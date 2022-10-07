Man arrested in Barron County sentenced to 9 years in prison for meth trafficking

MADISON — Timothy M. O’Shea, United States attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Justin Baumgardt, 37, formerly of Waupaca, was sentenced Friday by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to nine years in federal prison for possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. This prison term will be followed by five years of supervised release. Baumgardt pleaded guilty to these charges on June 29.

On May 26, 2021, Baumgardt traveled to Barron County after agreeing to sell three ounces of meth to a confidential informant. When Baumgardt arrived at the location of the anticipated drug deal, law enforcement officers made contact with him and searched his car. Inside the car, officers found bags containing a total of 116 grams of meth.

At the time he was arrested, Baumgardt was on active state extended supervision for robbery with use of force and was also out on bond for an open state drug trafficking case from 2019.

Baumgardt was later interviewed by law enforcement officers. He admitted to trafficking meth and estimated distributing approximately 40 pounds of meth in Wisconsin.

At sentencing, Peterson noted Baumgardt’s meth dealing was very destructive to the community. The judge highlighted Baumgardt’s prior criminal history, which included acts of violence and poor performance while on supervision.

The charge against Justin Baumgardt was the result of an investigation conducted by the Barron, Rusk and Washburn county sheriffs’ offices and the state Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Zachary J. Corey and Steven P. Anderson prosecuted the case.