Staten Island, NY

Crime & Safety
Daily News

Teen wanted for fatal carjacking caught at Bronx subway turnstile

A teen wanted for a fatal carjacking was nabbed by cops as he entered a Bronx subway station, police said Sunday. The 17-year-old suspect, whose name police have not released because of his age, is the third suspect so far to be arrested for the Sept. 24 slaying of Jose Alvarado in Hunts Point. Police arrested two other suspects on Sept. 27, Ahkeem Chase and Latrell Fleming, both 18, after ...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Police bust 17-year-old fare evader on murder charges: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 17-year-old subway fare evader stopped by police was wanted in connection with a murder, police said Sunday. The teen was arrested on charges of murder, manslaughter, robbery and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with a Sept. 24 shooting in the Bronx, officials said. Police have not publicly identified […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn dad accused of killing 1-year-old daughter, officials say

Editor’s note: Police previously described the victim as 2-years-old, but clarified Monday that she was 1. She died on Oct. 5, one day before what would have been her second birthday. Additionally, officials previously gave the father’s age as 38. They clarified Monday that he is 33. The story below has been updated to reflect […]
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC crime: Man shot in the head and killed in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating after a man was shot in the head and killed in Brooklyn on Friday night. Authorities say that at around 10:30 p.m., police responded to a 9-1-1 call of an assault in progress near Bedford Avenue and Albemarle Road in the Flatbush neighborhood.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Man fatally stabbed in attack outside Brooklyn bar

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating a deadly stabbing Saturday morning in Brooklyn. It happened at around 1:30 a.m. on Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights. According to police, 35-year-old Kerwin Cox was stabbed multiple times and collapsed in front of a bar. Cox was taken to the hospital, where he died. A witness told police they saw Cox getting attacked and the suspect taking off. 
BROOKLYN, NY
