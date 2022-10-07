ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

KSNT News

Fight over sandwich leads to brother stabbing brother

PAOLA (KSNT) – A fight over a sandwich between two brothers ended when one brother stabbed the other in the leg, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office in Paola. On Saturday, Oct. 8, sheriff’s deputies were called to the Miami County Medical Center in Paola for a report of a stabbing. They discovered two […]
PAOLA, KS
KSNT News

Investigation leads to 1st degree murder charge in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 25-year-old from Topeka is in custody and has been charged with murder in the first degree after police respond to a medical emergency, according to the Topeka Police Department. On Saturday, Oct. 8, at approximately 11:40 a.m. the Topeka Police Department responded to a medical emergency in the 200 block of […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas police officer arrested on suspicion of DUI

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An officer with the Wichita Police Department (WPD) was arrested early Saturday morning. A news release from WPD said early Saturday morning, Louis Hebert, who has been employed by WPD for two years and was assigned to the Field Services Division, was arrested by the Newton Police Department. Hebert was booked […]
WICHITA, KS
LJWORLD

Douglas County court filings for Oct. 9, 2022

Travis Keneith Campbell, 24, Lawrence, and Emma Marie Foster, 21, Lawrence. Andria Renee Meyer, 29, Lawrence, and Kristin Nicole Spacek, 40, Lawrence. Brian Joe Hall, 40, Eudora, and Patricia Marie Thieme, 37, Eudora. Logan Thomas Michels, 22, Lawrence, and Jasmine Ann Glaze, 22, Lawrence. Cole Ryann Brenneke, 27, Lawrence, and...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

Lawrence man injured in Johnson County motorcycle accident

A Lawrence man was hospitalized Saturday after a motorcycle accident on Kansas Highway 10 in Johnson County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol online crash logs, William Riggs, 63, of Lawrence, was eastbound around 8:30 a.m. Saturday on K-10 near Renner Road on a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle when an unidentified vehicle merged into the lane in front of the motorcycle. Riggs steered to the right median to avoid a collision, lost control of the motorcycle on the gravel and was thrown. Riggs, who was wearing a helmet, was transported to Overland Park Regional Hospital with suspected serious injuries, according to KHP.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KMBC.com

Video shows fight that led to off-duty KC firefighter's death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WARNING: The video associated with this story contains disturbing video. A man suspected in the death of an off-duty Kansas City firefighter Thursday afternoon has been charged in federal court with being a felon in possession of a firearm. The U.S. Attorney for the Western...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Two people hospitalized following KCK shooting at Eisenhower Park

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Police said two people were shot Friday evening at a park in Kansas City, Kansas. A release from the KCK police department stated officers were called at 5:45 p.m. to Eisenhower Park for a shooting. First responders found two people had been shot and as of Friday at 9:15 p.m., they were being treated at a hospital.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Multi-vehicle crash kills 75-year-old Friday in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A crash at the intersection of US 56 Highway and Sunflower Road Friday morning left one person dead. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said a small SUV turned onto westbound US 56 Highway from 199th Street when the driver collided with a semi-tractor trailer traveling eastbound. The two vehicles collided at 11:45 a.m. Friday morning.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
fox4kc.com

Lane striping plans begin Monday in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. — The city of Olathe announced that will have intermittent lane closures starting Monday. The closure will start at 119th Street from Renner to Strang Line and will be closed between 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to allow lane striping. Intermittent ramp closures will also occur in...
OLATHE, KS
WIBW

Motorcycle accident closes down parts of 21st St. near Rice road

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that a call came in around 8:05 pm on reports of a single motorcycle crash on 21st St. The Topeka Police Department responded to the scene. 21st St. was closed between SE Rice Rd. and SE Wittenberg Rd. There is no word...
TOPEKA, KS

