Especially for You Race Inspires Record Registration Among Iowans, Others
The "Especially for You" Race Against Breast Cancer is an annual event held through Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. This year was the event's 32nd go-round and according to KCRG, it saw historic numbers as Iowans' awareness and urgency to support the cause continue to grow. So many people...
Weekend Fire Devastates Eastern Iowa Barn
Harvest is in full swing across Iowa and unfortunately, with the increase of tractors hitting the fields, we have seen an increase in farm accidents. In the last week, we saw two different farm accidents. Last Sunday, October 2nd, a man was killed in a tractor rollover accident in Dubuque...
It May Shock You When You See Cedar Rapids Safety Ranking
If you had to guess where Cedar Rapids ranks for safest cities in America, where would you put the city? Would you guess near the top or the bottom out of 180 cities in the country? As someone who's lived in Iowa for less than a year, I've really enjoyed finding out so many different things about Iowa and the cities/towns that make up this state. I've always felt pretty comfortable being out and about and I was pleasantly surprised to find out this about the second-biggest city in Iowa.
I Saw Something Very Unique in My Front Yard
I enjoy the holiday season, but to me, this is the most wonderful time of the year. The temps are manageable. They're not too hot, not too cold (yet). The air is crisp, and the leaves are changing in the Midwest. Well, they're supposed to be changing anyway. This weekend...
Iowa Couple Shares Gift Of Abundance with Cedar Rapids Nonprofits
A couple who have been business owners and major community philanthropists for decades have given another multi-million dollar gift to seven area nonprofits. According to KCRG, Mike and Jo Cambridge will be sending a combined $2.1 million over three years to United Way of East Central Iowa, Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Dubuque, Foundation 2 Crisis Services, Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa, Mercy Medical Center Foundation, The Salvation Army of Cedar Rapids, and Willis Dady Homeless Services.
Most Land in Iowa is Owned By This Company
Unlike many states, Iowa has very little public land. In fact, over 97 percent of the Hawkeye State is privately owned. One company stands out as the biggest landowner in the entire state, although most Iowans probably don't know of its existence. Not only does this one, family company own...
Kirkwood Officials Avert Disastrous Timing of Two Key Events
As you might have heard, local and state elections occur across Iowa in a few weeks, including in Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. As you might have also heard, active shooting cases at high school and college campuses and other locations have been on an uptick and heavily in the news lately, creating the urgency for such places to conduct active shooter drills in preparation should the unfortunate occurrence happen to them.
Group Of Iowa Scientists Touts The Benefits Of Trees
Statewide, Iowa — A group of scientists and researchers from 33 Iowa colleges and universities says trees can help Iowans deal with the higher temperatures and intense rainfall expected in the decades to come. University of Iowa professor Heather Sander says trees and woodlands absorb a huge volume of...
Minnesota and Iowa Homeowners Could Be Out Thousands Because of Huge Mistake
WARNING! Before that first freeze happens in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, or Illinois, there is one thing that you MUST take care of that will take you less than a minute and could save you thousands and thousands of dollars. This morning, we had frost everywhere and I know at my...
75-year-old dies in western Iowa crash
EXIRA, Iowa — One person died in a crash in western Iowa Sunday afternoon. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 75-year-old Phyllis Hoffman's car crossed the center of Washington Street. The vehicle collided head-on with a tractor-trailer. Hoffman died. The 24-year-old truck driver was not injured.
How Is Iowa One Of The States Most Impacted By Natural Disasters?
If I asked you "what is the first thing you think of when you hear natural disasters?", what do you think of? Volcanoes? Earthquakes? Hurricanes? Wildfires? I think the same thing. But Iowa, which doesn't get really any of those, is in the top 5 states most impacted by natural disasters according to a new study. How is that possible? Don't forget about floods, tornadoes, and, oh yeah, Derechos.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in luck because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. They are great choices for people of all ages and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in any of these places.
Why are flags flying at half-staff in Iowa on Sunday?
Flags across the U.S. will fly at half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 9, in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.
DNR reports peak fall colors in much of Iowa next week
(Des Moines, IA) — Peak fall colors in parts of Iowa will be mostly noticeable throughout next week. According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources northeast, north central, and northwest Iowa will see peak colors in foliage from Saturday through October 15th. The next week, October 15th through the 23rd, will be the best time for fall colors in central Iowa. The DNR says the southeast, south central, and southwest parts of the state are expected to see peak colors during the third week of October.
Three Unbelievable Iowa Facts I Bet You Didn’t Know
It doesn't matter if you're new to Iowa, or a lifelong resident, you're likely to learn new facts about the state from time to time. Facts you didn't know, and maybe didn't even think could be tied to our state. Today I have three facts about our state for you...
North Iowa Outdoors: Deer Hit the Area Roads
An Iowa DNR deer research specialist says several factors are causing deer to be more active this time of year and motorists should be on the lookout. The first bowhunting season is underway and Jace Elliott says that is one thing that will increase movements. He says changes in habitat...
Another nice one Monday, changes to follow
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another day of very nice weather is expected to kick off the work week, before some significant changes kick in. Lows tonight dip into the upper 30s and low 40s, with highs on Monday very similar to Sunday in the 70s. Sunshine will be similarly abundant, too, with a slight breeze in the afternoon.
Surprising Reason Why Iowa Has Lost Billions Since 1980
When a Natural Disaster strikes, it can impact entire states, the entire country, and the entire continent. They are a sad reality of life and most of the time, there's not a hell of a lot we can do to stop them. Hurricanes, tornados, wildfires, and earthquakes can all cause billions of dollars in damage.
Sunday Talk: Joni Ernst: The Gold Standard in Iowa: All 99 Counties, Every Year.
There’s no doubt that Iowans know what’s best for Iowa! So, when I first took office, I knew there was no better way to hear from my constituents than to visit every county, every year. The 99 County Tour has become a tradition in Iowa, started by my...
Deadly Drug Disguised as Candy Expected Be in Iowa By Halloween
Halloween is right around the corner. Having grown up in small-town Iowa, being worried about what folks may have put in the candy they were handing out wasn't really a concern of mine. Sure, we've heard stories about people poisoning candy and the story of a man putting razor blades in apples, but we never had to worry about it.
