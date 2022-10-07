Read full article on original website
Related
KTSA
Uvalde School Board Fails Again
In any fiasco, you look for a bright spot, a person or moment of competence, on which to rebuild. Uvalde, we’re still looking.
Uvalde school board expected to discuss superintendent Hal Harrell's retirement Monday
The superintendent of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District has told staff of his intention to retire, in the wake of CNN's reporting on the district's actions after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.
Uvalde schools superintendent announces retirement after new details following the Robb Elementary massacre
The fate of the Uvalde school district superintendent will be discussed both publicly and behind closed doors Monday evening.
830times.com
NEWS — New Miss Del Rio Court crowned
Del Rio’s royalty was infused with some new blood Saturday night as the newest members of the Miss Del Rio Court were crowned. Five young ladies were introduced for the first time as the 2022-23 Miss Del Rio Court was officially decided via the annual Miss Del Rio Pageant held at the Paul Poag Theatre for the Performing Arts. The event, overseen by the International Good Neighbor Council Del Rio Chapter and typically held the first week of October, is the official kickoff for the Fiesta de Amistad events held throughout the month.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
texasstandard.org
Uvalde school district fires police officer under investigation over her actions during shooting
A former DPS officer was hired by the school district over the summer while under investigation for her actions on the day of the Robb Elementary School massacre. She was fired less than a day after CNN broke the news of her involvement to the public. The Uvalde Consolidated Independent...
KSAT 12
Lexi Rubio’s parents say ex-trooper fired by Uvalde CISD was working at their son’s campus
UVALDE, Texas – The parents of Alexandra “Lexi” Rubio, a victim of the Robb Elementary shooting in Uvalde, said in an interview with ABC News on Thursday that a now-former officer and Texas Dept. of Public Safety trooper had been working at their son’s campus before she was fired by the school district.
Comments / 0