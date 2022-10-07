ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heart Disease

Retirement Means Sleeping More, Exercising Less: Study

By Cara Murez
The Herald News
The Herald News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aRVyO_0iQDEoQW00

FRIDAY, Oct. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Retirees, it's time to get up out of your easy chair and get moving.

That's the message from a Finnish study that used a wrist-based device to determine just how much retired adults were moving every day.

“Based on our research, people who are retiring should aim to increase the amount of physical activity, particularly moderate-to-vigorous activity," said lead author Kristin Suorsa, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Turku. "At the same time, long periods of sedentary time should be avoided and sitting should be divided into shorter periods with frequent walking breaks.”

Participants — part of the Finnish Retirement and Aging Study (FIREA ) — wore accelerometers for a week before they retired and again, at the same time of year, for a week after their retirements.

Not surprisingly, they were sleeping more and, as a result, their physical activity dropped. Before retiring, the 551 participants worked in the municipal sector.

The researchers were able to study how 24-hour movement behaviors — including sleep, being sedentary, light activity and moderate-to-vigorous physical activity — changed after a person retired.

Increasing the time spent on one of those behaviors will inevitably lead to a decrease in at least one other, the study authors pointed out in a university news release.

In participants who were retiring from manual labor or the service industry, sleep and sedentary behavior increased in relation to physical activity. This change was stronger in women than in men.

For those retiring from non-manual work, sleep increased in relation to both physical activity and sedentary time. Their moderate-to-vigorous physical activity fell off more than their light physical activity, the findings showed.

“The decrease in the amount of physical activity is probably explained by the absence of activity related to work duties and commute to and from work when a person retires," Suorsa said. "These are replaced to some extent by sleep and, in the case of manual workers, also sedentary time.”

The researchers noted that replacing moderate-to-vigorous physical activity with any other type of movement increases the risk of heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

FIREA began in 2013 with an aim of studying changes in living habits, health and functional capacity of retirees.

The findings were recently published online in the International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity .

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on seniors' physical fitness needs.

SOURCE: University of Turku, news release, Oct. 4, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

The 10 biggest early warning signs of dementia, CDC says

Slide 1 of 11: According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “Dementia is not a specific disease, but is rather a general term for the impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions that interfere with doing everyday activities.” The most common type of dementia is Alzheimer’s disease, though there are several types of dementia including frontotemporal dementia (FTD), dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), and vascular dementia (VaD) to name a few. Globally, more than 50 million people have dementia, and an estimated 10 million new cases are reported each year. Projections show that the number of affected individuals will reach 82 million in 2030 and 152 million by 2050. A dementia diagnosis comes after a series of tests of memory, problem-solving, and other cognitive abilities performed by a health care provider. Blood tests, brain scans, and physicals are carried out to help doctors figure out the underlying cause. Dementia is broken down into early, mid, and late stages, with a worsening of symptoms as the condition progresses. The long-term effects of dementia can be difficult for both those affected and their caregivers, family, and friends, and can include a lack of family recognition, difficulty walking, and significant memory impairment. The afflicted person becomes completely dependent on others for care. Early diagnosis is especially important and can help with planning both at home, with preventive care and other measures such as reminders, and at work. It also enables dementia patients to access clinical trials and available therapies that may improve cognitive functioning and overall quality of life. Neural Effects consulted the CDC’s list of warning signs for dementia and Alzheimer’s disease to review what adults should look for before seeking an official medical diagnosis. This list may also prove helpful for those who’ve noticed loved ones who are experiencing one or more early signs of dementia.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Nutrition#Physical Fitness#Healthday#Finnish#The University Of Turku
Health Digest

What Is Sundowning And Is It A Sign Of Dementia?

