ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Three more explosions have been heard in central Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Three more explosions have been heard in central Kyiv. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
EUROPE
Daily Mail

'Putin's £100million superyacht Graceful is renamed Killer Whale and spotted off the coast of Estonia escorted by armed Russian Coast Guard vessel'

Vladimir Putin's second-largest superyacht, valued at £100million, has escaped sanctions and was recently spotted off the coast of Estonia under a new name, according to a report. The dictator's plaything, the 267-foot Graceful, is now sailing under the name of Kosatka (Russian for 'killer whale'), according to Forbes, who...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Benghazi#Accident#Libyan Red Crescent#The Associated Press
Newsweek

Half of Russia's Iranian-Made Drones Obliterated in One Week: Ukraine

Half of Russia's Iranian-made drones have been destroyed by Ukrainian military forces, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said Thursday. "From September 30 to October 6, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 24 Shahed-136 kamikaze drones," the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said in a Telegram post. According to the post, Brigadier...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Newsweek

Ukraine Shares Video of Russian Soldiers' Barracks: 'Not a Tight Ship'

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry posted a video mocking Russian soldiers for the squalor they left behind while retreating from a previously occupied part of Ukraine. The video posted Thursday shows what appears to be an abandoned makeshift Russian barracks in the Ukrainian city of Izium. The video was filmed on September 8, according to the ministry, the same day Ukrainian forces announced they had reclaimed a large swath of northeastern Ukraine. Its release follows other revelations from Ukrainian forces of what Russia left behind in its retreat.
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Russian governor warns of ‘desire for revenge’ after Crimea blast

At least 17 people in Zaporizhzhia were killed overnight when homes were attacked by airstrikes attributed to Russia, according to a city official.A further 49 people were hospitalised, including six children, as a result of the shelling in the city in southeast Ukraine.The region’s governor Oleksandr Starukh said that a nine-storey building was partially destroyed, five other residential buildings levelled and others damaged in 12 Russian missile attacks.“There may be more people under the rubble,” he said on the Telegram messaging app. “A rescue operation is underway at the scene. Eight people have already been rescued.”Earlier, city official Anatoliy...
EUROPE
Business Insider

Russian forces had 10 torture sites in one city where they electrocuted, waterboarded, beat, and shot Ukrainian soldiers and civilians, AP report says

An Associated Press investigation found Russian soldiers committed torture at 10 sites in Izium. Torture of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians was widespread during the Russian occupation, AP found. A UN investigation recently concluded Russia committed war crimes, including torture, in Ukraine. Russian soldiers tortured both soldiers and civilians across 10...
MILITARY
Newsweek

Ukraine Forces Say Video Shows Fiery Wreckage of Iranian 'Suicide Drone'

Ukraine's armed forces have shared a video it says shows the smoldering remains of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that Iran had supplied Russia. On its Facebook page, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces posted a 37-second clip of the smoking ruins of an object on the ground it said had been shot down on Saturday morning in the Mykolaiv region.
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Russia Appoints Sole Commander of Troops in Ukraine

Russia has announced a major change of its military strategy, appointing a single commander to lead all its forces in Ukraine. The Defense Ministry said Saturday that Sergei Surovikin will be the first person to be given sole responsibility for the war in Ukraine since Russia invaded in February, NBC News reported. Surovikin, who is also head of Russia’s air force, has been in charge of Russia’s troops in southern Ukraine. He was also previously in charge of Russian troops in Syria. It comes as Russia has sustained heavy losses in recent weeks, including the bombing on Friday of a major road and rail bridge that links the Crimean Peninsula.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WTOP

German minister calls for EU sanctions over Iran crackdown

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister is calling for European Union entry bans and asset freezes against those responsible for what she described as brutal repression against anti-government protesters in Iran. The most sustained protests in years against Iran’s theocracy are now in their fourth week. They erupted...
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy