Woodland, CA

Mountain Democrat

Players to help Presley

A Fill the Helmets benefit to support Presley Anderson, part of the Union Mine High School football family, will take place Saturday on Main Street Placerville from 4-7 p.m. In September Presley was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. She is the wife of Union Mine head football coach Kirk Anderson and players and coaches say she is a huge part of the Diamondback football program. The couple has four young children.
PLACERVILLE, CA
Fox40

1 dead in 2nd fatal stabbing on Saturday in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said one person died after being stabbed in Sacramento, the second of two fatal stabbings in the city on Saturday. The sheriff’s office said it received a report just before 10 p.m. about a disturbance and that the caller...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Man killed in Sacramento County stabbing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found stabbed to death in the 6300 block of Whitecliff Way in North Highlands on Saturday. Deputies say that around 9:49 p.m. Saturday, they were called to the scene after reports came in of a...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Woodland, CA
Racist graffiti found in Vista del Lago High School locker room

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Racist remarks were written in the Vista del Lago High School visiting locker room during their Friday football game against Del Campo, according to the Folsom Cordova Unified School District. According to the school district the suspects entered the locker room between half time and the end of the game, where […]
FOLSOM, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man found with stab wounds inside a North Highlands residence dies

SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- A man discovered with at least one stab wound inside a North Highlands residence Saturday died on scene.Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, Sacramento County Sheriff deputies responded to the 6300 block of Whitecliff Way regarding a disturbance. The caller advised that they heard a possible gunshot that came from or near the residence and requested officers respond check that the residents were safe, according to the sheriff's department.That's when deputies located the unidentified man suffering from at least one stab wound. They performed life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead by firefighters.Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the scene. The circumstances, including the motive, of this incident remain under investigation, and no further information or suspect information is available at this time.The identity of the victim in this case will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Family sues Vallejo school district over teen's death

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – A Vallejo family is suing the school district, saying their son  — 17-year-old student Kevon DeLeon — should still be alive.  DeLeon was a special needs student at the district’s Everest Academy. The family says their son somehow wandered off of the school grounds, suffered a medical emergency, and died days […]
VALLEJO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Motorcycle Accident Reported on Highway 99 at SR-120 in Stockton

On the morning of Thursday, October 6, 2022, a motorcycle wreck occurred on SR-99 in the Stockton area. The incident was reported shortly before 9:30 a.m. and involved a Tesla and a motorcyclist, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Motorcycle Wreck on SR-99 and SR-120 in Stockton.
STOCKTON, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Suspect convicted in drive-through ambush killing

The Sacramento County District Attorney announced a man has been convicted of ambushing and murdering a victim at a McDonald’s drive-through on Florin Road. Isaiah Frazier was convicted by a jury of the first-degree murder of Nehemiah Barksdale. The jury also found true the allegation that Frazier personally discharged a firearm causing great bodily injury or death.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Yuba City, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Woodcreek High School football team will have a game with Yuba City High School on October 07, 2022, 19:15:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
YUBA CITY, CA
FOX40

1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Sacramento stabbing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials are investigating a stabbing that had taken place on the 400 block of Broadway around 5:20 pm Saturday. According to the Sacramento Police Department, one man died at the scene and another was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Homicide detectives are taking over the investigation, and there is […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
TheDailyBeast

Could This Profile Help Catch California Serial Killer?

Six dead and one survivor. One grainy piece of surveillance footage. The trail of death left by a suspected serial killer in Stockton and Oakland, California, has left these communities on edge. Now, the victims’ families and city residents are looking for answers.The Daily Beast spoke to three experts on serial killers about who the Stockton killer might be, why he is killing, and how he might be caught.All agree that the killer is likely local or very familiar with the Stockton area, plans out his crimes, and intentionally chooses vulnerable victims.Enzo Yaksic, author of Killer Data: Modern Perspectives on...
STOCKTON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Vehicular manslaughter suspect arrested for Live Oak crash last month

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. - A woman was arrested for vehicular manslaughter in connection with a crash on Highway 99 in Live Oak on Sept. 17, according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said there was a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99 and Ivy Street last month. The driver...
LIVE OAK, CA
ABC10

Grass Valley man killed in crash

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A Grass Valley man was killed after the Jeep Cherokee he was driving in overturned in Nevada County Friday night, officials with the California Highway Patrol said. The crash happened around 8 p.m. Friday on State Route 49, south of Streeter Road. CHP officers said...
GRASS VALLEY, CA
crimevoice.com

Burglary Suspect Arrested after Robbing Home

Photos: Courtesy of El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. Originally Published By: El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page. “Approximately one month ago, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office Detectives began working on a burglary that occurred at the Hills Church in El Dorado Hills. A suspect location in Sacramento was identified and detectives were able to identify a person of interest, the same day. A search warrant was executed at a residence in Sacramento and numerous items were recovered related to the burglary. A suspect was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Jail and he was released the same evening.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA

