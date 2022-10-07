AS Roma striker Paulo Dybala might miss the 2022 Qatar World Cup. The Argentinian star scored the deciding penalty on Sunday against Lecce in a 2-1 win but while kicking the ball he apparently injured himself and was substituted immediately afterward. Dybala has a long history of injuries, but this one might compromise his presence at the 2022 World Cup which is scheduled to start on November 20 and will end on December 18. As AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho explained to DAZN in the post-match interview, the injury might be a serious one. Further examinations will take place between Monday and Tuesday to figure out how bad the damage is and for how long he will be out. "To put it mildly – it's bad. Unfortunately, it's very, very bad. I'm no doctor, and I haven't spoken with him, but from experience we won't see him before the break.", Mourinho said.

FIFA ・ 1 HOUR AGO