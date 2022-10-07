ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
104.5 KDAT

Weekend Fire Devastates Eastern Iowa Barn

Harvest is in full swing across Iowa and unfortunately, with the increase of tractors hitting the fields, we have seen an increase in farm accidents. In the last week, we saw two different farm accidents. Last Sunday, October 2nd, a man was killed in a tractor rollover accident in Dubuque...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
104.5 KDAT

It May Shock You When You See Cedar Rapids Safety Ranking

If you had to guess where Cedar Rapids ranks for safest cities in America, where would you put the city? Would you guess near the top or the bottom out of 180 cities in the country? As someone who's lived in Iowa for less than a year, I've really enjoyed finding out so many different things about Iowa and the cities/towns that make up this state. I've always felt pretty comfortable being out and about and I was pleasantly surprised to find out this about the second-biggest city in Iowa.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
104.5 KDAT

I Saw Something Very Unique in My Front Yard

I enjoy the holiday season, but to me, this is the most wonderful time of the year. The temps are manageable. They're not too hot, not too cold (yet). The air is crisp, and the leaves are changing in the Midwest. Well, they're supposed to be changing anyway. This weekend...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Cedar Rapids, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Society
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
Cedar Rapids, IA
Health
Local
Iowa Government
Cedar Rapids, IA
Society
Local
Iowa Health
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Couple Shares Gift Of Abundance with Cedar Rapids Nonprofits

A couple who have been business owners and major community philanthropists for decades have given another multi-million dollar gift to seven area nonprofits. According to KCRG, Mike and Jo Cambridge will be sending a combined $2.1 million over three years to United Way of East Central Iowa, Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Dubuque, Foundation 2 Crisis Services, Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa, Mercy Medical Center Foundation, The Salvation Army of Cedar Rapids, and Willis Dady Homeless Services.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Most Land in Iowa is Owned By This Company

Unlike many states, Iowa has very little public land. In fact, over 97 percent of the Hawkeye State is privately owned. One company stands out as the biggest landowner in the entire state, although most Iowans probably don't know of its existence. Not only does this one, family company own...
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Kirkwood Officials Avert Disastrous Timing of Two Key Events

As you might have heard, local and state elections occur across Iowa in a few weeks, including in Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. As you might have also heard, active shooting cases at high school and college campuses and other locations have been on an uptick and heavily in the news lately, creating the urgency for such places to conduct active shooter drills in preparation should the unfortunate occurrence happen to them.
IOWA CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Group Of Iowa Scientists Touts The Benefits Of Trees

Statewide, Iowa — A group of scientists and researchers from 33 Iowa colleges and universities says trees can help Iowans deal with the higher temperatures and intense rainfall expected in the decades to come. University of Iowa professor Heather Sander says trees and woodlands absorb a huge volume of...
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
KCCI.com

75-year-old dies in western Iowa crash

EXIRA, Iowa — One person died in a crash in western Iowa Sunday afternoon. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 75-year-old Phyllis Hoffman's car crossed the center of Washington Street. The vehicle collided head-on with a tractor-trailer. Hoffman died. The 24-year-old truck driver was not injured.
IOWA STATE
97X

How Is Iowa One Of The States Most Impacted By Natural Disasters?

If I asked you "what is the first thing you think of when you hear natural disasters?", what do you think of? Volcanoes? Earthquakes? Hurricanes? Wildfires? I think the same thing. But Iowa, which doesn't get really any of those, is in the top 5 states most impacted by natural disasters according to a new study. How is that possible? Don't forget about floods, tornadoes, and, oh yeah, Derechos.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Iowa

If you happen to live in Iowa and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in luck because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. They are great choices for people of all ages and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in any of these places.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer Treatment#Breast Tissue#Cancer#Diseases#General Health#Cdc#Kcrg
Western Iowa Today

DNR reports peak fall colors in much of Iowa next week

(Des Moines, IA) — Peak fall colors in parts of Iowa will be mostly noticeable throughout next week. According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources northeast, north central, and northwest Iowa will see peak colors in foliage from Saturday through October 15th. The next week, October 15th through the 23rd, will be the best time for fall colors in central Iowa. The DNR says the southeast, south central, and southwest parts of the state are expected to see peak colors during the third week of October.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Three Unbelievable Iowa Facts I Bet You Didn’t Know

It doesn't matter if you're new to Iowa, or a lifelong resident, you're likely to learn new facts about the state from time to time. Facts you didn't know, and maybe didn't even think could be tied to our state. Today I have three facts about our state for you...
IOWA STATE
kiow.com

North Iowa Outdoors: Deer Hit the Area Roads

An Iowa DNR deer research specialist says several factors are causing deer to be more active this time of year and motorists should be on the lookout. The first bowhunting season is underway and Jace Elliott says that is one thing that will increase movements. He says changes in habitat...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
KCRG.com

Another nice one Monday, changes to follow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another day of very nice weather is expected to kick off the work week, before some significant changes kick in. Lows tonight dip into the upper 30s and low 40s, with highs on Monday very similar to Sunday in the 70s. Sunshine will be similarly abundant, too, with a slight breeze in the afternoon.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Surprising Reason Why Iowa Has Lost Billions Since 1980

When a Natural Disaster strikes, it can impact entire states, the entire country, and the entire continent. They are a sad reality of life and most of the time, there's not a hell of a lot we can do to stop them. Hurricanes, tornados, wildfires, and earthquakes can all cause billions of dollars in damage.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Deadly Drug Disguised as Candy Expected Be in Iowa By Halloween

Halloween is right around the corner. Having grown up in small-town Iowa, being worried about what folks may have put in the candy they were handing out wasn't really a concern of mine. Sure, we've heard stories about people poisoning candy and the story of a man putting razor blades in apples, but we never had to worry about it.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

104.5 KDAT

Cedar Rapids, IA
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

104.5 KDAT plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy