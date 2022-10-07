Read full article on original website
Related
popville.com
“Berliner Announces October 23 As Last Day of Service”
“The Berliner, the popular German comfort food restaurant and beer hall in Georgetown, announced today that it will close later this month due to extensive, multi-year renovations and construction planned by the building’s new owners. The last day of service will be Sunday, October 23, with various activities and specials planned during its final days to thank the staff and community for their support.
iheart.com
Here's The Coziest Restaurant In Washington
When it comes to dining out, it's not just about food. The right vibes, experience, and amenities can become a chill experience for patrons. That could be enjoying a nice cup of coffee in a cute cafe, having brunch on a patio, or eating dinner with a stunning view of the ocean or mountains.
mocoshow.com
Pizza Rosa Now Open in Gaithersburg, Offering Free Pizza This Weekend
Pizza Rosa, a pop-up pizza shop located inside of Open Hand Pasta & Provisions, which just opened at 220 Girard St. Suite B in Gaithersburg, is currently holding its soft opening. The store is offering a free small pizza (pepperoni or cheese) to anyone that stops by the location this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 4-9pm. Open Hand, who are a staple at local farmers markets, specialize in handmade Italian foods like pasta, cheeses, bread, sauces, and desserts. The new store eventually plans to sell beer and wine and has a hearing with the Montgomery County ABS scheduled for next month. Open Hand’s hours are 12-9pm Tuesday through Sunday, and Pizza Rosa is available each day after 4pm. Photos below:
Rock The Park DC WKNDR 2022 Takes Over Downtown Washington This Weekend
Rock The Park DC WKNDR is now in its second year and features a list of national and local talent, including Kenny Dope and DJ Jazzy Jeff. The post Rock The Park DC WKNDR 2022 Takes Over Downtown Washington This Weekend appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mocoshow.com
Dunkin’ Next Generation Restaurant to Celebrate Grand Opening with Free Coffee for a Year Giveaway First 100 Guests on Saturday, October 8
Dunkin Donuts at 15509 New Hampshire Ave. in Cloverly, which opened this past August, will hold its official grand opening celebration on Saturday, October 8, beginning at 10am and the first 100 guests will receive free coffee for one year. Additional details below courtesy of Dunkin:. “Dunkin’ today announced it...
bethesdamagazine.com
Nine fun fall activities happening in Montgomery County this weekend
October brings a range of events and activities in celebration of the spooky season and the arrival of fall. This weekend there will be events ranging from haunted attractions to a movie screening. Here are nine to check out this weekend:. Field of Screams. Field of Screams, a popular haunted...
fox5dc.com
Arlington, Alexandria and Columbia, MD, among top 50 cities to live in the US
WASHINGTON - The DMV area was featured three times on a recent ranking of the 50 best places to live in the US according to Money magazine. The annual ranking for 2022-2023 names Columbia, Maryland, Arlington, Virginia and Alexandria, Virginia on their list, based on factors such as economic opportunities, quality of life and diversity.
thedcpost.com
Top Saunas in District: Let Heat Detox Your Body
As chilly weathers near, the idea of taking a sauna is starting to seem tempting again. We have put together a list of the best saunas in Washington DC for those living in the area. Georgetown Massage and Bodywork. Address: 1726 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington DC. Phone: (202) 827-8064. Website:...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theburn.com
An old farm near Ashburn becomes the area’s latest winery
Nine minutes. That’s the approximate drive time from Brambleton to the new Old Farm Winery at Hartland, just southwest of Ashburn. Even for residents in Lansdowne and the Route 7 corridor, it’s just a 20-minute drive. “My wife and I love going to try different wineries in the...
massachusettsnewswire.com
Story of the Orange Dress: Private Chef Natalie Ramos Turned Heads at her Wedding in Berryville, Virginia
ASHBURN, Va. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Private Chef and Owner of Fleur de Cuisine, Natalie Ramos (now Natalie Vaughn), has shared her story about overcoming adversity on her way to success in building her chef and catering business in Loudoun County, Virginia. Through sharing her story about growing up in Brooklyn, New York’s housing projects, Natalie has gained a large following for her strength, willingness, and determination for overcoming obstacles that led to her personal and professional success.
