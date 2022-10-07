Read full article on original website
Related
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Three Things We Saw in Sin City
Having come in behind after some bad bets early in the season, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish needed a big win to turn their luck around. And on a beautiful Saturday night in Las Vegas, the Irish stared across the table from the BYU Cougars, went all in, and won the hand, 28-20 (a score I predicted exactly, for the second time this season. RECOGNIZE.)
Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Notre Dame Defeated BYU
It was a nerve-wracking win for the Fighting Irish on Saturday in Las Vegas. Notre Dame carried an 18-6 lead at halftime before BYU began to mount a comeback in the second half. But Jayson Ademilola and Nana Osafo-Mensah teamed up on a fourth-down stuff late in the fourth quarter, allowing the Notre Dame offense to bleed the clock after picking up a few first downs.
kslsports.com
Cougar Basketball Legend Attends BYU-Notre Dame Game
LAS VEGAS – BYU men’s basketball legend Shawn Bradley attended the Cougars’ football game in Las Vegas against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Fighting Irish hosted the No. 16 Cougars at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, on Saturday, October 8. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sporting News
Why is BYU vs. Notre Dame in Las Vegas? Explaining neutral site for 2022 college football game
The Mormons and the Catholics will meet in Sin City. No. 16 BYU will face Notre Dame at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, completing a series of matchups between the two independent college football programs. Allegiant Stadium is not exactly middle ground for the two programs. It is...
onefootdown.com
SHAMROCK SERIES GAME THREAD: Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS BYU Cougars
We finally made it to gameday for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish as they host the BYU Cougars in Las Vegas for the Shamrock Series. Bye weeks can always feel a little long, but given Notre Dame’s start and how early the bye week is this year — it’s really felt like a long time.
KUTV
BYU fans gather in Las Vegas in shadow of deadly mass stabbing
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KUTV) — Thousands of BYU fans will crowd Las Vegas this weekend for the BYU vs. Notre Dame football game at Allegiant Stadium. The game comes just as Las Vegas is dealing with a mass stabbing that occurred on The Strip. The stabbing hasn’t caused organizers...
Golf Channel
Shriners Children's Open payout: Tom Kim cashes in big with Vegas win
Tom Kim earned his second PGA Tour victory in his last four starts, claiming the Shriners Children's Open. After collecting $1.314 million in his maiden victory at the Wyndham Championship, the regular-season finale for 2021-22, Kim earned even more in his first start to the new season. Here is the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Can UNLV's long-awaited $125 million medical school building solve Nevada's physician shortage?
After years of fits and starts, three university presidents, two medical school deans, two governors and one pandemic, last Wednesday marked the end of a long and tortured road — the red ribbon was cut, and the Kirk Kerkorian Medical Education Building at UNLV was finally complete. The post Can UNLV's long-awaited $125 million medical school building solve Nevada's physician shortage? appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
thegolfnewsnet.com
Where is TPC Summerlin and the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open located?
TPC Summerlin is home to the 2022 Shriners Children's Open, home to an event on the PGA Tour in 2022 and one of the cult favorite tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule and the fall series. The Las Vegas, Nev., area course has a great look and lots of risk-reward.
A former Clark commissioner and political family connections dot Southern Nevada regent races
Policy, politics and progressive commentary The Nevada Board of Regents is a 13-member nonpartisan board that approves budgets and policies for the Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE), which consists of four community colleges, two universities, one research institute and one state college. This November, there are five open seats — three districts (6, 7 and 13) in Southern Nevada […] The post A former Clark commissioner and political family connections dot Southern Nevada regent races appeared first on Nevada Current.
cohaitungchi.com
22 Romantic Things to do in Las Vegas for Couples
Las Vegas is a grown-up playground oasis in the Nevada Desert. You are reading: Las vegas attractions for couples | 22 Romantic Things to do in Las Vegas for Couples. As the entertainment capital of the world, it’s famous for huge casinos, fancy hotels, nightlife, and entertainment that continues all night and day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Great Seafood Places in Nevada
If you live in Nevada or wish to travel there soon, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Nevada that are known for serving high-quality food and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
963kklz.com
Top Cities Who ‘Swear’ The Most; See Where Las Vegas Ranks
There was a huge study done on SWEARING identifying the Top Ten big cities that swear the most and guess what, Las Vegas was NOT #1! Preply published the results of this study in a recent article that most people found surprising to say the least!. In fact, residents of...
luxury-houses.net
An Exceptional Home at The End of A Cul-de-sac with Unobstructed Mountain Views in Las Vegas Seeks $6.499 Million
The Home in Las Vegas, an entertainer’s dream at the end of a cul-de-sac with unobstructed mountain views boasting large, bright rooms, pocketing doors and windows as well as an abundance of natural light is now available for sale. This home located at 15 Bright Hollow Ct, Las Vegas, Nevada offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Gavin Ernstone (Phone: 702-523-3677) at Simply Vegas for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Las Vegas.
Making drive from Vegas? Mega Millions jackpot for Friday tops $400 million
If highway traffic from Las Vegas to Arizona or California is a bit more congested Friday, it could be because folks are driving to purchase Mega Millions tickets.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news3lv.com
Tape Face celebrates 1,043 shows in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Tape Face is celebrating a huge milestone since his days on America's Got Talent, it's show number 1,043!. Well, we brought him in to ask. Joining me now is Sam Wills, or Tape Face.
Be My Travel Muse
The 11 Best Day Trips from Las Vegas, Nevada
Vegas is a destination in itself. The Strip has so much to offer, plus there are all of the gems just a stone’s throw from it. But if you’ve been many, many times like I have, or just want to get away from the madness, what are your options for day trips?
Oktoberfest at Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Raise your steins and get ready to cheers to Oktoberfest. The Hofbrahaus is the place to be with celebrity guests keg tappings, giant pretzels and loud music. Jillian Lopez is joined by Jessica Maass and Kevin Binowski to tell us all about it.
$10K to apply: Pot lounge application window opens Oct. 14 in Nevada
A non-refundable $10,000 application fee to run an independent pot lounge is just like everything else in Las Vegas -- a gamble.
Comments / 0