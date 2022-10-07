Read full article on original website
KFDM-TV
BPD searching for person of interest in fire that led to discovery of man's body
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police are searching for a person of interest in a house fire that led to the discovery of a man's body. Detectives say they need to speak with Channin Keon Ardoin, 39, of Beaumont. Investigators believe Ardoin has information about a structure fire that occurred Friday, October 7.
Police : Five injured after early Sunday morning shooting at Beaumont nightclub, investigation underway
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are investigating after an early Sunday morning shooting at a Beaumont nightclub left five people injured. It happened in the parking lot of the Exstasy Hookah Bar & Lounge located at 2550 Interstate 10, Officer Carol Riley told 12News. The call regarding the shooting came in around 1:18 a.m.
kjas.com
Fire breaks out at home of Kirbyville police officer
Sometimes those who work in emergency professions have to deal with emergencies on the home front and that was the case on Saturday evening when fire broke out at the home of Ashley Arce, a Kirbyville police officer. The volunteers of both the Roganville and Tri-Community Fire Departments were dispatched...
KFDM-TV
BPD: Shooting in parking lot of hookah bar in Beaumont leaves five people injured
BEAUMONT — A shooting at a Beaumont nightclub left five people injured. According to Beaumont police, the shooting happened at the Exstasy Hookah Bar & Lounge parking lot in the 2500 block of I-10 frontage road after 1 a.m. Sunday. According to Beaumont Police Officer Carol Riley, five people...
Two people rescued from burning home after Saturday fire in Bridge City
BRIDGE CITY, Texas — An investigation is underway after two people had to be rescued from a burning home in Bridge City. It happened on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Firefighters from the West Orange Fire Department responded to the 400 block of Bower Road shortly after 5 p.m., to assist the Bridge City Volunteer Fire Department with a structure fire.
Man dead after being hit 'multiple times' on Highway 69 in Port Arthur Saturday night, investigation underway
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are investigating the death of a man who investigators believe was hit multiple times Saturday night. It happened on U.S. 69 southbound near an IHOP after 9 p.m., according to Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso. One of the vehicles that hit the man was an 18-wheeler.
Sheriff's Office : 'Stray projectile' fired from unknown area injures man at RV park in Bridge City
BRIDGE CITY, Texas — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a shooting in Bridge City left one person injured. The incident took place Friday night. Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to the Town & Country RV Park located in the 800 block of LaPointe Street after receiving a call about a shooting victim, according to Captain Joey Jacobs.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Port Arthur (Port Arthur, TX)
The Port Arthur Police reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday nights. The officials stated that a man was declared dead after being hit [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
kjas.com
Fire destroys shed on County Road 275, east of Jasper
Fire destroyed a shed or barn behind a home on County Road 275, just off of Highway 63, east of Jasper on Saturday evening. The volunteers of the East End Fire Department were dispatched to the scene, shortly before 6:00 when it was reported that the pole and tin structure, which was located behind the home of Jonny Glaspie, was on fire and arrived to find it completely engulfed in flames and already falling down.
11-year-old dead, 2 adults, 8 children injured in Sunday rollover wreck on Interstate 10
BEAUMONT, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating a major wreck that claimed the life of an 11-year-old and injured two adults and eight children. The deadly accident took place early Sunday morning. Troopers believe that a Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV was traveling west in...
KFDM-TV
UPDATE: DPS says nine children in SUV that crashed on I-10, killing 11-year-old boy
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Texas Department of Public Safety says nine children and two adults, a mother and stepfather, were in an SUV traveling from Georgia that crashed early Sunday morning in Jefferson County, killing an 11-year-old boy and injuring the other ten occupants, after the SUV driver was forced to take evasive action when another driver made an unsafe lane change.
Port Arthur News
Woman killed in Port Neches identified as daughter of another shooting victim; suspect also named
PORT NECHES — Authorities have identified those killed in a violent encounter late Wednesday night in Port Neches. Chief of Police Paul Lemoine said the deceased victim from the shooting is 29-year-old Laurie Marie Frederick of Port Neches. The deceased suspect has been identified as 56-year-old Ronald Dunigan Burdine...
kjas.com
Twenty-four hours of mayhem in the Golden Triangle: Three people and seven horses dead, four people with gunshot wounds
Twenty-four hours of mayhem in the Golden Triangle has left three people and seven horses dead, while four people are undergoing treatment for gunshot wounds. It all started at about 11:00 Tuesday night in Beaumont. Investigators are looking very closely at the possibility of arson being the cause of a horse barn fire near Tyrell Park in the far south end of the city. Seven horses died in the suspicious blaze.
'I never expected this' : Friend mourns death of woman who was allegedly shot by man that Port Neches Police later killed
PORT NECHES, Texas — Members of the Port Neches community are mourning after a woman was reportedly murdered by a man who was later shot and killed by Port Neches Police. The deadly shootings happened on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Port Neches Police responded to Lloyds Trailer Park located at 350 Twin City Highway shortly after 8 p.m., after receiving a call about shots fired.
'Please help us' : Family of woman shot, killed in Port Arthur hours after entering US frustrated with police
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The family of a woman who was shot and killed in Port Arthur are frustrated in their fight for justice and asking for help. It has been a little more than a month since Alondra Navarro Trejo was shot and killed on September 5, 2022. The 22-year-old woman had been shot in the head.
bluebonnetnews.com
Humble man killed in Dayton accident
An Humble man was killed in a two-vehicle accident around 3:31 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, in Dayton. According to a statement from Lt. Eric Ibarra, a spokesperson for Dayton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the intersection of FM 1960 and FM 686 west of Dayton for a major crash involving an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck.
KWTX
Texas newborn reportedly abducted by non-custodial mother found
LIVINGSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Livingston Police Department discontinued the Amber Alert issued late Thursday night for Sonni Ray Melike, a two week old infant allegedly abducted by her non-custodial parent. At the time the infant was abducted, authorities identified the suspect as Sylvia...
KFDM-TV
Trail riders in Beaumont mourn the loss of seven horses killed in a barn fire
BEAUMONT — A group of trail riders in Beaumont are in mourning following a barn fire that killed seven horses. One of those horses was pregnant. It happened in the Tyrrell Park area of Beaumont. The Beaumont Fire Department is still trying to figure out the cause of the...
Port Neches officer fatally shoots man police say killed woman, wounded man at trailer park Wednesday night
PORT NECHES, Texas — A 53-year-old man is in a Southeast Texas hospital and a 29-year-old woman is dead after police say they were shot by a man, who was then fatally shot by an officer, at a Port Neches trailer park Wednesday night. A 13-year-old girl present during...
thevindicator.com
UPDATE ON FATLITY WRECK IN DAYTON
On Thursday, Oct. 6, at approximately 3:31 pm, officers with Dayton Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of FM 1960 and FM 686 west of Dayton for a major crash involving an 18-wheeler and pickup truck. Upon arrival, Investigating Officers determined that an 18- wheeler driven by 41-year-old Samuel...
