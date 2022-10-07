Weather Extra: Migrating monarchs

A monarch butterfly lands on a confetti lantana plant. Eric Gay/AP file photo

Migrating monarchs

In the coming weeks, monarch butterfly sightings will be increasing across North Texas. The butterflies are on their annual journey that will take them south into Mexico. They get some help along the way from cold fronts that provide north winds that blow the butterflies south. The monarch journey starts in the spring, when they fly north into the U.S. and Canada. That takes two generations. It only takes one butterfly generation to make the trek back to Mexico for the winter. Be on the lookout.