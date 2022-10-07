Read full article on original website
Austin Packers football team falls to No. 1 ranked Mankato West 51-3 Saturday
The Austin Packers football team played host to the Mankato West Scarlets, the No. 1 team in the state in Class AAAAA on a sun-splashed Saturday afternoon in a Big Southeast District Red Division matchup at Art Hass Stadium, and it was junior quarterback Bart McAnninch throwing five touchdown passes to four different receivers and running for another as the Scarlets led 38-0 at the half on their way to a 51-3 win.
Austin Packers girls’ swimming and diving team downs Rochester John Marshall 94-87 Thursday evening
The Austin Packers girls swimming and diving team traveled to Rochester Thursday night to take on the John Marshall Rockets in a Big 9 Conference dual meet, and it was the Packers leaving the Med City with a 94-87 win. High finishers for Austin Thursday night included the 200 meter...
Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms football team felled on Homecoming by Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 38-20 Friday evening
It was Homecoming for the Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms football team at McFarlin Field Friday night as they played host to the red-hot Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop Thunderbirds in a Mid-Southeast District White Division matchup, and it was the Thunderbirds’ Power-T running attack holding sway as junior running back Garrett Schmidt accounted for 22 of GFW’s 38 points with three touchdown runs and two 2-point conversion runs as the Thunderbirds downed the Blossoms 38-20 for their fifth win in a row.
Lyle/Pacelli Athletics football team downed by Kingsland 42-22 Friday evening
The Lyle/Pacelli Athletics football team was on the road to Spring Valley Friday night in search of their fourth win in a row versus the Kingsland Knights, but it was junior running back Beau Wiersma registering touchdown runs of 50, 2, 9 and 6 yards in the first half as the Knights scored 28 second quarter points on their way to a 42-22 win.
Overby Orthodontics Prep Athlete of the Week named!
Congratulations to this week’s KAUS Overby Orthodontics Prep Athlete of the Week, Kalab Tadesse of the Austin Packers boys soccer team!. Tadesse, a senior forward for the Packers was insturmental in a pair of wins for Austin this past week, as he tallied a pair of goals in a 4-2 win at defending Section 1AA champion Byron last Saturday, and Tadesse added a goal and an assist Thursday night as the Packers wound up the regular season with a win at home over Mankato West 2-1. The squad will be looking for Tadesse to continue providing scoring punch as they start the Section 1AA playoffs next Tuesday.
Funeral announcements for 10/7/22
A Celebration of Life will be held for Evelyn Carol Guentzel, age 83 on Saturday, October 8th at the Worlein Funeral Home in Austin, with visitation at 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning and the memorial service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Austin. A memorial service...
