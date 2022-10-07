Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in FloridaKristen WaltersClearwater, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Where to Buy Tasty Greek Food in TampaElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
4 Sushi Restaurants To Eat Japanese Food in TampaElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
5 Unique Places To Get a Good Cup of Coffee in TampaElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dan Campbell Proving He Is Part of Lions’ Problem
Dan Campbell has 22 games under his belt now as Lions head coach, and has only won four of them. And, as the weeks have gone by and the losses have piled up, he has continued to prove that his decision-making clearly isn't where it should be as an NFL head coach.
WATCH: Kid Runs Onto Field During Buccaneers-Falcons Game, Gets Tackled Hard by Security
On Sunday’s NFC South divisional matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons,… The post WATCH: Kid Runs Onto Field During Buccaneers-Falcons Game, Gets Tackled Hard by Security appeared first on Outsider.
Boy tackled by security after running on field at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game
A boy ran onto the field and was tackled hard by a security guard in the second quarter of Tampa Bay’s game against Atlanta on Sunday.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ravens-Bengals Injury Report: Ronnie Stanley Misses Practice
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley did not practice Friday, leaving his much-anticipated season debut in doubt. Stanley fully participated in practice on Wednesday and Thursday but was wearing workout clothes on Friday. Coach John Harbaugh did not rule him out of the Week 5 game...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills Injury Update: How Many Buffalo Starters OUT vs. Steelers?
The Buffalo Bills are just a few days away from hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they will be doing so without some of their best players. The team announced Friday that defensive back Jordan Poyer, tight end Dawson Knox, cornerback Christian Benford and wide receivers Jamison Crowder and Jake Kumerow would not play Sunday against the Steelers.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Falcons vs. Bucs Notebook: 3 Observations From Atlanta’s Loss Against Tampa Bay
The Atlanta Falcons arrived at Raymond James Stadium for Sunday's matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers poised to battle for sole possession of the lead in the NFC South. Through three quarters, Tampa Bay dominated Atlanta in all three facets and appeared likely to cruise to victory, holding a 21-0 lead through three quarters.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bucs build lead, then hold on to beat Falcons
TAMPA, Fla. — The Bucs have all the pieces for a dominant defense, but they seem to lack a killer instinct. Take Sunday’s 21-15 win over the Falcons. Leading by three touchdowns against an offense that struggles throwing the football, the Bucs watched Marcus Mariota bring the Falcons back with two touchdown drives in the fourth quarter.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Texans vs. Jaguars Live Updates: Houston Seeks First Victory Of Season
HOUSTON — The 0-3-1- Houston Texans are seeking their first win of the 2022 campaign against the 2-2 Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday evening. Second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence struggled against the Texans last season. He completed 56.1 percent of his passes for 542 yards and three interceptions while the Texans swept their two-game regular season series against the Jaguars.
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
WATCH: Texans Rookie Derek Stingley Jr. Records First Career Interception
HOUSTON — The 2022 rookie class continues to make plays for the Houston Texans amid their 0-3-1 start to the season. With the 2-2 Jacksonville Jaguars standing on the Texans' seven-yard line, second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence tried to connect with wide receiver Marvin Jones in the end zone. Lawrence's...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Giants punter ‘Scottish Hammer’ Gillan pays tribute to HBCU
New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan — whose nickname is the “Scottish Hammer” — took an unusual route to the NFL. Before he celebrates a homecoming when the Giants face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in London, he wanted to pay tribute to his alma mater, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.
NFL・
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny Suffers Leg Injury, Carted Off Field
Putting an exclamation point on an ugly turn of events early in the second half of the Seahawks' Week 5 matchup against the Saints, running back Rashaad Penny left the field on a cart with a significant left leg injury. Taking a toss from quarterback Geno Smith, Penny raced towards...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
John Romano: Yeah, the O-line is important, but referees are Tom Brady’s best protection
TAMPA, Fla. — The laws of the NFL are clear. You do not hit quarterbacks in the head, and you do not hit them in the knees. You do not drive them to the turf, and you do not hit them late. Also — and this is the important...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Packers Fail One Challenge, Another Awaits
GREEN BAY, Wis. – After losing to the New York Giants on Sunday in London, the Green Bay Packers have not given themselves much time to bounce back. For teams forced to play aboard, they’re given the choice of a bye immediately afterward or deeper into the schedule. Coach Matt LaFleur, noting the week off between the end of the preseason and the start of the regular season, opted to have his team play again next week in exchange for a later-in-the-season bye.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Brawlin’ Bills vs. Steelers Notebook: Josh Allen Ties Jim Kelly Record in Blowout of Steelers
The Buffalo Bills decimated the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 38-3 blowout win in Week 5 in a game that ended with a pair of brawls. Buffalo dominated from the opening kickoff, jumping out to a 31-3 halftime lead against Pittsburgh on the back of a record setting first-half from quarterback Josh Allen.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Falcons dare to tackle Brady, and suffer the consequences
TAMPA, Fla. – Sunday was billed as a battle for the lead in the NFC South. For that, give these talent-strapped Falcons high praise for taking any kind of real intrigue into the season’s fifth game. But no surprise that such a day would be won by the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
As Usual, Packers’ Offense Is Half-Empty
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ offense isn’t half-bad. The problem is it isn’t half-good, either. Playing for the first time in London on Sunday, the Packers thrilled their throng of fans by scoring 20 points in the first half. It was the football equivalent of fish and chips and a pint of Guinness. During the second half, the offense scored zero points. It was a heaping helping of mushy peas. With a putrid performance, the Packers lost 27-22 to the New York Giants.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Watch: Joe Burrow Finds Hayden Hurst For 19-Yard Touchdown, Bengals Trail Ravens 10-7
BALTIMORE, MD — The Bengals started slow on Sunday night, but Joe Burrow led the offense down the field midway through the second quarter for their first score of the game. The star quarterback threw a 19-yard touchdown to Hayden Hurst to trim the Ravens' lead to 10-7. Watch the play below.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cardinals fail on late chances in 20-17 loss to Eagles
Kyler Murray found receivers on quick hitters and broke off chunk runs on designed keepers, setting up the Arizona Cardinals for a tying field goal, perhaps even the winning touchdown. It all fell apart with a short slide, a third-down spike and a missed kick, pushing Arizona to its longest...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
WATCH: Commanders WR Dyami Brown Catches 1st Two NFL TDs vs. Titans
Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown is celebrating the biggest catch of his career early in the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans. Brown's 75-yard touchdown gave the Commanders a lead in the second quarter. Here's a look at the play ... On the first play of the drive from...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Watch: Packers-Giants Highlights
GREEN BAY, Wis. – There’s no place like home for the Green Bay Packers. For most of the first 30 minutes of Sunday’s game against the New York Giants, there was no place like London, either. With superb execution on touchdown passes from Aaron Rodgers to Allen...
Comments / 0