ST. LOUIS — With the Philadelphia Phillies taking a 1-0 lead over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday afternoon in their best-of-three National League Wild Card matchup, it’s possible that Saturday night will be the final game for Cardinals legends Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols. That potential moment...
The Phillies took a page out of the Red Sox’s playbook as they popped bottles in St. Louis on Saturday night. Philadelphia completed a sweep of the National League Central champion Cardinals with a 2-0 win in Game 2 of the teams’ Wild Card series. The Phillies, who had the second-longest World Series odds among NL teams before the playoffs began, notched a comeback victory over the Cards on Friday and rode a brilliant outing from Aaron Nola on Saturday to avoid a winner-take-all contest at Busch Stadium.
The 2022 MLB postseason has arrived. The postseason began Friday with the brand new Wild Card Series. MLB has a 12-team postseason format this year, the largest field in the sport's history (excluding the 2020 pandemic season). The Phillies shocked the Cardinals with a six-run ninth inning to take Game 1 of their Wild Card Series matchup. In the American League, the Mariners and Guardians got wins over the Blue Jays and Rays, respectively. All that remains on Friday's schedule is Padres-Mets.
After more than a decade in baseball's wilderness, Philadelphia had finally won another postseason series.
NL Divisional Series Preview: Phillies vs. Braves
Two NL East foes, the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves, are set to face off in the divisional round of the National League bracket.Philadelphia Phillies (+158) vs. Atlanta Braves (-186) The Phillies are coming off a two-game sweep over the St. Louis Cardinals in the Wild Card round, while the...
Phillies vs. Cardinals Game 2 prediction, betting odds for MLB on Saturday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Phillies lock horns with the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 2 of their MLB NL wild card matchup at Busch Stadium on...
Phillies sweep Cardinals, headed to NLDS for first time since 2011
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Saturday, it was a late night for Phillies fans but it was well worth it. It's been 11 years since the Phillies have been to the playoffs and it's safe to say they are looking great. Local fans have a lot to celebrate. Throughout Philadelphia, fans were posted up at their favorite sports bar as the Phillies bring home a win. Just after midnight, Phillies fans enjoyed a second celebration in less than a week as they are now moving on to the Atlanta Braves after going head-to-head against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Phillies are ranked third in the National League East. The last time they were in the playoffs was in 2011. Many fans are hopeful that this is the beginning of a winning streak.The Phillies will be back home at Citizens Bank Park next Friday as they take on the Atlanta Braves.
Philadelphia came away with an unbelievable win over the Cardinals to open their wild-card round series.
Cardinals melt down in ugly 9th inning against Phillies
The St. Louis Cardinals completely melted down during an ugly 9th inning that cost them Game 1 of their NL Wild Card Series with the Philadelphia Phillies. The Cardinals took a 2-0 lead in the game on a pinch-hit home run by Juan Yepez in the 7th inning. They seemed to have all the momentum heading into the 9th, as the Phillies hadn’t scored all game. But then everything changed.
