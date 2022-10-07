Three winning lottery tickets for over $1 million sold in one week

MADISON (WKBT) — Three winning tickets of over $1 million were sold in just one week, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.

The ripple of big wins started on September 27 when a winning $1,000,000 Royal Millions scratch ticket was claimed after being purchased from a Kwik Trip in Waukesha. A few days later on October 1, a winning $1,000,000 Powerball ticket was sold from the 611 Gateway Ave Kwik Trip in Mauston. The hot streak continued on October 4 when a winning $2,000,000 ticket from the Tremendous Two Million scratch game was claimed after being sold by a Kwik Trip in Grand Chute.

According to the Wisconsin Lottery, clusters of big wins like this aren’t as uncommon as one might think. Less than a month ago, two $1 million winning tickets (one Powerball, one Mega Millions) and two $100,000 All or Nothing winning tickets were sold during the September 9-10 weekend.

Drawings for the Mega Millions jackpot, now sitting at $10 million happen Friday night. The $378 million Powerball jackpot’s next drawing is on Saturday.

