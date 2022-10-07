ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

Sheriff: Gaston County inmate found unresponsive in jail cell dies at hospital

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — State authorities are investigating after an inmate being held at the Gaston County Jail died at a hospital Friday.

The sheriff’s office said the inmate was found unresponsive in his cell at around 5 a.m. He was taken to Caro CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, where he died.

The inmate was identified as Jordan Moses.

The Gaston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

No other details have been released.

WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

