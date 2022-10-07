Read full article on original website
case.edu
Compliance office shares reminders about volunteers at CWRU
While you may know that there are individuals who are not Case Western Reserve University employees who may perform services for CWRU as a volunteer. What you may not know is that CWRU has important processes for screening and engaging volunteers. Volunteers are individuals who offer their services without cost...
cleveland19.com
Summit County school district launches investigation after alleged ‘school bus segregation’
STOW, Ohio (WOIO) - Stow-Munroe Falls City Schools has launched a full investigation after a student says they were separated by their race on the school bus. The student’s mother tells 19 News she is distraught over this situation. “I received a phone call from my child and they...
cleveland19.com
Cuyahoga County short 145 case workers in Department of Child and Family Services office
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Like so many businesses and offices in Northeast Ohio, workers at Cuyahoga County’s child and family services put “We’re Hiring” signs outside the Jane Edna Hunter building. What’s different about the ask within that department is that children’s lives are literally dependent...
Cleveland EMS commissioner given new position
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Mayor Justin Bibb has moved Cleveland EMS Commissioner Nicole Carlton to a new job overseeing the city’s Emergency Operations Center. Carlton’s new position, effective last Monday, is assistant director of emergency operations. She is charged with preparing for major emergencies and coordinating the city’s response to them.
Cleveland City Council Bans Gay Conversion Therapy
Cleveland joins Columbus, Cincinnati and Cleveland Heights in outlawing archaic practice
case.edu
25th Florence Cellar Gerontology Conference: “The Leader We Wish We All Had Is You”
Amy Acton, president and CEO of RAPID 5 and former director of the Ohio Department of Health, will present the keynote address during the 25th Florence Cellar Gerontology Conference Friday, Oct. 14, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in the Tinkham Veale University Center ballroom. Acton will present “The Leader We...
case.edu
“Protecting Ohio: Fighting for Environmental and Energy Justice in the State”
Post-Graduate Planning and Experiential Education will host Miranda Leppla, director of the Milton and Charlotte Kramer Environmental Law Clinic at Case Western Reserve University School of Law, for a talk titled “Protecting Ohio: Fighting for Environmental and Energy Justice in the State” Friday, Oct. 14, from 12:45 to 2 p.m. in Sears Library Building, Room 333.
case.edu
“The YRBS at 21”
Local school districts and youth-focused community stakeholders have supported and participated in the Cuyahoga County Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS) project for 21 years. In recognition of this milestone, the Prevention Research Center for Healthy Neighborhoods (PRCHN) will host a seminar titled “The YRBS at 21” today (Oct. 12) at noon via Zoom.
cleveland19.com
Rev. Al Sharpton backs Black Contractors Group in dispute over Sherwin-Williams HQ
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Civil rights icon Rev. Al Sharpton took to Cleveland City Hall steps Tuesday to advocate for the Black Contractors Group. BCG has been in a two-year battle with Sherwin-Williams over the development of the company’s global headquarters. “They chopped the money up prior to giving...
Family of Arthur Keith sues CMHA officer over deadly shooting
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The family of Arthur Keith has sued the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority police officer who fatally shot the 19-year-old in 2020. Keith’s mother, Rita Keith, filed the wrongful-death suit in federal court in Cleveland on Friday against CMHA officer James Griffiths. Griffiths shot the younger...
case.edu
“America’s Classrooms: Frontlines of the First Amendment Symposium”
The Law Review at Case Western Reserve University School of Law will host a symposium exploring current First Amendment issues in lower and higher education. Titled “America’s Classrooms: Frontlines of the First Amendment Symposium,” this event will be held Friday, Oct. 28, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. in the law school’s Moot Courtroom.
case.edu
Critical Conversation: Politics & Democracy
Institutions of higher education are uniquely positioned to engage in difficult dialogue. Universities are places where individuals should feel safe to discuss complex issues while feeling heard and respected. Members of the Case Western Reserve University community are invited to join Provost Ben Vinson III Wednesday, Oct. 12, for a...
cleveland19.com
Loaded gun found at Summit County school
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - One student is in custody after allegedly bringing a loaded gun to the SOAR School Tuesday. “SOAR is Student Outreach Alternative Resource. It’s not a school, but a program Akron Public Schools (APS) contracts services through to a private company. The program is for APS students who have been disciplined by the board of education and assigned to SOAR,” said APS Director of Communications Mark Williamson.
cleveland19.com
Maple Heights city officials send crews to clean up neighborhood hazard
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 News Troubleshooter Team gets results for neighbors who wanted a resident to clean up their yard on Elmwood Avenue. Resident Daniel Scoglietti had been fighting with city officials for two years. “Everybody on this street, you can see, keeps their houses looking good...
An after-school program that enriches learning academically, socially and emotionally: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Though it’s often assumed that students are eager to leave school each day, that’s not the case at Cleveland’s Almira Elementary School, where its popular and innovative after-school program has kids hurrying to gather guardian signatures, so they can participate each session. The program...
case.edu
Volunteer with CWRU Model UN
CWRU Model UN, Northeast Ohio’s top-ranked Model UN team, is looking for volunteers to chair and staff its fall conference. Volunteers will engage with and mentor high school students from across Northeast Ohio and learn about global issues. Volunteers will need to commit 15 hours over a two-day period...
Cleveland expected to approve controversial ShotSpotter contract: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After receiving approval from two, key committees, the City of Cleveland is set to approve a controversial $2.8 million contract for ShotSpotter. The contract to ShotSpotter would expand the gunshot-detection technology to an area four times the size of its current use in the city’s Fourth District. The money, if approved, would come from Cleveland’s $512 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding.
spectrumnews1.com
Sherwin-Williams, Cleveland Mayor provide update on global headquarters facility in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Sherwin-Williams CEO and Cleveland Mayor, Justin Bibb provided update on the new headquarters site in Cleveland on Monday. The Sherwin Williams CEO, John G. Morikis, provided an update on construction and also announcing a commitment known as ‘Building Our Future. This all coming less than a year after the new global headquarters facility broke ground in the heart of Downtown Cleveland.
John’s Safe Place provides peaceful space for Berea-Midpark High School teens
BEREA, Ohio – In an anxious world where personal peace can be hard to find, John’s Safe Place at Berea-Midpark High School provides teens a quiet space in which to breathe deep and reflect. The special room is named for John Charles Haney, a Fairview Park High School...
Pool contractors face more legal troubles after News 5 investigations
For months, News 5 Investigators have tracked pool contractors accused of taking homeowners’ money. Now, there are major developments about 2 different contractors and the consequences they face.
