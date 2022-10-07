ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, IL

wmay.com

Litchfield Drive-In Aims For The Record Books

A central Illinois drive-in theater is going to attempt to set a world record. The Skyview Drive-In in Litchfield is hoping to get into the Guinness Book of World Records for most dogs gathered at a drive-in. The current record is 120, so the Skyview is hoping to get at least 121 dogs… and their owners… to come together at the drive-in on Saturday, October 15th.
LITCHFIELD, IL
recordpatriot.com

Alpine Coaster sets grand opening Tuesday

GRAFTON – The Alpine Coaster grand opening is set for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 600 Timber Ridge Road in Grafton. Riders board a two-person coaster sled to travel more than 3,000 feet on a stainless-steel rail system. The natural landscape of the river bluff was maintained to provide a one-of-a-kind experience for riders.
GRAFTON, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Halloween horse turns heads in Festus

Fred Pringle’s eye-catching Halloween horse display at his home at 327 Andy Habsieger St. in Festus came about as a whim. Pringle said he spent three days building the Halloween decoration, finishing it on Oct. 5. It looks like a horse pulling a cart and is made of hay bales, pumpkins and other items he had around the house.
FESTUS, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri

What's your favourite comfort food? If you always seem to go for pizza whenever you feel like something soothing, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing pizza spots in Missouri that are highly-praised by both local people and travellers and are known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Continue to read to find out where these places are.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Miss Augusta yacht to offer Missouri River cruises

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – You can now sit back and relax while cruising down the Missouri River. The newly renovated Miss Augusta yacht set sail today. It offers daily public cruises, private charters, weddings and more from its dock at Klondike Park boat ramp in Augusta, Missouri. The yacht...
AUGUSTA, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Two hurt in crash on Hwy. 61-67, Imperial Main

An Arnold woman and a St. Louis man were hurt in a three-vehicle traffic accident Thursday, Oct. 6, on Hwy. 61-67 and Main Street in Imperial. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Dylan Pincasak, 33, of St. Louis was driving a 2020 Hyundai Accent south on Hwy. 61-67 at 12:10 p.m. when his vehicle hit the rear of a 2014 Kia Sorento driven by Raquel Bunn, 51, of Arnold, who was turning left from Hwy. 61-67 onto Main Street. The impact of the collision pushed the front of the Kia into the rear of a 2019 Lincoln Corsair driven by Shelba King, 67, of Valles Mines.
IMPERIAL, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Teen hurt in traffic accident on Seckman Road

A St. Louis teenager was hurt in a single-car accident Friday, Oct. 7, on Seckman Road in Imperial. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Hunter Gross, 19, of Barnhart was driving a 2020 Audi A3 north on Seckman Road west of the I-55 West Outer Road at 11:20 p.m. when he lost control and the Audi went off the road and overturned.
IMPERIAL, MO
advantagenews.com

Wood River prepares for Halloween Parade and Chili Cook-Off

The Wood River Economic Development Group will try to resurrect an event held long ago in the city as it plays host to a Chili Cook-Off from 2-6 p.m. in Central Park, according to city marketing consultant Kristen Burns. Your browser does not support the audio element. The Chili Cook-off...
WOOD RIVER, IL
recordpatriot.com

'Voices' shines light on history in Edwardsville

“Voices of Our Past” made a triumphant return to Woodlawn Cemetery in Edwardsville on Saturday. The fifth annual fundraising event featured re-enactors will portraying seven “residents” of the historic cemetery and their impacts on modern Edwardsville. The event was canceled the past two years due to the...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
recordpatriot.com

Howl-O-Ween set Oct. 15 in St. Jacob

EDWARDSVILLE — Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors (CBBR) is hosting its 6th annual Partners for Pets event on Oct. 15. The Howl-O-Ween Open House is planned 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 9136 Lower Marine Road in St. Jacob. The event is designed to raise donations to support Partners for Pets and find adoptive homes for the animals currently in their care.
SAINT JACOB, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Hillsboro man hurt in sport UTV crash in Iron County; driver arrested

A Hillsboro man was hurt while riding in a sport utility terrain vehicle accident Saturday, Oct. 8, in Iron County, in which the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 33-year-old man from Ironton was driving a 2021 Polaris RZR...
IRON COUNTY, MO

