Agriculture

theccmonline.com

Madilynn Baker reigns as CHS homecoming queen

Carrollton senior Madilynn Baker was crowned 2022 fall homecoming queen during a ceremony prior to the Carrollton vs Alliance football game Friday night. Baker, the daughter of Brent and Shannon Baker of Carrollton and the late Jennifer Baker, is active in numerous school and community activities. At CHS, she is...
CARROLLTON, OH

