Cleveland, OH

case.edu

Compliance office shares reminders about volunteers at CWRU

While you may know that there are individuals who are not Case Western Reserve University employees who may perform services for CWRU as a volunteer. What you may not know is that CWRU has important processes for screening and engaging volunteers. Volunteers are individuals who offer their services without cost...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland EMS commissioner given new position

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Mayor Justin Bibb has moved Cleveland EMS Commissioner Nicole Carlton to a new job overseeing the city’s Emergency Operations Center. Carlton’s new position, effective last Monday, is assistant director of emergency operations. She is charged with preparing for major emergencies and coordinating the city’s response to them.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
case.edu

“Protecting Ohio: Fighting for Environmental and Energy Justice in the State”

Post-Graduate Planning and Experiential Education will host Miranda Leppla, director of the Milton and Charlotte Kramer Environmental Law Clinic at Case Western Reserve University School of Law, for a talk titled “Protecting Ohio: Fighting for Environmental and Energy Justice in the State” Friday, Oct. 14, from 12:45 to 2 p.m. in Sears Library Building, Room 333.
OHIO STATE
case.edu

“The YRBS at 21”

Local school districts and youth-focused community stakeholders have supported and participated in the Cuyahoga County Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS) project for 21 years. In recognition of this milestone, the Prevention Research Center for Healthy Neighborhoods (PRCHN) will host a seminar titled “The YRBS at 21” today (Oct. 12) at noon via Zoom.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
case.edu

“America’s Classrooms: Frontlines of the First Amendment Symposium”

The Law Review at Case Western Reserve University School of Law will host a symposium exploring current First Amendment issues in lower and higher education. Titled “America’s Classrooms: Frontlines of the First Amendment Symposium,” this event will be held Friday, Oct. 28, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. in the law school’s Moot Courtroom.
CLEVELAND, OH
case.edu

Critical Conversation: Politics & Democracy

Institutions of higher education are uniquely positioned to engage in difficult dialogue. Universities are places where individuals should feel safe to discuss complex issues while feeling heard and respected. Members of the Case Western Reserve University community are invited to join Provost Ben Vinson III Wednesday, Oct. 12, for a...
CLEVELAND, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Department of Health
cleveland19.com

Loaded gun found at Summit County school

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - One student is in custody after allegedly bringing a loaded gun to the SOAR School Tuesday. “SOAR is Student Outreach Alternative Resource. It’s not a school, but a program Akron Public Schools (APS) contracts services through to a private company. The program is for APS students who have been disciplined by the board of education and assigned to SOAR,” said APS Director of Communications Mark Williamson.
AKRON, OH
case.edu

Volunteer with CWRU Model UN

CWRU Model UN, Northeast Ohio’s top-ranked Model UN team, is looking for volunteers to chair and staff its fall conference. Volunteers will engage with and mentor high school students from across Northeast Ohio and learn about global issues. Volunteers will need to commit 15 hours over a two-day period...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland expected to approve controversial ShotSpotter contract: Stimulus Watch

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After receiving approval from two, key committees, the City of Cleveland is set to approve a controversial $2.8 million contract for ShotSpotter. The contract to ShotSpotter would expand the gunshot-detection technology to an area four times the size of its current use in the city’s Fourth District. The money, if approved, would come from Cleveland’s $512 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding.
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Sherwin-Williams, Cleveland Mayor provide update on global headquarters facility in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Sherwin-Williams CEO and Cleveland Mayor, Justin Bibb provided update on the new headquarters site in Cleveland on Monday. The Sherwin Williams CEO, John G. Morikis, provided an update on construction and also announcing a commitment known as ‘Building Our Future. This all coming less than a year after the new global headquarters facility broke ground in the heart of Downtown Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH

