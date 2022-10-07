ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Best fantasy football matchups for Week 5, including Aaron Rodgers and Nick Chubb

By Rachel Wold
 3 days ago

What are the best fantasy football matchups to exploit in Week 5? Let’s take a dive into each fantasy position to see which players are primed to score an extra dose of fantasy points in their upcoming matchups.

Those who roster the following players or line them up in Daily Fantasy Sports leagues should reap big fantasy rewards in Week 5.

Best fantasy football QB matchups

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers: Green Bay Packers v New York Giants (in London)

If Aaron Rodgers cannot exploit the New York Giants in Week 5 and return his best fantasy performance to date, then something has gone terribly awry.

While the Giants’ coverage of opposing QBs has been decent thus far, the Packers should easily win this one. Rodgers and Co. could face a potential third-string QB and a skeleton crew of wide receivers for starters. If so, the Packers should be able to generate plenty of fantasy points being the dominant offense on the field.

Joe Burrow: Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens

Joe Burrow is always a fantasy start. However, if good weather prevails, look for Burrow to have a huge fantasy outing in Baltimore in Week 5 for Sunday Night Football . The Ravens’ defense has been terrible in stopping opposing quarterbacks this season and has allowed a massive 340.3 yards in passing per game. Expect Burrow, as well as Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, to have a fantasy field day.

Zach Wilson: New York Jets v Miami Dolphins

Zach Wilson (on some waiver wires) should absolutely be starting in Week 5. If you are looking for a QB to stream, Wilson is your guy. He and the Jets get to host the Miami Dolphins, whose defense has allowed the second-most QB fantasy points to date. If you are on the fence about starting Wilson, versus say, Matthew Stafford — who has a worrisome matchup against Dallas this week — get Wilson into your lineup.

Best fantasy football running back matchups

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

James Robinson: Jacksonville Jaguars v Houston Texans

For those looking for a fantasy RB to exploit his matchup in Week 5, James Robinson will get that job done. Look past Robinson’s last dismal showing against Philly and prepare for him to shred the Texans.

Through four games, the Texans’ run defense has been a disaster and has given away the most fantasy points to their opposing RBs. This would include it allowing Austin Ekeler to score three times last Sunday. Start Robinson with confidence.

Nick Chubb: Cleveland Browns v Los Angeles Chargers

Nick Chubb is always a start ’em RB. But, he is really going to have the opportunity to reward substantial fantasy points when the Browns play the Chargers in Week 5. The Chargers could not stop an opposing RB if they were paid to. Thus far, the Chargers have allowed 6.08 yards per carry and the third-most RB fantasy points. Chubb is a slam dunk RB1 and worth the spend in DFS lineups in Week 5.

Alvin Kamara: New Orleans Saints v Seattle Seahawks

Rostering Alvin Kamara in fantasy football in 2022, and waiting for a breakout game is like watching grass grow. It’s been brutal. This looks to change in Week 5, provided Kamara is healthy to play .

If so, Kamara has a top Week 5 fantasy matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. He’ll be up against a defense that is giving up an average of 167.3 total RB yards and the fourth-most fantasy points to running backs each game. Fingers crossed that the stars align for Kamara this Sunday.

Best fantasy football wide receiver matchup

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

CeeDee Lamb: Dallas Cowboys @ Los Angeles Rams

Ceedee Lamb has one of the best fantasy football matchups in Week 5. Get ready for him to exploit his next opponent when the Cowboys hit the road to play the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams’ defense has been absolutely wretched against its opposing wide receivers. It has surrendered to wide receivers over four games thus far — the second-most fantasy points, 212.3 yards on average per game, and six touchdowns. San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel absolutely smoked the Rams in his last game. Lamb has the keys to the car to do the same in Week 5.

Robert Woods: Tennessee Titans @ Washington Commanders

A savvy DFS play in Week 5, Robert Woods should be started against Washington. Washington’s defense is almost as awful as that of the Rams and has allowed the third-most WR fantasy points to date. With rookie Treylon Burks ( turf toe ) out of the picture, Ryan Tannehill should target Woods plenty, making him a start ’em WR for Week 5.

Terry McLaurin: Washington Commanders v Tennessee Titans

In this same game, Terry McLaurin is a good start with one of the best fantasy matchups in Week 5 on tap. So, look for McLaurin to shake off his last slumpy game and exploit Tennessee. Through four games, the Titans have surrendered the fourth-most WR fantasy points, which includes six TDs, priming McLaurin for a rebound game in Week 5.

Best fantasy football tight end matchups

Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Goedert: Philadelphia Eagles @ Arizona Cardinals

If you roster Dallas Goedert, his Week 5 fantasy TE matchup is one of the best on the schedule. Goedert should be able to take advantage of a Cardinals defense that has yielded 85 yards per game and three touchdowns (fourth-most fantasy points) to its opposing TEs. As a better-than-average fantasy TE already, Goedert should have a spectacular game.

Travis Kelce: Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders

It’s a no-brainer that Kelce starts every week. However, look for him to post another monster fantasy performance against one of the worst defenses against tight ends in the league. That would be the Raiders.

Kelce should roll the Raiders, a team that is literally giving away the second-most TE fantasy points and an 80% catch rate per game. Stack Kelce with QB Patrick Mahomes in Week 5 DFS lineups and don’t look back.

Comments / 0