abandonedspaces.com
Marshall Hall Went From Private Estate to Amusement Park to Ruins
Marshall Hall was once one of the most valuable properties in Maryland thanks to its prime location on the Potomac right across from Mount Vernon. That still wasn’t enough to stop the property from falling into disrepair. ‘The Mistake’ of Marshall Hall. When Marshall Hall was constructed in...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery Village Center Update
Construction has finally begun on the interior of several businesses that are coming soon to the Montgomery Village Shopping Center, including Kobe Japan, Boo Boo Pho, and The Joint. Below you’ll find a list of all businesses that are scheduled to be opening sometime soon in the center:. Baskin...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thedcpost.com
Best Falafel Places in Washington DC: Make Sure You Try Them
Looking to enjoy some fast food but still want to eat healthy and stick to veggies? Then, falafel would be your best bet. You are lucky that the nation’s capital boasts some fabulous options for you to try this special delight of the Middle Eastern cuisine. Here are the best falafel places in Washington DC.
Women’s March in DC brings thousands together ahead of midterms
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Thousands of people came together in D.C. and across the country on Saturday for the Women’s March. This year’s theme was “Women’s Wave,” focusing on reproductive rights ahead of the midterm elections. Thousands of women and men marched through the streets of D.C., from Folger Park to Union Square in […]
mocoshow.com
Rockville Listed 20th in National “Best Places to Live” List; Nearby MD City Ranks 6th
Money, a widely recognized brand in personal finance that was founded in 1972 as Money Magazine, and guides readers decisions about investing, saving, and purchasing, has released its 2022 ‘50 Best Places to Live’ list. The City of Rockville is the only area in Montgomery County to make the list, coming in 20th. Nearby Columbia received the #6 ranking on the list.
WTOP
Women’s March to be held in DC Saturday
The Women’s March will hold events nationwide this weekend, including a Saturday march in D.C. to fight for reproductive rights — exactly one month before the midterm elections on Nov. 8. Organizers and participants to gather at 11 a.m. at Folger Park on D Street in Southeast, between...
arlingtonmagazine.com
What Exactly Is ‘Dirty Wellness’?
I’m sticking my tongue out in the middle of a field, next to a creek, wearing borrowed galoshes and socks over stretch pants and a tank top. I’ve booked a “mindfulness saunter” at Wishing Star Farm & Wellness, located on 6 bucolic acres north of Baltimore in Glen Arm, Maryland. My guide is Phil Hosmer, a former corporate banker who quit his job in 2019 to become a nature therapist (his company is called NatureWorx). He is also sticking his tongue out.
Here’s a sneak peek of the newly-renovated Air & Space Museum
It's one of Washington D.C.'s most popular tourist attractions -- and it's (almost) back! What other place allows visitors to experience the view of planet earth through the eyes of International Space Station astronauts? Or see a rare "roadable aircraft" that could fly to an airport, and then turn into a car? Yes, we're talking about the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum.
alxnow.com
Neighborhood Spotlight: Island Creek, a coveted community
Neighborhood Spotlight is a recurring column covering both the City of Alexandria and Alexandria in Fairfax County. This monthly column is sponsored and written by the Seward Group of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty. Colorful landscaping and soothing sounds of the cascading waterfall greet residents and visitors alike to the...
popville.com
“Crowd is starting to tear down their signs and try to drive through them”
Thanks to Becca for sending around 8:45am: “climate protestors blocking 395 E bound!”. “Tomorrow (Saturday) they have a dirty horchata that I will wake up early for.”. Thanks to Jackie for the PSA: “La Tejana in Mount Pleasant is delicious. I tried three different breakfast tacos and loved them all. Tomorrow they have a dirty horchata that…
Comments / 0