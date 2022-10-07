Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
Three more explosions have been heard in central Kyiv
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Three more explosions have been heard in central Kyiv. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
Large explosions heard in Kyiv following sound of incoming missiles
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Large explosions heard in Kyiv following sound of incoming missiles. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Video: Ukrainian woman reveals the question Russian soldiers 'always' asked
CNN senior international correspondent Ben Wedeman reports from Pisky, a town in Eastern Ukraine that has been partially liberated from Russian forces.
'Putin's £100million superyacht Graceful is renamed Killer Whale and spotted off the coast of Estonia escorted by armed Russian Coast Guard vessel'
Vladimir Putin's second-largest superyacht, valued at £100million, has escaped sanctions and was recently spotted off the coast of Estonia under a new name, according to a report. The dictator's plaything, the 267-foot Graceful, is now sailing under the name of Kosatka (Russian for 'killer whale'), according to Forbes, who...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Italian Air Force warplanes scrambled to intercept four Russian fighter jets flying into Nato airspace
FOUR RUSSIAN warplanes have been intercepted after they flew into Nato airspace as tensions continue to rage between Vladimir Putin and the West. Italian Air Force fighter planes were scrambled after Putin's jets were allegedly detected straying into airspace belonging to Poland and flying near Sweden from the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad.
Watch: Ukrainian special forces ambush Russian troops
Dramatic video released Monday by the Ukrainian military shows a gun battle in which two Russian soldiers were reportedly killed and "weapons, radios, several armbands and stickers of the Russian armed forces" were seized.Sept. 12, 2022.
Half of Russia's Iranian-Made Drones Obliterated in One Week: Ukraine
Half of Russia's Iranian-made drones have been destroyed by Ukrainian military forces, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said Thursday. "From September 30 to October 6, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 24 Shahed-136 kamikaze drones," the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said in a Telegram post. According to the post, Brigadier...
International Business Times
Russian Soldiers 'Running And Panicking' To Exit Liberated Ukraine Cities; Bodies Scattered Everywhere
Soldiers of the Russian army are now fleeing from territories liberated by the Ukrainian military as the latter's counteroffensive continues to push forward into the occupied Luhansk region, according to a report. The village of Torske in Donetsk Oblast served as one of the strongholds of the Russian army, with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ukraine Shares Video of Russian Soldiers' Barracks: 'Not a Tight Ship'
The Ukrainian Defense Ministry posted a video mocking Russian soldiers for the squalor they left behind while retreating from a previously occupied part of Ukraine. The video posted Thursday shows what appears to be an abandoned makeshift Russian barracks in the Ukrainian city of Izium. The video was filmed on September 8, according to the ministry, the same day Ukrainian forces announced they had reclaimed a large swath of northeastern Ukraine. Its release follows other revelations from Ukrainian forces of what Russia left behind in its retreat.
Ukraine news - live: Russian governor warns of ‘desire for revenge’ after Crimea blast
At least 17 people in Zaporizhzhia were killed overnight when homes were attacked by airstrikes attributed to Russia, according to a city official.A further 49 people were hospitalised, including six children, as a result of the shelling in the city in southeast Ukraine.The region’s governor Oleksandr Starukh said that a nine-storey building was partially destroyed, five other residential buildings levelled and others damaged in 12 Russian missile attacks.“There may be more people under the rubble,” he said on the Telegram messaging app. “A rescue operation is underway at the scene. Eight people have already been rescued.”Earlier, city official Anatoliy...
Russian forces had 10 torture sites in one city where they electrocuted, waterboarded, beat, and shot Ukrainian soldiers and civilians, AP report says
An Associated Press investigation found Russian soldiers committed torture at 10 sites in Izium. Torture of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians was widespread during the Russian occupation, AP found. A UN investigation recently concluded Russia committed war crimes, including torture, in Ukraine. Russian soldiers tortured both soldiers and civilians across 10...
WTOP
Russia’s Putin tightens security for Kerch Bridge and energy infrastructure near Crimea, puts security service in charge
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Putin tightens security for Kerch Bridge and energy infrastructure near Crimea, puts security service in charge. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Ukraine Forces Say Video Shows Fiery Wreckage of Iranian 'Suicide Drone'
Ukraine's armed forces have shared a video it says shows the smoldering remains of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that Iran had supplied Russia. On its Facebook page, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces posted a 37-second clip of the smoking ruins of an object on the ground it said had been shot down on Saturday morning in the Mykolaiv region.
WTOP
Germany says Group of Seven to hold a videoconference Tuesday on the situation in Ukraine, with Zelenskyy to participate
BERLIN (AP) — Germany says Group of Seven to hold a videoconference Tuesday on the situation in Ukraine, with Zelenskyy to participate. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
Putin says Russian strikes on Ukraine come in response to its ‘terrorist’ action, including attack on a bridge to Crimea
MOSCOW (AP) — Putin says Russian strikes on Ukraine come in response to its ‘terrorist’ action, including attack on a bridge to Crimea. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
Russian media: President Putin calls the Kerch Bridge attack a “terrorist act” carried out by Ukraine’s special services
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian media: President Putin calls the Kerch Bridge attack a “terrorist act” carried out by Ukraine’s special services. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Russia Appoints Sole Commander of Troops in Ukraine
Russia has announced a major change of its military strategy, appointing a single commander to lead all its forces in Ukraine. The Defense Ministry said Saturday that Sergei Surovikin will be the first person to be given sole responsibility for the war in Ukraine since Russia invaded in February, NBC News reported. Surovikin, who is also head of Russia’s air force, has been in charge of Russia’s troops in southern Ukraine. He was also previously in charge of Russian troops in Syria. It comes as Russia has sustained heavy losses in recent weeks, including the bombing on Friday of a major road and rail bridge that links the Crimean Peninsula.
WTOP
Projection indicates Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen is headed for re-election, will avoid runoff vote
VIENNA (AP) — Projection indicates Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen is headed for re-election, will avoid runoff vote. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
German minister calls for EU sanctions over Iran crackdown
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister is calling for European Union entry bans and asset freezes against those responsible for what she described as brutal repression against anti-government protesters in Iran. The most sustained protests in years against Iran’s theocracy are now in their fourth week. They erupted...
WTOP
Malaysia’s leader says he’s dissolving Parliament on Monday, paving the way for early general elections
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s leader says he’s dissolving Parliament on Monday, paving the way for early general elections. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Comments / 0