If a loved one seems to be more confused or agitated toward the end of the day, it may be a sign of sundowning. According to the Cleveland Clinic, sundowning occurs as a symptom of dementia, and 20% of people who have Alzheimer's disease will experience sundowning. Some other behaviors of sundowning include insomnia, restlessness or pacing, violent outbursts, crying, or following someone around. Sundowning also can make people feel sad, anxious, or afraid. However, not all people who exhibit sundowning behavior have dementia (via Cleveland Clinic).
HEALTH
Healthline

Sober October: What a Month of No Drinking Can Do For Your Health

This month some people will abstain from alcohol for all 31 days in honor of Sober October. The term started in the UK as a way to benefit a cancer center. Experts say taking a break from alcohol, even temporarily, can help your overall health. This month some people around...
FOOD & DRINKS
Newsweek

People With Early-Onset Dementia More Likely To Kill Themselves: Study

People stricken by early-onset dementia are up to seven times more likely to die by suicide, warns research. The study, published in JAMA Neurology, of more than 590,000 patients in England found an increased risk of suicide associated with dementia in patients diagnosed before the age of 65. Researchers also found a rise in the risk of suicide among people diagnosed with dementia in the previous three months.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
hcplive.com

Poor Visual Acuity in Older Adults Associated With Depression, Altered Neurobiology

A recent study found that worsened visual acuity and depression were associated with neurobiological changes visible through MRI scans. Research suggests that depressive symptoms in older adults were associated with poor visual acuity, and that visual health was associated with altered brain neurobiology. One of the primary contributors to diminished...
MENTAL HEALTH
Health

Natural Remedies for Anxiety

Whether you have occasional moments of anxiousness or a clinically diagnosed anxiety disorder, there's no one-size-fits-all approach to treating anxiety. In addition to the traditional therapy and medication, there are natural anxiety remedies available that may help ease certain symptoms.1. Natural Remedies for Anxiety. From herbal supplements to mindfulness techniques,...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Herald News

Mouse Study Points to Why Alzheimer's Affects Women More Than Men

MONDAY, Oct. 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) – Women are diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease twice as often as men. Now researchers think they know why. A new study found evidence in mice and human brain tissue that may explain the differences, according to researchers from Case Western University in Cleveland. Female brains showed a higher expression of an X-linked enzyme than male brains. The enzyme is called ubiquitin-specific peptidase 11 (USP11)....
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Why can't I sleep? The benefits of good sleep hygiene

Good sleep and circadian health are interdependent and can impact our physical and mental well-being. But, around 62% of adults worldwide say they don't sleep well. And more than 40% say their sleep has gotten worse in the past five years. Environmental factors are one cause behind these sleep and...
HEALTH
Medical News Today

Weekly nightmares during middle age may be linked to higher dementia risk

Up to 85% of the adult population have reported experiencing distressing dreams. New research has found people who experience bad dreams in middle age are at higher risk of cognitive decline. The work also found that people who experience regular bad dreams are twice as likely to develop dementia. Bad...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Herald News

New Test of Pancreatic Cysts Might Boost Cancer Detection

MONDAY, Oct. 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Pancreatic cancer is often fatal, but a molecular test that can accurately distinguish benign cysts from those that could become cancerous may be a key to saving lives. Researchers tested the technology — called PancreaSeq — to see if it could work in a clinical setting and found success. “Based on the results of this study, molecular testing of pancreatic cysts is poised...
CANCER
Healthline

Understanding Cognitive Decline: How Your Brain Changes as You Age

Your mind is central to your identity. The sharpness of your thinking, your ability to communicate and connect with others, and the rich trove of memories you’ve collected over a lifetime all have enormous value. As you get older, you may notice changes in some of your thinking skills,...
MENTAL HEALTH
beingpatient.com

Menopause and Alzheimer’s: What You Need to Know

The relationship between menopause and Alzheimer’s disease is the subject of frequent speculation. Here’s what we know — and what is still being studied. When Michele Hall began experiencing alarming memory problems, her doctors initially suggested that she was going through menopause or perhaps experiencing unusual levels of stress. They dismissed her concerns, even as her memory issues continued to differ from normal age-related forgetfulness.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Medical News Today

Weighted blankets may help melatonin release and boost sleep

Industry experts expect sales of weighted blankets to reach $1.17 billion by 2026. Looking into the effects of weighted blankets, researchers from Uppsala University found that they help naturally increase melatonin production in the body by about 30%. The researchers found no significant changes in the levels of oxytocin, cortisol,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
452K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy