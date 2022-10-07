ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

AZFamily

Hundreds gather in Scottsdale to show support for Iranian women

A major change to abortion rights in the state makes it temporarily legal to get an abortion up until 15 weeks. The appellate judges sided with Planned Parenthood Arizona, writing that there’s a need to straighten out the state’s abortion laws. Animal rights groups demand action after 14...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Woman’s Wave of Action took to the streets of Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Protestors took to the streets of Phoenix Saturday to let their voices be heard at the Women’s Day of Action. Millions across the globe were marching for women’s rights as encouraged by Women’s March, a national organization that organizes the annual Women’s March in Washington, D.C. and other events throughout the year. The group says on their website that the intention for their marches is to “promote feminist economies, reimagine democracy, and end white supremacy.”
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Major change to Arizona abortion rights

This is the third week of demonstrations in Arizona in response to the death of a young woman in the Middle East. Animal rights groups demand action after 14 wild horses were shot, killed in national forest. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Animal rights advocates are calling on authorities to...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Wanted: The best Halloween-decorated homes in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s the spookiest time of the year when many Arizonans will go all out, turning their homes into the scariest and creepiest place in the neighborhood. If you’re looking to check out some really terrifying homes, check out the gallery of homes submitted by fellow viewers here or in the gallery below.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Wild horse advocates react to the shooting of horses in eastern Arizona

ALPINE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Wild horse rights advocates are calling on authorities to find who is responsible for killing 14 wild horses this week in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest in eastern Arizona. The horses were found near Forest Road 25 in the Alpine and Springerville Ranger District with gunshots to the abdomen, face, and between the eyes. Witnesses say many more herd members are missing and fear they may be injured or killed.
ALPINE, AZ
AZFamily

Driver who killed 70-year-old on Laveen highway gets 5 year prison sentence

Arizona's 15-week abortion ban still in effect after court grants appeal. A three-judge panel halted Arizona’s near-total abortion ban Friday afternoon, but the 15-week abortion law is still in effect. Democratic congressman Tom O'Halleran discusses chances of re-election. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. O'Halleran is seeking his fourth term...
ARIZONA STATE

