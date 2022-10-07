ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey, CA

KRON4 News

Driver dies in fiery Santa Cruz mountains crash

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — A driver was killed after crashing into multiple trees along Empire Grade in the Santa Cruz mountains and the vehicle burst into flames. The collision happened at 3 a.m. Sunday west of Felton, according to the California Highway Patrol. “For an unknown reason, the Toyota veered off the roadway, collided […]
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Two dead in head-on car crash on Maher Road in Pruendale

PRUENDALE, Calif. (KION-TV): CHP Monterey confirmed with KION that two people have died after a two car crash occurred on Maher Road. CHP told KION that the crash happened at 5:10 a.m. on Monday morning. A 2012 Ford Explorer was traveling westbound on Maher Road and a 2006 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling eastbound on Maher The post Two dead in head-on car crash on Maher Road in Pruendale appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

2 Watsonville residents killed in head-on crash: CHP

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Two people were killed in a head-on crash early Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol reported. The crash happened on Maher Road around 5:10 a.m. A Ford Explorer was traveling westbound when it crossed into on-coming traffic and collided with a Nissan Pathfinder, according to investigators.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Car engulfed in flames in Felton; driver dies

FELTON, Calif. (KION-TV) Over the weekend, California Highway Patrol reported a deadly accident nearFelton. CHP tells KION the driver was heading on Empire Grade, South of McGivern Wayat around three in the morning on Sunady when they veered off of the road wayand smashed into multiple trees. The vehicles was engulfed in flames. According to The post Car engulfed in flames in Felton; driver dies appeared first on KION546.
FELTON, CA
kion546.com

Woman dies in Hollister crash and the man behind the wheel is arrested

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV) A 30-year-old woman is dead after a Telsa veered off the road, hit a concrete cylinder and overturned along State Road 25 south of Briggs Road. The deadly accident happened at about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to California High Patrol. The woman who was the passenger of the Telsa died at the scene, while the driver was taken to Natividad Medical Center.
HOLLISTER, CA
pajaronian.com

Man arrested for placing credit card readers in two counties

WATSONVILLE—Watsonville Police on Oct. 4 arrested a man who allegedly placed skimming devices on credit card readers inside convenience stores in Santa Cruz and Monterey counties. George Cristea, 34, is facing several charges following an investigation involving several law enforcement agencies. The case began in Salinas, where officers were...
WATSONVILLE, CA
salinasvalleytribune.com

Greenfield teen arrested for DUI

GREENFIELD — A Greenfield teenager was arrested last week for drunken driving and other charges following a police pursuit on Highway 101. On Saturday evening, Oct. 1, a patrol officer observed a vehicle driving in an unsafe manner and “believed the driver to be under the influence,” according to the Greenfield Police Department. “The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to stop, and a pursuit ensued.”
GREENFIELD, CA
KSBW.com

Weekend party turns deadly, still no answers

SALINAS, Calif. — A memorial has been set up outside the house where one man was killed in a deadly shooting on Monday. Salinas police say they have no suspects. "The first time I heard that stuff here," a former neighbor visiting the block said. Investigators say a fight...
SALINAS, CA
KRON4 News

Man on bicycle struck by two cars, dies in hit-and-run

SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — A man riding a bicycle died after being struck by two vehicles in San Jose Sunday early morning, according to the San Jose police department. The collision was reported at 12:40 a.m. at Senter and Story Roads. One of the drivers fled in their vehicle. KRON On is streaming news […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Hwy 280 traffic fatality involving pedestrian, CHP says

SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality involving a pedestrian occurred Saturday morning on southbound Interstate Highway 280 in San Jose. The incident, which was first reported Saturday around 1 a.m., occurred near the southbound U.S. Highway 101 connector, according to the CHP. The CHP is reporting a […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mountain View police seek help finding man who groped woman at Walmart

MOUNTAIN VIEW -- Police in Mountain View are seeking the public's assistance identifying a man who repeatedly grabbed a woman inappropriately in a Walmart over the weekend.On Saturday, at around noon, Mountain View police dispatchers received a call about a woman who had been grabbed multiple times by an unknown man while she was shopping at the Walmart located on the 600 block of Showers Drive.Arriving officers spoke with the victim, who told them that while she and her family were looking at Halloween costumes, the man approached her and touched her inappropriately. The woman then went to a different...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
KRON4 News

Car catches fire in multi-vehicle collision in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A car caught on fire during a multi-vehicle collision in San Jose on Friday morning, according to the city’s fire department. The collision involved three vehicles at Steinbeck Drive and Santa Teresa Boulevard. One patient was taken to the hospital, and crews are assessing additional patients. KRON ON is streaming […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

Highway 101 back open after multi-car crash south of Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Calif. — Southbound Highway 101 is back open following an early morning multi-car crash involving two big rigs just south of Greenfield. According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 5:30 a.m. During the crash, a double flatbed truck and septic tank truck both flipped on their sides. Four passenger cars were also involved.
GREENFIELD, CA
NBC Bay Area

Man Killed in Hit-and-Run in San Jose

A man riding a bicycle died after being struck by two vehicles in San Jose Sunday early morning, according to the San Jose police department. The collision was reported at 12:40 a.m. at Senter and Story Roads. One of the drivers fled in their vehicle. The driver of the second...
SAN JOSE, CA

