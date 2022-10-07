ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Dan Campbell Proving He Is Part of Lions’ Problem

Dan Campbell has 22 games under his belt now as Lions head coach, and has only won four of them. And, as the weeks have gone by and the losses have piled up, he has continued to prove that his decision-making clearly isn't where it should be as an NFL head coach.
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Ravens-Bengals Injury Report: Ronnie Stanley Misses Practice

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley did not practice Friday, leaving his much-anticipated season debut in doubt. Stanley fully participated in practice on Wednesday and Thursday but was wearing workout clothes on Friday. Coach John Harbaugh did not rule him out of the Week 5 game...
BALTIMORE, MD
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bills Injury Update: How Many Buffalo Starters OUT vs. Steelers?

The Buffalo Bills are just a few days away from hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they will be doing so without some of their best players. The team announced Friday that defensive back Jordan Poyer, tight end Dawson Knox, cornerback Christian Benford and wide receivers Jamison Crowder and Jake Kumerow would not play Sunday against the Steelers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Falcons vs. Bucs Notebook: 3 Observations From Atlanta’s Loss Against Tampa Bay

The Atlanta Falcons arrived at Raymond James Stadium for Sunday's matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers poised to battle for sole possession of the lead in the NFC South. Through three quarters, Tampa Bay dominated Atlanta in all three facets and appeared likely to cruise to victory, holding a 21-0 lead through three quarters.
ATLANTA, GA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bucs build lead, then hold on to beat Falcons

TAMPA, Fla. — The Bucs have all the pieces for a dominant defense, but they seem to lack a killer instinct. Take Sunday’s 21-15 win over the Falcons. Leading by three touchdowns against an offense that struggles throwing the football, the Bucs watched Marcus Mariota bring the Falcons back with two touchdown drives in the fourth quarter.
TAMPA, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Texans vs. Jaguars Live Updates: Houston Seeks First Victory Of Season

HOUSTON — The 0-3-1- Houston Texans are seeking their first win of the 2022 campaign against the 2-2 Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday evening. Second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence struggled against the Texans last season. He completed 56.1 percent of his passes for 542 yards and three interceptions while the Texans swept their two-game regular season series against the Jaguars.
HOUSTON, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

WATCH: Texans Rookie Derek Stingley Jr. Records First Career Interception

HOUSTON — The 2022 rookie class continues to make plays for the Houston Texans amid their 0-3-1 start to the season. With the 2-2 Jacksonville Jaguars standing on the Texans' seven-yard line, second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence tried to connect with wide receiver Marvin Jones in the end zone. Lawrence's...
HOUSTON, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Giants punter ‘Scottish Hammer’ Gillan pays tribute to HBCU

New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan — whose nickname is the “Scottish Hammer” — took an unusual route to the NFL. Before he celebrates a homecoming when the Giants face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in London, he wanted to pay tribute to his alma mater, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.
NFL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny Suffers Leg Injury, Carted Off Field

Putting an exclamation point on an ugly turn of events early in the second half of the Seahawks' Week 5 matchup against the Saints, running back Rashaad Penny left the field on a cart with a significant left leg injury. Taking a toss from quarterback Geno Smith, Penny raced towards...
SEATTLE, WA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Packers Fail One Challenge, Another Awaits

GREEN BAY, Wis. – After losing to the New York Giants on Sunday in London, the Green Bay Packers have not given themselves much time to bounce back. For teams forced to play aboard, they’re given the choice of a bye immediately afterward or deeper into the schedule. Coach Matt LaFleur, noting the week off between the end of the preseason and the start of the regular season, opted to have his team play again next week in exchange for a later-in-the-season bye.
GREEN BAY, WI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Falcons dare to tackle Brady, and suffer the consequences

TAMPA, Fla. – Sunday was billed as a battle for the lead in the NFC South. For that, give these talent-strapped Falcons high praise for taking any kind of real intrigue into the season’s fifth game. But no surprise that such a day would be won by the...
ATLANTA, GA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

As Usual, Packers’ Offense Is Half-Empty

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ offense isn’t half-bad. The problem is it isn’t half-good, either. Playing for the first time in London on Sunday, the Packers thrilled their throng of fans by scoring 20 points in the first half. It was the football equivalent of fish and chips and a pint of Guinness. During the second half, the offense scored zero points. It was a heaping helping of mushy peas. With a putrid performance, the Packers lost 27-22 to the New York Giants.
GREEN BAY, WI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cardinals fail on late chances in 20-17 loss to Eagles

Kyler Murray found receivers on quick hitters and broke off chunk runs on designed keepers, setting up the Arizona Cardinals for a tying field goal, perhaps even the winning touchdown. It all fell apart with a short slide, a third-down spike and a missed kick, pushing Arizona to its longest...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

WATCH: Commanders WR Dyami Brown Catches 1st Two NFL TDs vs. Titans

Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown is celebrating the biggest catch of his career early in the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans. Brown's 75-yard touchdown gave the Commanders a lead in the second quarter. Here's a look at the play ... On the first play of the drive from...
NASHVILLE, TN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Watch: Packers-Giants Highlights

GREEN BAY, Wis. – There’s no place like home for the Green Bay Packers. For most of the first 30 minutes of Sunday’s game against the New York Giants, there was no place like London, either. With superb execution on touchdown passes from Aaron Rodgers to Allen...
GREEN BAY, WI

