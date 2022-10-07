With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Tesla, Inc. TSLA announced that third-quarter deliveries rose to a record level after the previous quarter’s production-induced setback. Tesla said it sold 343,830 cars in the third quarter, the company said in a statement on Sunday. This represented a nearly 35% increase from the 254,695 units sold in the second quarter. Tesla shares fell 5.4% to $251.05 in pre-market trading.

STOCKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO