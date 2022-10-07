ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Comments / 1

Related
local21news.com

Susquehanna fire department offers free housing for volunteer work

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Rescue Fire Company 37 in Susquehanna Township is getting creative with recruitment techniques after losing a large portion of volunteers after the COVID-19 pandemic. Volunteer firefighters at Rescue Fire Company 37, Nick Castanzo and Dakota Harrison said just like many other businesses and industry,...
SUSQUEHANNA, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

2 Must-See Events in Chenango County

While we’re still 24 days away from Halloween, the Rogers Center is getting ready for their Animals of Halloween event tomorrow. “They get to learn a little bit about where they live, what they eat, what they do in the woods and that kind of stuff," Interim Executive Director Heather Tehan sid. "It’s always fun to get any families outdoors at Rogers Center.”
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Broome County, NY
Lifestyle
County
Broome County, NY
City
Florida, NY
Broome County, NY
Pets & Animals
Broome County, NY
Society
NewsChannel 36

Local Sheriffs to Compete in Fundraiser Competition at Watkins Glen International

WATKINS GLEN, NY (WENY) -- Sheriffs from across the Southern Tier will face off in a friendly competition next week at Watkins Glen International, all for a good cause. The event is called Sheriffs' Showdown 2 - bringing together 25 county sheriffs to compete in time trials and other events at the race track. The event raises funds to send children to the New York State Sheriffs' Summer Camp in Penn Yan.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
WKTV

The death of an infant is being investigated by the Otsego County DA

OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. – The Otsego County District Attorney’s office is investigating the death of an infant in Laurens, that happened Tuesday. The baby girl was in her father’s care at the time of the incident, the grandmother of the infant was also in the home. It was either the father or grandmother who called 911.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Hurricanes#Cat#Pups#Dog
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Homeless
abc27.com

State Police find missing Pennsylvania teen safe

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Berks County were searching for a missing teenager who may be at special risk of harm or injury. Police were looking for a 15-year-old girl. She is described as a White female, 5 foot 3 inches tall and 130 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
The Whale 99.1 FM

Plan to Turn Vestal Nursing Home into Senior Housing Still Alive

A developer says he wants to move forward with his proposal to convert a former nursing home in Vestal into a 128-apartment senior housing complex. People who live near the property at 860 Vestal Road have seen renewed activity at the site in recent weeks. Drivers on Route 17 have noticed lights on at night in the building just north of the highway.
VESTAL, NY
wxhc.com

Tractor Trailer Drives off I81 and Crashes on Little York Crossing

Update: As of 10:30 this morning, (October 8th) the tractor trailer has been removed. Around 5:30 in the morning today, October 8th, the Homer Fire Department responded to a 911 call of a tractor trailer driving off I81, going into the median, and then landing on the road below. When...
HOMER, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Broome Municipalities Get Homeland Security Grants

Several local governments are getting federal money to help protect the public from everything from bombs to cyber attack. New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced nine-million dollars in federal funding awards through the State Homeland Security Program to 77 cities, towns, villages and counties in the form of seven specific public safety grants.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Man sentenced for having 30-round magazine in Elmira in 2021

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One person has been sentenced after a 2021 indictment claiming they had a 30-round capacity magazine. Korey Beck was sentenced in the Chemung County Court to two to four years behind bars on October 7, 2022. The court said Beck’s sentence was an indeterminate sentence. Beck was indicted in October 2021, […]
ELMIRA, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton, NY
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy