Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Duluth Mayor Emily Larson To Host Meeting On The Citys’ Plan For Snow Removal This Winter
Get a jump-start on what you need to know about this winters' snow - at least when it comes to Duluth. Mayor Emily Larson is inviting everyone to an informational meeting about the city's plans in regards to the upcoming winter season. Billed as a "City Hall in the City...
Get Outside! Duluth, Superior Area to Enjoy Warm Tuesday Temps Ahead of Cold Front
The unseasonably warm temperatures the Northland has experienced at times during the fall will continue, if only for one more day. If you want to enjoy 70 degrees or warmer, you may want to head outside early Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service in Duluth says Tuesday will feature gusty...
Here Are The Improvements Duluth Drivers Want For London Road
One thing is for sure: big changes are coming for London Road-Highway 61 in Duluth. And the results of a recent survey done by the Minnesota Department of Transportation helped the state agency identify what those changes will look like, and what drivers would like them to be. Earlier this...
Duluth’s New St. Mary’s Medical Center Honors Native American Culture + the Northland
The new St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth is bringing the outdoors indoors in an effort to create a calming atmosphere for patients and honor the Northland. According to their press release, Essentia Health says they are this effort is being made across the board, from building design and efficiencies to the latest and best medical technologies, right down to how the building is furnished.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Planning A Fall Colors Trip Up The North Shore? Know About This Emergency Road Closure
Minnesota's North Shore is at its most beautiful in autumn when the leaves change. There's a brief window of beautiful, bright trees every season which brings tourists and locals to the North Shore of Lake Superior. This last summer has already been challenging commuting through the North Shore because of planned road construction. An emergency road repair in a section now will cause some detours and disruptions to traffic.
Amazing $1.575 Million Duluth Listing Provides Sweeping Views of Lake Superior + The City
With all the hills in Duluth, there are plenty of opportunities to enjoy fantastic views of Lake Superior and the city itself. Now, how cool would it be to enjoy unsurpassed views of both from the comfort of your home?. That's exactly what this Duluth home that just hit the...
Minnesota City Warns Residents Of Spooky Phone Scam
Scams are nothing new but a new scam I came across is different from the others in that it could involve a face-to-face confrontation with the scammer! This scam was reported in small town Minnesota. There are many scams that circulate these days, especially as we navigate post-pandemic life. For...
11 Bad Online Reviews Of Skyline Parkway In Duluth
The scenic views from Skyline in a big part of Duluth. Canal Park is such a huge part of From tourists to locals, Skyline always has people enjoying the view or taking some sweet scenic pics. Skyline Parkway is dubbed by the city as one of Duluth's treasures. the parkway...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wanna Test Drive A City Bus? Duluth Transit Authority Hosting Free Public Test Drive Event
There are some things in life you never really think you'll have the opportunity to drive. At the top of my list, for example, is a Zamboni. Another thing most people don't get to drive is a city bus, but the Duluth Transit Authority is providing the opportunity to scratch that one off the list.
Minnesota Lottery Announces $1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In Duluth
Monday night was a very lucky night for someone in the Duluth area! Going into the October 11 Powerball drawing, the jackpot was $401 million and while nobody claimed the jackpot, there was a $1 million winning ticket sold in Duluth. Monday's winning Powerball numbers were 3, 6, 11, 17,...
Armed Suspect Causes Lockdown At Superior School, Mariner Business Center + Daycare
A credible report of an armed suspect in Superior caused the lockdown of the Mariner Business Center along with the high school and a daycare in the area this afternoon around 1:00 PM. According to details shared by Superior Mayor Jim Paine, the suspect is in custody. The incident occured...
Old St. Louis County Jail Apartments Are Almost Ready For Tenants
The old St. Louis County Jail in downtown Duluth is almost ready for some new tenants. Except for this time the building will be filled with people who actually want to be there and paying to do so to boot. The building has some unusual features that were common in the 1920s namely the way the jail cells were constructed. Those doors are actually bracing up the building structure.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Minnesota breweries take home medals at prestigious American beer competition
DENVER — Six Minnesota craft breweries were honored for their beers at the nation's premier beer competition in Denver, Colorado over the weekend. The 2022 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) awarded medals to breweries from Duluth, Edina, Fridley, Minneapolis and St. Cloud for their "brewing excellence," the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild said in a press release Monday.
New Sushi & Chinese Restaurant Opens In Duluth
A new business has opened up in Duluth, offering Chinese & Japanese cuisine. It's so new that when I stopped by today they told me it was their opening day!. The restaurant is called the Asian Kitchen. It's in the former location of Huey's Chopstix Inn which closed at the end of August this summer. They are at 505 East 4th Street in Duluth.
Duluth’s First Haunted Drive-Thru Back For Second Year
We know all about the famous haunted houses sprinkled all around the Northland but if you're looking for one where you don't have to get out of your car, look no further than Tommy's Express Car Wash!. There are a bunch of haunted attractions in the Northland. From the Haunted...
Get a Rare Look in The Duluth Haunted Ship Workshop and Storage Hull
After my preview tour of the 2022 Duluth Haunted Ship earlier this week, I also got a chance to take a look where few get to visit, the hidden workshop and storage area. Each year a small and talented crew works on what will be the yearly Haunted Ship attraction located throughout the William A. Irvin ship which is docked next to the DECC.
New Glik’s Men’s Clothing Store Has Officially Opened in Duluth’s Miller Hill Mall
Earlier this year, we learned the Miller Hill Mall would be getting a new store and this one would fill a void that had existed in the mall for quite awhile. Glik's men's store would be 100% dedicated to men's clothing, something that hadn't existed in the mall previously. The...
Have You Heard This Minnesota Love Letter Song From A Minnesota Native?
Every now and then you'll hear a song about the state you live in, some good and some bad. One Minnesotan just wrote a beautiful song about the state, have you heard it yet?. Over the years, there have been plenty of songs about the Land of 10,000 Lakes. From Wierd Al's 'The Biggest Ball Of Twine In Minnesota' to Lil Yachty's classic 'Minnesota' and so much more. Minnesota rap duo Atmosphere has mentioned the state in many of their songs and Dan Adler had song tilted 'The Minnesota Song (The Great Escape)' back in 2010.
Here’s Why Mail Delivery In Superior Is Late, Not Consistent
Complaining about USPS mail delivery has a long tradition - even when it wasn't warranted. Many people often cracked good-natured jokes about rate increases and the ever-growing time it took mail pieces to cross town or the country. However, many Superior mail customers aren't finding any humor in the current...
What Would The Nuclear Blast Radius Look Like If Duluth Was Hit?
I'm going to start off this by saying it is extremely unlikely that Duluth would be targeted with a nuclear warhead from an enemy at this time. But, with the Russia-Ukraine war ongoing, and Vladimir Putin continuously trying to show power by reminding the west that nuclear weapons are at his disposal, the thought does cross your mind. We enjoyed a couple of decades of nuclear de-escalation, but now we find ourselves back in the Cold War we had hoped was over for good.
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
626K+
Views
ABOUT
Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://squatchrocks.com
Comments / 0