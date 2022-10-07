Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Stephen Jackson on Draymond Green punch: 'You never hit the little homies like that'
Stephen Jackson was the emotional leader of the "We Believe" Golden State Warriors, spending parts of four seasons with the team from 2007-2009. Like Draymond Green, he was a fiery player who regularly appeared among the league leaders in technical fouls. But in punching teammate Jordan Poole, "Stack Jack" says that Green crossed a line.
NBA Players React to Video of Draymond Punching Jordan Poole
Individuals around the league were stunned to see the clip of the scuffle between Warriors players leak on Friday.
Rudy Gobert’s 4-word shade at Draymond Green over Jordan Poole punch leak with Warriors
It looks like Rudy Gobert is punching back at Draymond Green amid the controversial incident involving the Golden State Warriors veteran and his teammate Jordan Poole. Green has been on the headlines as of late after his reported scuffle with Poole during a recent Warriors practice. A video of the incident has since emerged and went viral, putting Dray on the spotlight as the backlash keeps coming for him.
Watch: Video shows Draymond Green punch Jordan Poole during altercation
An explosive video published by TMZ Sports on Friday morning shows the shocking altercation between Warriors stars Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at Wednesday’s team practice.
This Knicks-Warriors Trade Features Draymond Green
Creating a winning culture is not an easy thing to do in the NBA. Talent is the most important element in winning. That much is obvious. The league’s best teams always comprise some of its most talented players. With that said, culture counts too. You need players who are...
Chris Childs on Draymond Green video: 'Good thing footage never got out of our Knicks practices'
Chris Childs says the video of Draymond Green’s punch on Jordan Poole was “nothing,” and is glad there was no video from practices during his Knicks days.
Mark Jackson passionately shoots down the idea that the Lakers have a Big 4 on their roster
Former NBA head coach and current ESPN analyst Mark Jackson offered a blunt assessment of the Los Angeles Lakers’ core. Jackson dismissed the idea that the Lakers have a “Big 4” after the addition of guard Patrick Beverley this offseason to the team’s trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.
Philadelphia 76ers Add Former Golden State Warriors Guard
The Sixers are bringing a new guard to town.
Kenyon Martin admits he once told Alonzo Mourning to worry about his ‘motherf—–g kidney’ during practice altercation
Draymond Green and Jordan Poole became the talk of the NBA world after it was reported that Green punched Poole during a Golden State Warriors practice earlier this week. While it seems like teammates sometimes go at it during practice, this altercation went a little too far. In light of...
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Assesses Relationship With New Head Coach
How are Russell Westbrook and Darvin Ham getting along?
Apartment Therapy
LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle
LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
76ers Reportedly Signing Former Bulls And Lakers Player
On Saturday, Rich Hofmann of The Athletic reports the Philadelphia 76ers are signing Mac McClung. He was recently waived by the Golden State Warriors, and played in two NBA games last season for the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers.
Eden Prairie Native Back with Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings conducted a flurry of roster transactions this week, and one landed an Eden Prairie native back with the team. He’s linebacker Ryan Connelly, and he actually encountered an interesting week, at least outwardly. Foremost, Connelly was activated from his injury designation that began in the summer....
Absent Doc Rivers Assesses James Harden’s Performance vs. Cavs
After missing Wednesday's game against the Cavs, Doc Rivers explained what he saw out of James Harden while watching on TV.
NBC Sports
Kuminga takes center stage with Draymond out after punch
SAN FRANCISCO -- A mutual decision between Draymond Green and the Warriors has been made where Green will be away from his teammates and team facilities for the time being following his Wednesday practice incident that resulted in him punching Jordan Poole in the face. Green will not suit up...
Vikings Tight End Hits IR
The Minnesota Vikings will be a man short for at least the next four games as the franchise looks to build on a 3-1 start to the 2022 season. TE Ben Ellefson was added to Injured Reserve on Saturday, battling a groin injury. In his stead, 7th-Round rookie from South...
This Knicks-Suns Trade Sends Jae Crowder To New York
The NBA is all about capitalizing on opportunities. Right now, plenty of front offices around the NBA are eyeing the same opportunity. Specifically, we’re talking about the opportunity to draft one of Victor Wembenyama or Scoot Henderson. Either of those prodigious talents has the potential to change a franchise’s...
2022 NBA Draft Review: San Antonio Spurs
Last season, the San Antonio Spurs just missed out on the postseason by ending up in 10th place in the Western Conference with a 34-48 record. Being stuck in the middle is the worst place to be in the NBA because the only two options are to add a big-time free agent in the off-season in order to make a playoff push or to go into rebuilding mode.
This Heat-Timberwolves Trade Features D’Angelo Russell
Every operation needs its brains. Consider the human body. It’s a remarkable thing. On the other hand, it isn’t much without a brain. Opposable thumbs that don’t bend cannot build machines. An NBA team is similar. Often, the point guard is the brain of the team’s body....
Pelicans travel to San Antonio to take on Spurs
Pelicans heading on the road to take on Spurs.
