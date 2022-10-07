Finland pedestrian bridge demolished, Bigelow Boulevard reopens

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE 10/8/22 6:30 p.m.

The City of Pittsburgh said Bigelow Boulevard has reopened after the demolition of the Finland pedestrian bridge.

“I am incredibly thankful and proud of the team from DOMI and our partners at PENNDOT who came together quickly and efficiently in order to keep our residents safe and re-open this critical piece of our infrastructure,” said Mayor Ed Gainey. “I would also like to thank the contractor Mele & Mele for their quick work in helping us re-open Bigelow Blvd as quickly and as safely as possible.”

City officials said they are unsure if the bridge will be replaced.

The Finland pedestrian bridge will be demolished after it was hit by a crane Friday morning.

After the bridge was inspected, it was determined that Bigelow Boulevard could only reopen if the bridge was demolished. The road remains closed in both directions from Bloomfield Bridge to Herron Avenue.

“Our administration is dedicated to the safety of our citizens,” said Mayor Ed Gainey. “We will move as quickly as we can in order to safely reopen Bigelow Boulevard, but our number one priority is to keep everyone safe, and that means taking down the Finland pedestrian bridge.”

Demolition preparations began Friday night as crews started taking down the fencing surrounding the bridge. Pittsburgh officials said the entire process could take a week.

The city has not yet released an estimate on how much the demolition will cost.

A temporary emergency detour route is in place.

The detour route is:

Westbound from Baum Boulevard: Turn right onto the Bloomfield Bridge; continue across the bridge and left onto Liberty Avenue; continue on Liberty Avenue to Grant Street; turn left onto Seventh Avenue to get back to Bigelow Boulevard.

Westbound from Bloomfield Bridge: Turn left onto Bigelow Boulevard; take a slight right to continue on Bigelow Boulevard, continue on Bigelow Boulevard and turn right onto Centre Avenue; turn right onto Herron Avenue; Herron Avenue will take you back to Bigelow Boulevard.

Eastbound: Turn right onto Herron Avenue; continue on Herron Avenue and turn left onto Centre Avenue; motorists who want to get to Bloomfield will turn left onto Bigelow Boulevard, and motorists going to Baum Boulevard will continue on Centre Avenue and turn left on North Craig Street.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group