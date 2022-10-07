Del Rio’s royalty was infused with some new blood Saturday night as the newest members of the Miss Del Rio Court were crowned. Five young ladies were introduced for the first time as the 2022-23 Miss Del Rio Court was officially decided via the annual Miss Del Rio Pageant held at the Paul Poag Theatre for the Performing Arts. The event, overseen by the International Good Neighbor Council Del Rio Chapter and typically held the first week of October, is the official kickoff for the Fiesta de Amistad events held throughout the month.

DEL RIO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO