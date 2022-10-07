Read full article on original website
Related
AZFamily
Hundreds gather in Scottsdale to show support for Iranian women
A major change to abortion rights in the state makes it temporarily legal to get an abortion up until 15 weeks. The appellate judges sided with Planned Parenthood Arizona, writing that there’s a need to straighten out the state’s abortion laws. Animal rights groups demand action after 14...
AZFamily
Woman’s Wave of Action took to the streets of Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Protestors took to the streets of Phoenix Saturday to let their voices be heard at the Women’s Day of Action. Millions across the globe were marching for women’s rights as encouraged by Women’s March, a national organization that organizes the annual Women’s March in Washington, D.C. and other events throughout the year. The group says on their website that the intention for their marches is to “promote feminist economies, reimagine democracy, and end white supremacy.”
AZFamily
Family of man shot and killed after throwing rocks at police officers holds protest
Former President Trump hosts rally in Mesa for Arizona GOP candidates. Former President Donald Trump stopped by the Valley Sunday evening as part of his “Save America” rally, alongside several Arizona Republican candidates. Shooting investigation near State Fair. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Shots were fired near the...
AZFamily
Major change to Arizona abortion rights
This is the third week of demonstrations in Arizona in response to the death of a young woman in the Middle East. Animal rights groups demand action after 14 wild horses were shot, killed in national forest. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Animal rights advocates are calling on authorities to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AZFamily
Wanted: The best Halloween-decorated homes in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s the spookiest time of the year when many Arizonans will go all out, turning their homes into the scariest and creepiest place in the neighborhood. If you’re looking to check out some really terrifying homes, check out the gallery of homes submitted by fellow viewers here or in the gallery below.
AZFamily
Arizona State Fair is collecting food for families in need every Friday in October
He has paved the way for young Latin hopefuls in the boxing arena, and helped put Phoenix on the map in the 80's as he represented the U.S. in the Olympics. On Your Side steps in after Chandler business refuses to refund loans to 2 women. Updated: 15 hours ago.
AZFamily
Wild horse advocates react to the shooting of horses in eastern Arizona
ALPINE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Wild horse rights advocates are calling on authorities to find who is responsible for killing 14 wild horses this week in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest in eastern Arizona. The horses were found near Forest Road 25 in the Alpine and Springerville Ranger District with gunshots to the abdomen, face, and between the eyes. Witnesses say many more herd members are missing and fear they may be injured or killed.
AZFamily
Body-cam video shows Phoenix officers shooting, killing man throwing rocks at them
Arizona's 15-week abortion ban still in effect after court grants appeal. A three-judge panel halted Arizona’s near-total abortion ban Friday afternoon, but the 15-week abortion law is still in effect. Democratic congressman Tom O'Halleran discusses chances of re-election. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. O'Halleran is seeking his fourth term...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AZFamily
UPS looking to hire nearly 3,000 seasonal workers in Arizona; starting pay up to $23 per hour
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you’re looking for a way to make some extra money as the holiday season fast approaches, a part-time job could help make holiday shopping and traveling a little less stressful. UPS is hiring for the upcoming holiday season with starting warehouse pay at up...
AZFamily
Driver who killed 70-year-old on Laveen highway gets 5 year prison sentence
Arizona's 15-week abortion ban still in effect after court grants appeal. A three-judge panel halted Arizona’s near-total abortion ban Friday afternoon, but the 15-week abortion law is still in effect. Democratic congressman Tom O'Halleran discusses chances of re-election. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. O'Halleran is seeking his fourth term...
AZFamily
Kari Lake, Katie Hobbs appear on “Face The Nation” to talk border safety plans, abortion, Arizona’s economy
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The race to become Arizona’s next governor is one the nation’s most hotly contested races between Katie Hobbs, the democratic candidate, and the republican candidate Kari Lake. Only on CBS 5 Sunday morning, both women appeared on “Face The Nation” to discuss their appeals...
AZFamily
Arizona's 15-week abortion ban still in effect after court grants appeal
The International Journal of Cancer has released a study that shows that breast cancer survivors are 16% more likely to develop melanoma than those who have never had the cancer. Abortion access temporarily restored in Arizona. Updated: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:08 PM MST. |. However, the ruling doesn’t impact...
Comments / 0