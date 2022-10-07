MOUNTAIN VIEW -- Police in Mountain View are seeking the public's assistance identifying a man who repeatedly grabbed a woman inappropriately in a Walmart over the weekend.On Saturday, at around noon, Mountain View police dispatchers received a call about a woman who had been grabbed multiple times by an unknown man while she was shopping at the Walmart located on the 600 block of Showers Drive.Arriving officers spoke with the victim, who told them that while she and her family were looking at Halloween costumes, the man approached her and touched her inappropriately. The woman then went to a different...

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO