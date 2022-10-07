Read full article on original website
Related
Manchester United report: David Beckham offers Cristiano Ronaldo Old Trafford exit
Manchester United are said to be open to offloading Ronaldo in the January transfer window – could Beckham's Inter Miami be a possible destination for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner?
MLS・
Fabrizio Romano: Is There An Issue Between Cristiano Ronaldo & Erik Ten Hag?
Fabrizio Romano has confirmed whether or not there is a problem between Erik Ten Hag and Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United.
Charles Oliveira Responds To Islam Makhachev’s Doubts Ahead Of UFC 280: ‘Daddy Is Coming’
Islam Makhachev has some uncertainty when it comes to Charles Oliveira. T-minus fourteen days from their main event clash at UFC 280, Oliveira has not yet landed in Abu Dhabi. Makhachev, who is prepping in the UAE, has maintained a close eye on ‘Do Bronx’s’ whereabouts. Let’s...
CBS Sports
Paulo Dybala's injury for Roma could force him to miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup for Argentina
AS Roma striker Paulo Dybala might miss the 2022 Qatar World Cup. The Argentinian star scored the deciding penalty on Sunday against Lecce in a 2-1 win but while kicking the ball he apparently injured himself and was substituted immediately afterward. Dybala has a long history of injuries, but this one might compromise his presence at the 2022 World Cup which is scheduled to start on November 20 and will end on December 18. As AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho explained to DAZN in the post-match interview, the injury might be a serious one. Further examinations will take place between Monday and Tuesday to figure out how bad the damage is and for how long he will be out. "To put it mildly – it's bad. Unfortunately, it's very, very bad. I'm no doctor, and I haven't spoken with him, but from experience we won't see him before the break.", Mourinho said.
FIFA・
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo At Loggerheads With Erik Ten Hag At Manchester United
Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly at ‘loggerheads’ with Erik Ten Hag. Ronaldo has been searching for an exit from United since the summer transfer window. The relationship between the pair is said to have been worsening over the past weeks, according to other reports. Sources close...
Yardbarker
French Press Reveals Injury Lionel Messi Sustained Against Benfica
Lionel Messi left Paris Saint-Germain’s 1-1 draw against Benfica On Wednesday at the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica due to an injury, leading many to speculate what had occurred. After the match, manager Christophe Galtier downplayed any serious talk about a severe injury leading to Messi’s exit...
UEFA・
(Video) UFC, NFL Veteran Greg Hardy Wins Boxing Debut By Knockout
Greg Hardy was able to accomplish the task this weekend. He won his first professional boxing match by knockout in the second round. And no, it wasn’t in MMA. The former UFC fighter would snap his three-fight skid inside the boxing ring. Hardy would make his professional boxing debut on Saturday at Delray Fight Night IV. There, he would knock out his much smaller opponent Michael Cook in devastating fashion.
Yardbarker
Report: Chelsea Target Cristiano Ronaldo Not Happy At Manchester United
Various reports surfaced yesterday from Duncan Castles that Cristiano Ronaldo is not happy with Erik Ten Hag or his way of doing things. The report suggested that Ronaldo felt Ten Hag was too rooted to what worked at Ajax, and didn't feel it would work at United. Castle's has links...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michael Bisping Recounts Almost Getting Beat Up In A Bulgarian Gym
Even former UFC champions like Michael Bisping get scared sometimes. Former UFC champion turned UFC commentator Michael Bisping found himself in a hairy situation recently. During his UFC career, Bisping was a trash talker and one of the best middleweights in the organization for a long time. He has always been a fan favorite and seems like a likable guy, however, these facts can’t always be counted on to keep “The Count” out of trouble.
Yardbarker
Watch: Rio Ferdinand reacts to Ronaldo’s latest goalscoring milestone
Last week the headlines focused on Cristiano Ronaldo sitting on the bench against Manchester City. Tonight, they paint a different story as he scored his 700th club goal. Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand reacted to Ronaldo’s latest milestone during his post-match assessment via BT Sport. Ferdinand said: “This...
