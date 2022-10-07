Read full article on original website
Related
Saudi Arabia lowers oil prices for Europe but raises them again for the US as White House says OPEC+ is siding with Russia
Saudi Arabia is raising oil prices for US buyers, following a similar move a month ago. Meanwhile, state-run Saudi Aramco lowered prices in Europe and left them largely unchanged for the Asian market. The price moves come after OPEC+ slashed production quotas, which the White House said aligns the oil...
Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash
President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
The US is reportedly preparing to relax sanctions on Venezuela to let Chevron pump oil there, as hostilities with OPEC+ build
The US is looking at easing sanctions on Venezuela so that Chevron can pump more oil there, per the WSJ. The proposed deal comes after OPEC+ agreed to cut daily oil production by 2 million barrels a day. One analyst told Insider the deal could bring a "substantial" amount of...
Here’s How High Gas Prices Could Go After OPEC Cut Oil Production
A big change in the international crude oil market could drive up gas prices for U.S. drivers — but probably only in some parts of the country. Earlier this week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it would cut crude production by 2 million barrels per day in an effort to prop up oil prices, which have dropped to less than $95 per barrel today from more than $120 per barrel at the beginning of June. The wholesale price of crude oil is the biggest factor that determines the retail price of gasoline at the pump.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Biden tells gas stations to cut prices at the pump for American drivers: 'Do it now'
Global oil prices are falling, but that's not been reflected in US gas prices, President Joe Biden said Monday, as he criticized high profits.
US oil industry mocks Biden after OPEC+ announces production cuts
The U.S. Oil & Gas Association on Wednesday suggested that President Biden is now forced to turn to the U.S. oil industry after tapping out strategic reserves and OPEC+ cut production.
How Much Will Gas Prices Go Up as OPEC Slashes Oil Production?
Gas prices that are already ticking back up again might increase another 10% or more following a move by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to cut oil production by 2...
Biden's 'unthinkable' options for punishing OPEC
Democrats and the White House are vowing a response to OPEC's production cut, but none of the options look particularly appealing.
RELATED PEOPLE
Biden has 'opened the door' for Russia, OPEC+ to regain control of the global oil market: Phil Flynn
Senior account executive Phil Flynn of Price Futures Group discusses how the move by OPEC to lower oil prices may affect gas prices in the United States.
Oil prices could find a floor near $80 per barrel as Biden administration considers refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve
The Biden administration is reportedly considering refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at $80 per barrel. Such a move could put a floor under oil prices following their three-month decline of about 30%. "A long-term trading range has taken hold with support near $85 per barrel," Fairlead's Katie Stockton said. Oil...
US oil industry leaders call on Biden to take export ban off the table
Oil industry leaders wrote a letter to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on Tuesday, urging her to take an oil export ban off the table amid high energy prices.
Vox
OPEC was always going to mess with oil prices. Was Biden’s team naive?
On Wednesday, the energy price-fixing cartel OPEC+ announced that it was making a major reduction in oil production. That will end up meaning less oil on the market, and an increase in the price of gasoline for consumers worldwide, at a time of high inflation and recession fears. It is a net positive, though, for the two countries that produce the most oil in OPEC+ — Russia and Saudi Arabia.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Biden admin weighs complete block on offshore oil drilling as gas prices keep rising
The Biden administration moved closer Thursday to a final decision on offshore oil and gas drilling which could lead to a scenario without any lease sales on federal waters through 2028.
No, OPEC's Oil Production Cut Isn't Joe Biden's Fault | Opinion
The analysts (including myself) and journalists who cover the global oil markets sometimes mistake market developments for a game of Risk with two or more masterminds playing for mastery of the board. This week's meeting of OPEC+ member countries, which cut the global crude oil supply by 2.0 million barrels per day (b/d), is a case in point. With the whole world watching, this decision may be over-analyzed for its geopolitical portent. Reporting has suggested it represents a snub of the Biden administration, a realignment of Saudi Arabia with Russia over the United States, a punishment of Europe and Ukraine, a statement against last Friday's price cap on Russian oil cargoes.
Michigan’s soaring gas prices could cushion impact of OPEC oil reduction
Gas Buddy petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan says improvement in refinery outages could mean prices drop below $4 by the end of October
Lawmakers criticize US reliance on foreign oil as OPEC+ slashes production
Congressional lawmakers blasted the United States's continued reliance on foreign energy after OPEC+ agreed to slash oil production by more than two million barrels a day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
White House: All options are 'on the table' for countering OPEC+ cuts
The White House's National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said Thursday that the Biden administration is weighing options to extend drops in domestic gas prices, even in light of the recently announced daily production cuts by OPEC+.
US gas prices will likely rise after the OPEC+ snub to Biden — but not for drivers in these 3 states, experts say
US gas prices could keep rising after OPEC+ slashed output, but prices could fall in some states. That's because refinery issues in key states get resolved, and winter season dampens gas demand. California is likely to see prices drop while the East Coast could see prices rise, Gas Buddy said.
OPEC+ agrees deep oil production cuts, Biden calls it shortsighted
VIENNA/LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - OPEC+ agreed steep oil production cuts on Wednesday, curbing supply in an already tight market, causing one of its biggest clashes with the West as the U.S. administration called the surprise decision shortsighted.
The White House is making a last-minute bid to stop OPEC+ slashing oil production, report says
The White House is trying to stop OPEC from making supply cuts, according to CNN. OPEC's members meet Wednesday and are widely expected to slash oil production to push up crude prices. That would likely lead to US gas prices rallying ahead of the midterm elections, just five weeks away.
Comments / 0