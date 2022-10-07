ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Rudy Gobert’s 4-word shade at Draymond Green over Jordan Poole punch leak with Warriors

It looks like Rudy Gobert is punching back at Draymond Green amid the controversial incident involving the Golden State Warriors veteran and his teammate Jordan Poole. Green has been on the headlines as of late after his reported scuffle with Poole during a recent Warriors practice. A video of the incident has since emerged and went viral, putting Dray on the spotlight as the backlash keeps coming for him.
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Warriors Trade Features Draymond Green

Creating a winning culture is not an easy thing to do in the NBA. Talent is the most important element in winning. That much is obvious. The league’s best teams always comprise some of its most talented players. With that said, culture counts too. You need players who are...
Apartment Therapy

LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle

LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
VikingsTerritory

Eden Prairie Native Back with Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings conducted a flurry of roster transactions this week, and one landed an Eden Prairie native back with the team. He’s linebacker Ryan Connelly, and he actually encountered an interesting week, at least outwardly. Foremost, Connelly was activated from his injury designation that began in the summer....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Kuminga takes center stage with Draymond out after punch

SAN FRANCISCO -- A mutual decision between Draymond Green and the Warriors has been made where Green will be away from his teammates and team facilities for the time being following his Wednesday practice incident that resulted in him punching Jordan Poole in the face. Green will not suit up...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Tight End Hits IR

The Minnesota Vikings will be a man short for at least the next four games as the franchise looks to build on a 3-1 start to the 2022 season. TE Ben Ellefson was added to Injured Reserve on Saturday, battling a groin injury. In his stead, 7th-Round rookie from South...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Adrian Holman

2022 NBA Draft Review: San Antonio Spurs

Last season, the San Antonio Spurs just missed out on the postseason by ending up in 10th place in the Western Conference with a 34-48 record. Being stuck in the middle is the worst place to be in the NBA because the only two options are to add a big-time free agent in the off-season in order to make a playoff push or to go into rebuilding mode.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
