After more than a decade of discussion and negotiations, Clearwater's City Council was able to vote...
Pasco County Free Food Distribution Thursday, Oct 13
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Farm Share, Union Missionary Baptist Church, the African-American Club of West Pasco, the Gentlemen’s Course, the Samaritan Corporation of Pasco County, Inc. and the Pasco County NAACP for a free community food distribution!
usf.edu
Sarasota spring training stadium is now housing emergency response providers
The spring training home of Major League Baseball's Baltimore Orioles is now housing emergency response providers following Hurricane Ian's landfall in Southwest Florida. Ed Smith Stadium in northern Sarasota is the Orioles' blocks-long complex featuring a 8,000-seat baseball field for spring training games, several other practice fields, and grass-covered parking lots.
fox13news.com
New transit center coming to Clearwater after city signs land-swap agreement with PSTA
CLEARWATER, Fla. - The lot at the corner of Court Street and Myrtle Avenue in Clearwater sits vacant for now, but will soon become the site of a new Clearwater Transit Center. Officials with the City of Clearwater on Friday morning signed a land-swap agreement with the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority allowing the agency to build a new facility on the site.
WMNF
St. Pete bans smoking and vaping at city beaches and parks
St. Petersburg city leaders voted unanimously to ban smoking and vaping at public parks. This ban will be enforced in many of St Pete’s beaches and public parks. As reported by WTSP, The ordinance to ban smoking was introduced in St. Pete after state leaders created a way for local districts to pass their own rules for smoking in public places.
Pre-registration for disaster SNAP benefits begins Monday for counties hardest hit by Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As relief and recovery efforts continue in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Children & Families (DCF) announced people hardest hit by the storm will soon be able to receive benefits through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). According to DCF,...
fox13news.com
More than 100 dogs looking for homes at multi-county mega-adoption event
DADE CITY, Fla. - Animal shelters across the Bay Area are joining together to kick off a weekend-long dogs-only "mega-adoption" event Friday at the Pasco County Fairgrounds in Dade City. During the event, which began Friday and runs through Sunday, more than 100 dogs will be up for adoption each...
