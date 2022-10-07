ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

Related
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: Three Things We Saw in Sin City

Having come in behind after some bad bets early in the season, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish needed a big win to turn their luck around. And on a beautiful Saturday night in Las Vegas, the Irish stared across the table from the BYU Cougars, went all in, and won the hand, 28-20 (a score I predicted exactly, for the second time this season. RECOGNIZE.)
PROVO, UT
247Sports

Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Notre Dame Defeated BYU

It was a nerve-wracking win for the Fighting Irish on Saturday in Las Vegas. Notre Dame carried an 18-6 lead at halftime before BYU began to mount a comeback in the second half. But Jayson Ademilola and Nana Osafo-Mensah teamed up on a fourth-down stuff late in the fourth quarter, allowing the Notre Dame offense to bleed the clock after picking up a few first downs.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Cougar Basketball Legend Attends BYU-Notre Dame Game

LAS VEGAS – BYU men’s basketball legend Shawn Bradley attended the Cougars’ football game in Las Vegas against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Fighting Irish hosted the No. 16 Cougars at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, on Saturday, October 8. The...
PROVO, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
State
North Carolina State
Las Vegas, NV
College Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada College Sports
KUTV

BYU fans gather in Las Vegas in shadow of deadly mass stabbing

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KUTV) — Thousands of BYU fans will crowd Las Vegas this weekend for the BYU vs. Notre Dame football game at Allegiant Stadium. The game comes just as Las Vegas is dealing with a mass stabbing that occurred on The Strip. The stabbing hasn’t caused organizers...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Golf Channel

Shriners Children's Open payout: Tom Kim cashes in big with Vegas win

Tom Kim earned his second PGA Tour victory in his last four starts, claiming the Shriners Children's Open. After collecting $1.314 million in his maiden victory at the Wyndham Championship, the regular-season finale for 2021-22, Kim earned even more in his first start to the new season. Here is the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Samardzija
Person
David Copperfield
The Nevada Independent

Can UNLV's long-awaited $125 million medical school building solve Nevada's physician shortage?

After years of fits and starts, three university presidents, two medical school deans, two governors and one pandemic, last Wednesday marked the end of a long and tortured road — the red ribbon was cut, and the Kirk Kerkorian Medical Education Building at UNLV was finally complete. The post Can UNLV's long-awaited $125 million medical school building solve Nevada's physician shortage? appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

A former Clark commissioner and political family connections dot Southern Nevada regent races

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The Nevada Board of Regents is a 13-member nonpartisan board that approves budgets and policies for the Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE), which consists of four community colleges, two universities, one research institute and one state college. This November, there are five open seats — three districts (6, 7 and 13) in Southern Nevada […] The post A former Clark commissioner and political family connections dot Southern Nevada regent races appeared first on Nevada Current.
cohaitungchi.com

22 Romantic Things to do in Las Vegas for Couples

Las Vegas is a grown-up playground oasis in the Nevada Desert. You are reading: Las vegas attractions for couples | 22 Romantic Things to do in Las Vegas for Couples. As the entertainment capital of the world, it’s famous for huge casinos, fancy hotels, nightlife, and entertainment that continues all night and day.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notre Dame Football#Table Games#White Clothing#American Football#College Football#Irish#Byu
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Nevada

If you live in Nevada or wish to travel there soon, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Nevada that are known for serving high-quality food and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
NEVADA STATE
963kklz.com

Top Cities Who ‘Swear’ The Most; See Where Las Vegas Ranks

There was a huge study done on SWEARING identifying the Top Ten big cities that swear the most and guess what, Las Vegas was NOT #1! Preply published the results of this study in a recent article that most people found surprising to say the least!. In fact, residents of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

An Exceptional Home at The End of A Cul-de-sac with Unobstructed Mountain Views in Las Vegas Seeks $6.499 Million

The Home in Las Vegas, an entertainer’s dream at the end of a cul-de-sac with unobstructed mountain views boasting large, bright rooms, pocketing doors and windows as well as an abundance of natural light is now available for sale. This home located at 15 Bright Hollow Ct, Las Vegas, Nevada offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Gavin Ernstone (Phone: 702-523-3677) at Simply Vegas for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
news3lv.com

Tape Face celebrates 1,043 shows in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Tape Face is celebrating a huge milestone since his days on America's Got Talent, it's show number 1,043!. Well, we brought him in to ask. Joining me now is Sam Wills, or Tape Face.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Be My Travel Muse

The 11 Best Day Trips from Las Vegas, Nevada

Vegas is a destination in itself. The Strip has so much to offer, plus there are all of the gems just a stone’s throw from it. But if you’ve been many, many times like I have, or just want to get away from the madness, what are your options for day trips?
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Oktoberfest at Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Raise your steins and get ready to cheers to Oktoberfest. The Hofbrahaus is the place to be with celebrity guests keg tappings, giant pretzels and loud music. Jillian Lopez is joined by Jessica Maass and Kevin Binowski to tell us all about it.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy