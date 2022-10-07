Another band’s Instagram has been cleared of all posts. That can only mean one thing: new music. Right?. Blink-182, the punk rock trio of “What’s My Age Again?” fame, has wiped their Instagram clear and their website reads “under construction,” “hard at work,” and “check back soon.” But it goes further than that. Cryptic bread crumbs have been dropped in many places.

MUSIC ・ 22 MINUTES AGO