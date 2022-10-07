Read full article on original website
Police investigate kidnapping, rape in small Missouri town
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Authorities continued investigating a suspected kidnapping and sexual assault this weekend in a small Missouri town just northeast of Kansas City that was discovered when a malnourished woman escaped and screamed for help. Clay County authorities charged a man identified according to online jail records...
Fight over sandwich leads to brother stabbing brother
PAOLA (KSNT) – A fight over a sandwich between two brothers ended when one brother stabbed the other in the leg, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office in Paola. On Saturday, Oct. 8, sheriff’s deputies were called to the Miami County Medical Center in Paola for a report of a stabbing. They discovered two […]
KCTV 5
‘It’s not worth it’: Family of Kansas City construction worker killed shares plea to stop drinking and driving
CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Family members of a construction worker struck and killed in Cass County early Saturday morning shared their gut-wrenching plea to stop drinking and driving. Jonathon Wilson, 35, was struck and killed by a Ford 150 early Saturday morning on Interstate 49. Wilson was a father,...
Investigation leads to 1st degree murder charge in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 25-year-old from Topeka is in custody and has been charged with murder in the first degree after police respond to a medical emergency, according to the Topeka Police Department. On Saturday, Oct. 8, at approximately 11:40 a.m. the Topeka Police Department responded to a medical emergency in the 200 block of […]
Kansas police officer arrested on suspicion of DUI
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An officer with the Wichita Police Department (WPD) was arrested early Saturday morning. A news release from WPD said early Saturday morning, Louis Hebert, who has been employed by WPD for two years and was assigned to the Field Services Division, was arrested by the Newton Police Department. Hebert was booked […]
LJWORLD
At hearing in attempted murder case, witness describes pulling woman from frigid water after car goes into Lone Star Lake
When Monique Jaimez and her wife, Jenna Bloom, were driving at Lone Star Lake in February of 2021, they stumbled upon a bizarre scene: a sedan nose-deep in the partially frozen lake and a woman in the water screaming for help. Jaimez testified on Friday in Douglas County District Court...
Excelsior Springs police search home after reported kidnapping
Excelsior Springs police and the Clay County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a woman reported escaping a kidnapping and sexual assault.
LJWORLD
Douglas County court filings for Oct. 9, 2022
Travis Keneith Campbell, 24, Lawrence, and Emma Marie Foster, 21, Lawrence. Andria Renee Meyer, 29, Lawrence, and Kristin Nicole Spacek, 40, Lawrence. Brian Joe Hall, 40, Eudora, and Patricia Marie Thieme, 37, Eudora. Logan Thomas Michels, 22, Lawrence, and Jasmine Ann Glaze, 22, Lawrence. Cole Ryann Brenneke, 27, Lawrence, and...
KCTV 5
Miami County Sheriff’s Office: Man stabs brother following argument over sandwich
PAOLA, Kan. (KCTV) --- A man stabbed his brother Saturday over an argument concerning sandwiches, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office said. The stabbing happened in the 32000 block of Lone Star Road. When authorities arrived on the scene, they found that two brothers had an altercation that resulted in the stabbing.
Man found guilty in 2 incidents where he terrorized his victims
A Tonganoxie, Kansas, man was convicted Friday after forcing one family's car to crash into a tree and screaming he would hurt a customer in a store.
LJWORLD
Lawrence man injured in Johnson County motorcycle accident
A Lawrence man was hospitalized Saturday after a motorcycle accident on Kansas Highway 10 in Johnson County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol online crash logs, William Riggs, 63, of Lawrence, was eastbound around 8:30 a.m. Saturday on K-10 near Renner Road on a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle when an unidentified vehicle merged into the lane in front of the motorcycle. Riggs steered to the right median to avoid a collision, lost control of the motorcycle on the gravel and was thrown. Riggs, who was wearing a helmet, was transported to Overland Park Regional Hospital with suspected serious injuries, according to KHP.
KMBC.com
Video shows fight that led to off-duty KC firefighter's death
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WARNING: The video associated with this story contains disturbing video. A man suspected in the death of an off-duty Kansas City firefighter Thursday afternoon has been charged in federal court with being a felon in possession of a firearm. The U.S. Attorney for the Western...
1 dead in semi crash Friday in Johnson County, Kansas
A 75-year-old man died in a crash between an SUV and a semi truck Friday in Johnson County, Kansas.
Man charged in shooting death of off-duty Kansas City firefighter
Police have identified a Kansas City firefighter who was off-duty Thursday when he was shot and killed at an Independence gas station.
Two people shot at Kansas City, Kansas park Friday evening
The Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting Friday evening at Eisenhower Park.
KCTV 5
Two people hospitalized following KCK shooting at Eisenhower Park
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Police said two people were shot Friday evening at a park in Kansas City, Kansas. A release from the KCK police department stated officers were called at 5:45 p.m. to Eisenhower Park for a shooting. First responders found two people had been shot and as of Friday at 9:15 p.m., they were being treated at a hospital.
Former Chillicothe hospital worker’s murder trial moving to new county
Former Chillicothe, Missouri, hospital worker Jennifer Hall faces murder charges from a 2002 case where she's accused of killing a patient.
KCTV 5
Multi-vehicle crash kills 75-year-old Friday in Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A crash at the intersection of US 56 Highway and Sunflower Road Friday morning left one person dead. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said a small SUV turned onto westbound US 56 Highway from 199th Street when the driver collided with a semi-tractor trailer traveling eastbound. The two vehicles collided at 11:45 a.m. Friday morning.
fox4kc.com
Lane striping plans begin Monday in Olathe
OLATHE, Kan. — The city of Olathe announced that will have intermittent lane closures starting Monday. The closure will start at 119th Street from Renner to Strang Line and will be closed between 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to allow lane striping. Intermittent ramp closures will also occur in...
WIBW
Motorcycle accident closes down parts of 21st St. near Rice road
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that a call came in around 8:05 pm on reports of a single motorcycle crash on 21st St. The Topeka Police Department responded to the scene. 21st St. was closed between SE Rice Rd. and SE Wittenberg Rd. There is no word...
