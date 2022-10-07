Alabama to make gameday call on QB Bryce Young

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is a game-time decision for Saturday’s matchup with Texas A&M.

Head coach Nick Saban said on Friday that Young, whose right shoulder was sprained a week ago, continues to participate in portions of practice but his status for the No. 1 Crimson Tide remains a medical decision that won’t be made until Saturday during pregame warmups.

Under medical advice, Young did not throw in Thursday’s team workout.

“We’ll have to make a game-time decision before the game in pregame to see if he can throw the ball well enough to go out there and do his job,” Saban said.

Young was injured in the second quarter against Arkansas and was replaced by Jalen Milroe, who rushed for 91 yards and passed for 65 in the victory. He also supplied two touchdowns (one passing, one rushing).

The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, Young has passed for 1,202 yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

“(Young) is a sharp guy, and I think he’ll know whether he can go out there and do it,” Saban said.

–Field Level Media