Jake Paul Targeting To Settle Beef with Nate Diaz After Anderson Silva Fight
Jake Paul wants to settle his differences with Nate Diaz after his upcoming match with Anderson Silva. The YouTube sensation-turned-boxer is set to take on legendary mixed martial artist Silva on Oct. 22 in what many consider to be his toughest test to date. Paul started his boxing journey by competing against fellow influencers and athletes from other sports. In his brief time as a professional, Paul scored a brutal knockout over former MMA champion Ben Askren and another vicious knockout of former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.
BBC
Antoine Griezmann: Atletico Madrid re-sign France forward on permanent deal after Barcelona loan
Atletico Madrid have re-signed France forward Antoine Griezmann from Barcelona on a contract until 2026. Griezmann became the sixth-most expensive player in history when he joined Barca for £108m in 2019. He scored 35 goals in 102 games before returning to Atletico on a two-year loan at the start...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chael Sonnen Believes Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev Will Be ‘Battle Between Jiu-Jitsu and Sambo’
Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira meets No. 4 ranked Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 280 to crown a new king of the lightweight division. ‘Do Bronx’ was stripped of the title following his failure to make the 155-pound weight limit for his UFC 274 bout with Justin Gaethje. After putting away ‘The Highlight’ with a first-round rear-naked choke, Oliveira will get the opportunity to reclaim the title he never technically lost. Standing in his way will be Islam Makhachev, the protege of UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov. Makhachev is currently riding a 10-fight win streak with six finishes among them and earned his shot at the title with a first-round knockout of Bobby Green in February.
Erik ten Hag looking for Man Utd to move on from Cristiano Ronaldo in January
Erik ten Hag is prepared to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United in January if a suitable buyer can be found.
Ex-UFC Star James Vick Set To Make Karate Combat Debut On Oct. 29
James Vick will be crossing over into yet another combat sport. The UFC veteran retired from MMA back in 2021, after a string of five losses to the likes of Justin Gaethje, Paul Felder, Dan Hooker and others. However, Vick didn’t say anything about retiring from the fight game altogether.
CBS Sports
PSG vs. Benfica live stream: Champions League prediction with Lionel Messi out, how to watch online, time
Paris Saint-Germain and SL Benfica meet again on Tuesday with top spot in Group H up for grabs after last week's 1-1 draw in Lisbon. The French champions will be without star man Lionel Messi once more due to the calf issue which the legendary Argentine picked up at Estadio da Luz last week. Juventus could turn up the heat on both sides with the Italian giants' clash with Maccabi Haifa coming before kick-off at Parc des Princes.
UEFA・
Frank Mir Wants Retirement Fight at Event Headlined by Daughter Bella Mir
Former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir is ready to hang up his gloves after more than 20 years in combat sports. The submission specialist has had a storied career over the last two decades, but in recent years, Mir’s focus has shifted to guiding his daughter Bella Mir as she navigates her own career in combat sports. During that time, Mir has also worked to heal some lingering injuries and feels that he is now ready for one more fight before calling it quits.
Daniel Cormier On Justin Gaethje Accusing Conor McGregor of Steroid Use; ‘That Is a Pretty Bold Statement’
Former UFC lightweight title challenger Justin Gaethje is expected to return to the Octagon in early 2023, roughly the same timeframe that combat sports superstar Conor McGregor is expected to make his long-awaited return. While both fighters are yet to cross paths with one another, it appears as though fate...
ng-sportingnews.com
Cristiano Ronaldo goal scoring record: List of all-time top scorers though totals are up for debate
Cristiano Ronaldo's career has been built on achieving the seemingly impossible with an ever-present ruthless efficiency in front of goal. The 37-year-old has sent goalscoring records tumbling throughout his trophy-laden career, as the top marksman in the history of both Real Madrid and the Portugal national team. However, his hat...
ESPN
Milan ease to 2-0 win over Juventus
AC Milan secured a 2-0 win over struggling rivals Juventus with goals from defender Fikayo Tomori and midfielder Brahim Diaz in a spirited Serie A clash at the San Siro on Saturday. Defending champions Milan provisionally moved up two places to third in the standings on 20 points, level with...
MLS・
MiddleEasy
Denver, CO
18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.https://middleeasy.com/
Comments / 0