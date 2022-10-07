ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Duluth’s New St. Mary’s Medical Center Honors Native American Culture + the Northland

The new St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth is bringing the outdoors indoors in an effort to create a calming atmosphere for patients and honor the Northland. According to their press release, Essentia Health says they are this effort is being made across the board, from building design and efficiencies to the latest and best medical technologies, right down to how the building is furnished.
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Planning A Fall Colors Trip Up The North Shore? Know About This Emergency Road Closure

Minnesota's North Shore is at its most beautiful in autumn when the leaves change. There's a brief window of beautiful, bright trees every season which brings tourists and locals to the North Shore of Lake Superior. This last summer has already been challenging commuting through the North Shore because of planned road construction. An emergency road repair in a section now will cause some detours and disruptions to traffic.
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Old St. Louis County Jail Apartments Are Almost Ready For Tenants

The old St. Louis County Jail in downtown Duluth is almost ready for some new tenants. Except for this time the building will be filled with people who actually want to be there and paying to do so to boot. The building has some unusual features that were common in the 1920s namely the way the jail cells were constructed. Those doors are actually bracing up the building structure.
KARE 11

Minnesota breweries take home medals at prestigious American beer competition

DENVER — Six Minnesota craft breweries were honored for their beers at the nation's premier beer competition in Denver, Colorado over the weekend. The 2022 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) awarded medals to breweries from Duluth, Edina, Fridley, Minneapolis and St. Cloud for their "brewing excellence," the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild said in a press release Monday.
MINNESOTA STATE
B105

New Sushi & Chinese Restaurant Opens In Duluth

A new business has opened up in Duluth, offering Chinese & Japanese cuisine. It's so new that when I stopped by today they told me it was their opening day!. The restaurant is called the Asian Kitchen. It's in the former location of Huey's Chopstix Inn which closed at the end of August this summer. They are at 505 East 4th Street in Duluth.
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Have You Heard This Minnesota Love Letter Song From A Minnesota Native?

Every now and then you'll hear a song about the state you live in, some good and some bad. One Minnesotan just wrote a beautiful song about the state, have you heard it yet?. Over the years, there have been plenty of songs about the Land of 10,000 Lakes. From Wierd Al's 'The Biggest Ball Of Twine In Minnesota' to Lil Yachty's classic 'Minnesota' and so much more. Minnesota rap duo Atmosphere has mentioned the state in many of their songs and Dan Adler had song tilted 'The Minnesota Song (The Great Escape)' back in 2010.
MIX 108

Here’s Why Mail Delivery In Superior Is Late, Not Consistent

Complaining about USPS mail delivery has a long tradition - even when it wasn't warranted. Many people often cracked good-natured jokes about rate increases and the ever-growing time it took mail pieces to cross town or the country. However, many Superior mail customers aren't finding any humor in the current...
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

What Would The Nuclear Blast Radius Look Like If Duluth Was Hit?

I'm going to start off this by saying it is extremely unlikely that Duluth would be targeted with a nuclear warhead from an enemy at this time. But, with the Russia-Ukraine war ongoing, and Vladimir Putin continuously trying to show power by reminding the west that nuclear weapons are at his disposal, the thought does cross your mind. We enjoyed a couple of decades of nuclear de-escalation, but now we find ourselves back in the Cold War we had hoped was over for good.
Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

