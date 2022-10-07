Felon accused of pointing gun at mother during argument
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A convicted felon has been charged after he reportedly aimed a gun at his own mother earlier this week.
According to his arrest affidavit, 42-year-old Jamar Kimble got into an argument with his mother, which ended with him pointing a long gun at her before leaving.
Kimble is now charged with possession of a firearm as a felon.
