Nashville, TN

Felon accused of pointing gun at mother during argument

By Colleen Guerry
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A convicted felon has been charged after he reportedly aimed a gun at his own mother earlier this week.

The incident happened at their home on Creekside Drive.

According to his arrest affidavit, 42-year-old Jamar Kimble got into an argument with his mother, which ended with him pointing a long gun at her before leaving.

Jamar Kimble. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Kimble is now charged with possession of a firearm as a felon.

