Read full article on original website
Related
Driver dies in fiery Santa Cruz mountains crash
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — A driver was killed after crashing into multiple trees along Empire Grade in the Santa Cruz mountains and the vehicle burst into flames. The collision happened at 3 a.m. Sunday west of Felton, according to the California Highway Patrol. “For an unknown reason, the Toyota veered off the roadway, collided […]
Two dead in head-on car crash on Maher Road in Pruendale
PRUENDALE, Calif. (KION-TV): CHP Monterey confirmed with KION that two people have died after a two car crash occurred on Maher Road. CHP told KION that the crash happened at 5:10 a.m. on Monday morning. A 2012 Ford Explorer was traveling westbound on Maher Road and a 2006 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling eastbound on Maher The post Two dead in head-on car crash on Maher Road in Pruendale appeared first on KION546.
Two dead after head-on collision in Monterey County
Two people are dead after a head-on collision in Prunedale early Monday morning, according to a statement from California Highway Patrol.
KSBW.com
2 Watsonville residents killed in head-on crash: CHP
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Two people were killed in a head-on crash early Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol reported. The crash happened on Maher Road around 5:10 a.m. A Ford Explorer was traveling westbound when it crossed into on-coming traffic and collided with a Nissan Pathfinder, according to investigators.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Car engulfed in flames in Felton; driver dies
FELTON, Calif. (KION-TV) Over the weekend, California Highway Patrol reported a deadly accident nearFelton. CHP tells KION the driver was heading on Empire Grade, South of McGivern Wayat around three in the morning on Sunady when they veered off of the road wayand smashed into multiple trees. The vehicles was engulfed in flames. According to The post Car engulfed in flames in Felton; driver dies appeared first on KION546.
kion546.com
Woman dies in Hollister crash and the man behind the wheel is arrested
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV) A 30-year-old woman is dead after a Telsa veered off the road, hit a concrete cylinder and overturned along State Road 25 south of Briggs Road. The deadly accident happened at about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to California High Patrol. The woman who was the passenger of the Telsa died at the scene, while the driver was taken to Natividad Medical Center.
pajaronian.com
Man arrested for placing credit card readers in two counties
WATSONVILLE—Watsonville Police on Oct. 4 arrested a man who allegedly placed skimming devices on credit card readers inside convenience stores in Santa Cruz and Monterey counties. George Cristea, 34, is facing several charges following an investigation involving several law enforcement agencies. The case began in Salinas, where officers were...
salinasvalleytribune.com
Greenfield teen arrested for DUI
GREENFIELD — A Greenfield teenager was arrested last week for drunken driving and other charges following a police pursuit on Highway 101. On Saturday evening, Oct. 1, a patrol officer observed a vehicle driving in an unsafe manner and “believed the driver to be under the influence,” according to the Greenfield Police Department. “The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to stop, and a pursuit ensued.”
RELATED PEOPLE
KSBW.com
Traffic report: Downed utility pole blocks multiples lanes of Del Monte Avenue
MONTEREY, Calif. — Traffic was at a standstill along a section of Del Monte Avenue and Highway 1 in Monterey on Monday morning. According to the city, westbound lanes of Del Monte Ave. were closed from Casa Verde Way. The closure was caused when a car crashed into a...
KSBW.com
Weekend party turns deadly, still no answers
SALINAS, Calif. — A memorial has been set up outside the house where one man was killed in a deadly shooting on Monday. Salinas police say they have no suspects. "The first time I heard that stuff here," a former neighbor visiting the block said. Investigators say a fight...
Man on bicycle struck by two cars, dies in hit-and-run
SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — A man riding a bicycle died after being struck by two vehicles in San Jose Sunday early morning, according to the San Jose police department. The collision was reported at 12:40 a.m. at Senter and Story Roads. One of the drivers fled in their vehicle. KRON On is streaming news […]
Hwy 280 traffic fatality involving pedestrian, CHP says
SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality involving a pedestrian occurred Saturday morning on southbound Interstate Highway 280 in San Jose. The incident, which was first reported Saturday around 1 a.m., occurred near the southbound U.S. Highway 101 connector, according to the CHP. The CHP is reporting a […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shelter-in-place lifted for Morgan Hill residents due to broken gas line
(KRON) — Firefighters with the Santa Clara County Fire Department are at the scene of a broken underground gas line that’s impacting three structures, according to a tweet from CalFire. The situation has “been mitigated” according to a tweet from CalFire. The incident, dubbed the #HalfIncident, is affecting the area of Half Road between Peet […]
kingcityrustler.com
New detour planned for highway ramp closures in King City beginning Tuesday
KING CITY — A modified detour plan has been prepared for the closure of the northbound Highway 101 onramp and offramp at Jolon Road, which will be closed beginning Tuesday, Oct. 11. Travelers on northbound 101, who pass through King City, will be directed to continue north on the...
Mountain View police seek help finding man who groped woman at Walmart
MOUNTAIN VIEW -- Police in Mountain View are seeking the public's assistance identifying a man who repeatedly grabbed a woman inappropriately in a Walmart over the weekend.On Saturday, at around noon, Mountain View police dispatchers received a call about a woman who had been grabbed multiple times by an unknown man while she was shopping at the Walmart located on the 600 block of Showers Drive.Arriving officers spoke with the victim, who told them that while she and her family were looking at Halloween costumes, the man approached her and touched her inappropriately. The woman then went to a different...
Car catches fire in multi-vehicle collision in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A car caught on fire during a multi-vehicle collision in San Jose on Friday morning, according to the city’s fire department. The collision involved three vehicles at Steinbeck Drive and Santa Teresa Boulevard. One patient was taken to the hospital, and crews are assessing additional patients. KRON ON is streaming […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSBW.com
Highway 101 back open after multi-car crash south of Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Calif. — Southbound Highway 101 is back open following an early morning multi-car crash involving two big rigs just south of Greenfield. According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 5:30 a.m. During the crash, a double flatbed truck and septic tank truck both flipped on their sides. Four passenger cars were also involved.
1 victim identified in possible Pescadero double accidental drowning
Two people were found dead on a farm in Pescadero last week. On Friday, one of the victims was identified as 19-year-old Rosa Perez Jimenez of Salinas, according to the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office.
NBC Bay Area
Man Killed in Hit-and-Run in San Jose
A man riding a bicycle died after being struck by two vehicles in San Jose Sunday early morning, according to the San Jose police department. The collision was reported at 12:40 a.m. at Senter and Story Roads. One of the drivers fled in their vehicle. The driver of the second...
These three California cities are the most unsafe, study says
Three California cities are considered some of the most dangerous in the United States, and one of them is right here in the Bay Area, according to a new study from WalletHub.
Comments / 0