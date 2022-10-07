ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Video Of Phillies Celebrating Series Win Might Tick Off Red Sox Fans

The Phillies took a page out of the Red Sox’s playbook as they popped bottles in St. Louis on Saturday night. Philadelphia completed a sweep of the National League Central champion Cardinals with a 2-0 win in Game 2 of the teams’ Wild Card series. The Phillies, who had the second-longest World Series odds among NL teams before the playoffs began, notched a comeback victory over the Cards on Friday and rode a brilliant outing from Aaron Nola on Saturday to avoid a winner-take-all contest at Busch Stadium.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

2022 MLB playoffs: Wild Card Series takeaways as Padres, Phillies, Mariners, Guardians jump ahead

The 2022 MLB postseason has arrived. The postseason began Friday with the brand new Wild Card Series. MLB has a 12-team postseason format this year, the largest field in the sport's history (excluding the 2020 pandemic season). The Phillies shocked the Cardinals with a six-run ninth inning to take Game 1 of their Wild Card Series matchup. In the American League, the Mariners and Guardians got wins over the Blue Jays and Rays, respectively. All that remains on Friday's schedule is Padres-Mets.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
NESN

Why Kenny Pickett Threw Hands At Shaq Lawson During Steelers-Bills

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was on the receiving end of a questionable hit by Buffalo Bills pass rusher Shaq Lawson on Pittsburgh’s final offensive play, and the rookie signal-caller reacted accordingly. Pickett, rolling out to his right with Lawson in pursuit, let the ball fly downfield with the Steelers...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NESN

Antonio Brown Takes Another Shot At Tom Brady With Divorce Tweet

If you thought Antonio Brown’s recent social media dig at Tom Brady was bad, what the troubled pass-catcher tweeted Sunday morning at the expense of the star quarterback is flat-out off the rails. Brown, who was both a New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate of Brady’s in...
TAMPA, FL
NESN

Lions Coach Provides Update On Player Injured Vs. Patriots

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Detroit Lions didn’t experience many good things Sunday in New England, but they did get good news on an injured player following a scary scene in Foxboro. Lions defensive back Saivion Smith was taken off the field in an ambulance after suffering an injury...
DETROIT, MI
NESN

Tony Romo Warns League After Dominant Bills Win Over Steelers

The Buffalo Bills made quick work of the Pittsburgh Steelers in their Week 5 matchup on Sunday, resulting in a 38-3 final from Highmark Stadium, and former NFL quarterback Tony Romo credited the winning squad while also advising future opponents across the league to take notice. Buffalo, who following Week...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zack Wheeler
NESN

Mariners Troll Blue Jays With Drake Video After Stunning Series Win

The Mariners enjoyed one dance at the expense of the Blue Jays on Saturday night at Rogers Centre. Seattle punched its ticket to the American League divisional round of the 2022 Major League Baseball playoffs with a thrilling comeback win over Toronto. The visiting M’s trailed the Jays 8-1 in Game 2 of the teams’ Wild Card series but scored nine runs between the sixth and ninth innings to end the season of the AL’s fourth seed.
SEATTLE, WA
NESN

Aaron Rodgers Takes Exception To Comments Made By Packers Teammate

The trip across the pond wasn’t too favorable for the Green Bay Packers, and that seems to be the case in more ways than one. First, Green Bay allowed 17 unanswered points in the second half and watched the New York Giants earn a 27-22 comeback victory at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. That was the initial reason behind Green Bay’s down day, but after the defeat, quarterback Aaron Rodgers publicly expressed his disappointment in postgame comments by teammates.
GREEN BAY, WI
NESN

NL Divisional Series Preview: Phillies vs. Braves

Two NL East foes, the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves, are set to face off in the divisional round of the National League bracket.Philadelphia Phillies (+158) vs. Atlanta Braves (-186) The Phillies are coming off a two-game sweep over the St. Louis Cardinals in the Wild Card round, while the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies Vs#Cardinals Live Stream#The St Louis Cardinals#The Philadelphia Phillies#Nl Central#The Atlanta Braves
CBS Philly

Phillies sweep Cardinals, headed to NLDS for first time since 2011

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Saturday, it was a late night for Phillies fans but it was well worth it. It's been 11 years since the Phillies have been to the playoffs and it's safe to say they are looking great. Local fans have a lot to celebrate.  Throughout Philadelphia, fans were posted up at their favorite sports bar as the Phillies bring home a win.  Just after midnight, Phillies fans enjoyed a second celebration in less than a week as they are now moving on to the Atlanta Braves after going head-to-head against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Phillies are ranked third in the National League East. The last time they were in the playoffs was in 2011.  Many fans are hopeful that this is the beginning of a winning streak.The Phillies will be back home at Citizens Bank Park next Friday as they take on the Atlanta Braves.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Cardinals melt down in ugly 9th inning against Phillies

The St. Louis Cardinals completely melted down during an ugly 9th inning that cost them Game 1 of their NL Wild Card Series with the Philadelphia Phillies. The Cardinals took a 2-0 lead in the game on a pinch-hit home run by Juan Yepez in the 7th inning. They seemed to have all the momentum heading into the 9th, as the Phillies hadn’t scored all game. But then everything changed.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NESN

Patriots-Lions Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 5 Game Online, On TV

The Patriots and the Lions are set to square off at Gillette Stadium in a matchup between 1-3 teams. New England reportedly will be without starting quarterback Mac Jones, who is dealing with a high ankle sprain. Rookie Bailey Zappe is expected to get the start with primary backup Brian Hoyer on injured reserve due to a concussion.
DETROIT, MI
NESN

NFC Exec Admits Team ‘Undervalued’ Bailey Zappe During Draft

Bailey Zappe has impressed people in New England — and beyond. The rookie fourth-round quarterback will start for the Patriots in Sunday’s home game against the Detroit Lions. Zappe, who did not play well during training camp and the preseason, did an admirable job last Sunday in relief of backup quarterback Brian Hoyer, who now is on injured reserve. The Western Kentucky product completed 10-of-15 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown and almost pulled off an overtime win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.
NFL
NESN

Patriots’ Next Opponent Reportedly Trades For Pro Bowl Defender

The New England Patriots’ Week 6 opponent added some high-profile defensive help on Sunday. After their 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, the Cleveland Browns swung a trade for Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones, according to a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Atlanta reportedly received “late-round...
ATLANTA, GA
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
26K+
Followers
46K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy