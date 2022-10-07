Read full article on original website
Mount Airy News
Book Smarts
Books available to check out at the Mount Airy Public Library include:. The Apple Creek Announcement – Wanda Brunstetter. Join us Tuesday, October 18 at 2 p.m for Lasagna Planters when we will learn how to plant a variety of spring bulbs in one planter, using a layering technique. You will need to bring a container of your choice that is 12 inches wide by 11 inches deep. The rest of the materials will be provided. The workshop is free, but registration is required, as seats are limited. Call 336-789-5108 or stop by the front desk to reserve your spot today!!
Mount Airy News
Golfers prepare for Greater Granite Open
Sponsorship signage is seen at the Greater Granite Open 2021. The 2022 GGO is being held Friday, Oct. 14, at Cross Creek Country Club in Mount Airy. (Photo: The United Fund of Surry) Golfers have a great reason to hit the course on October 14th, 2022. The Greater Granite Open...
Mount Airy News
Local Career Center to relocate
A local operation that aids job seekers is on the move — but only a short distance away from the present location of the NCWorks Career Center of Surry County in Mount Airy. The center’s new digs are at 942 W. Pine St. in a building formerly occupied by Farm Bureau in the vicinity of CF Jones Classic Cafe. That is less that a mile from the existing 541 W. Pine St./Suite 300 facility that is near Mill Creek General Store.
ocracokeobserver.com
North Carolina to celebrate Oyster Week
Three island restaurants are among the many featured Oct. 10 through 16 for North Carolina Oyster Week. Howard’s Pub, Flying Melon and Ocracoke Oyster Company are members of the North Carolina Oyster Trail. Ocracoke Mariculture, a family-owned oyster farm located in the Pamlico Sound off Ocracoke, while not a restaurant, is also part of the trail as it is one of the suppliers of oysters.
Mount Airy News
New Mayberry Citizens Academy gets boost
A new Mayberry Citizens Academy launched this week in Mount Airy which is allowing 25 local residents to learn more about municipal government. “There’s a lot more to the city than people think about,” Mayor Ron Niland said as the first of eight class sessions got under way late Tuesday afternoon.
This Is The Best Haunted House Attraction In North Carolina
Ranker found the spookiest haunted houses in each state promising the scare of a lifetime, including this popular spot in North Carolina.
spectrumlocalnews.com
N.C. State Fair: what’s new and how to save money
RALEIGH, N.C. — We’re in the final days before fried food heaven gets underway at the 154th year of the North Carolina State Fair. The N.C. State Fair opens Thursday, Oct. 13 at noon and runs through Oct. 23. This year’s fair features more than 40 new foods...
The Best North Carolina Town to Visit this Halloween
There are lots of things to consider when deciding where to head this Halloween. From fall festivals to spooky events and even a haunted hotel, here is one of the absolute best towns to head to if you're looking for a unique Halloween weekend. Keep reading to learn more.
wkml.com
The Top 3 Halloween Candy Choices in North Carolina
Halloween is right around the corner, and that means it’s the best candy season in North Carolina!. October is my favorite month of the year! We dive deeper into the fall season, it’s my birthday month, and of course – it’s Halloween time!. 172 million Americans...
4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
wfhszephyr.com
Too Close To Home: Michael Hayes – Winston-Salem
(West Forsyth High School to Old Salisbury Road – 20 minutes) Profiling the most twisted criminal cases in North Carolina. Trigger warning: Discussions of deteriorating mental health and gun violence. “I thought they were demons,” Michael Hayes said when asked by officers why he fired those deadly shots, injuring...
Mount Airy News
Acorns may signal a harsh winter
The pumpkin harvest is being shown off on the lawns of churches for fund raisers and in front of produce markets and roadside stands. Pumpkins have many uses such as jack o’ lanterns, harvest decor, pumpkin pie, pumpkin bread, pumpkin puffs and puddings, and all kinds of desserts. They also make great lawn and porch displays. There is no shortage of colors, shapes and sizes of pumpkins and all the choices are great. Unlike many vegetables, pumpkins have a long shelf life. They will survive for over a month in a lawn or porch display and then be made into a pumpkin pie. Pumpkins are members of the squash family. The mid western part of our country produces the most pumpkins and Illinois produces more than any other state.
When will fall colors peak in North Carolina?
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The mornings are getting crisp, and the days are getting shorter. That means it's fall in North Carolina. Some trees have started to change, but most are still green. We're beginning to see some signs that good color is showing up on schedule in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
wtob980.com
Mayberry Truck Show Raises More than $410,000 for Patient Assistance Fund
MT. AIRY, N.C. – Oct. 7, 2022 – The second annual Mayberry Truck Show and Convoy, recently held at Bottomley Enterprises in Mount Airy, raised more than $410,000 for the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Brenner Children’s Patient Assistance Fund. The event featured more than 300 custom...
wccbcharlotte.com
First Freeze Watch Of The Season For The Mountains
NORTH CAROLINA MOUNTAINS — The coldest temperatures of the season arrive in the High Country this weekend. Expect overnight lows to flirt with freezing in the Mountains Saturday night. The Piedmont will see lows in the mid 40s. The first Freeze Watch of the season has been issued for...
25 NC counties, including Wake, become ‘unconventional warfare exercise’ site as Fort Bragg launches annual Special Forces test
Residents may hear ammunition sounds and see occasional flares as part of the Robin Sage test.
How to control stink bugs and other pests that invade your home in the fall
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cooler nights, changing leaves, and now, stink bugs are showing up at your doorstep. The Brown Marmorated stink bug made its way to the United States from Asia into Pennsylvania in the 90s. Unfortunately, in 2009, the invasive creature found its way through Forsyth County, spreading rapidly across the piedmont.
Raleigh News & Observer
Krispy Kreme leaves 80 jobless with production shift. Why NC doughnut maker made the move.
For what the company called “efficiency’s” sake, North Carolina-based Krispy Kreme is ending its partnership with an Iowa doughnut maker, resulting in 80 layoffs, The Hawk Eye newspaper in Burlington, Iowa, reported. Krispy Kreme notified Black Hawk Food Services on Sept. 30 the company will end production...
kiss951.com
What the Most Expensive House in North Carolina Looks Like
Wonder what the most expensive house in North Carolina looks like? It’s an enormous mansion on top of a 5,000 mountain top in the North Carolina mountains. The nearly 11,000-square-foot home popped up on the market earlier this week. It’s listed for 29.5 million dollars! The mansion has incredible views of Grandfather Mountain, other peaks and even uptown Charlotte. The brown lodge-style home in Linville is a little over ten thousand square feet.
FOX Carolina
Parts of western North Carolina under overnight frost advisory
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Weather Service announced that parts of western North Carolina will be in a frost advisory overnight. Officials said the advisory will be in effect on October 9, from 12:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Officials advised residents to get their plants ready for the...
