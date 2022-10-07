Congratulations to this week’s KAUS Overby Orthodontics Prep Athlete of the Week, Kalab Tadesse of the Austin Packers boys soccer team!. Tadesse, a senior forward for the Packers was insturmental in a pair of wins for Austin this past week, as he tallied a pair of goals in a 4-2 win at defending Section 1AA champion Byron last Saturday, and Tadesse added a goal and an assist Thursday night as the Packers wound up the regular season with a win at home over Mankato West 2-1. The squad will be looking for Tadesse to continue providing scoring punch as they start the Section 1AA playoffs next Tuesday.

AUSTIN, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO