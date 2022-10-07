ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Cheerleader Video

Ohio State is dominant both in football and in cheerleading. The Buckeyes improved to 6-0 on the season with Saturday afternoon's blowout win over Michigan State. Ohio State is looking like arguably the favorite for the national championship through the season's first 1.5 months. Off the field, the Buckeyes' cheerleaders...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Offense News

The Ohio State Buckeyes' offense has looked absolutely unstoppable to start the 2022 college football season. The No. 3-ranked squad has now scored at least 45 points in five straight games, making them the first Big Ten squad to accomplish that feat since Michigan did it in 1946-47. The Buckeyes...
COLUMBUS, OH
ClutchPoints

Ryan Day reacts to Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud’s dominant 6-TD performance vs. Michigan State

C.J. Stroud once again bolstered his resume for the 2022 Heisman Trophy award, as he guided the Ohio State Buckeyes to a 49-20 road win over Michigan State on Saturday. Stroud opened up the scoring in the game by connecting with Marvin Harrison Jr. for a 19-yard touchdown in the early stages of the first […] The post Ryan Day reacts to Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud’s dominant 6-TD performance vs. Michigan State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Michigan State Coach Mel Tucker:

On the heels of a 49-20 blowout loss to Ohio State at home, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker entered his postgame press conference short on optimism for how his team competed by relaying, “I am not very happy right now so I am going to keep it short.”
COLUMBUS, OH
ClutchPoints

Michigan football coach collapses on field in scary moment during Indiana game

There was a very scary moment during the first quarter of Michigan football’s game vs. Indiana when Wolverines running backs coach Mike Hart suddenly collapsed on the field. Hart was carted off the field, per Stewart Mandel of The Athletic. What a sad and scary scene on the Michigan sideline after RB coach Mike Hart […] The post Michigan football coach collapses on field in scary moment during Indiana game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan football RB coach Mike Hart suffers seizure, to stay in hospital overnight

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Michigan football running backs coach Mike Hart collapsed on the sideline during the first quarter of Michigan's game Saturday against Indiana. With 4:54 left in the quarter — just after Indiana scored a touchdown to tie the game, 7-7, and Michigan's special teams unit was ready to head on the field — Hart suddenly collapsed while standing near midfield. ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Mike Hart suffered seizure on Michigan sideline

FOX on Saturday provided a health update on Mike Hart, who was carted off the field during the first quarter of Michigan’s game against Indiana at Bloomington. According to FOX, Hart suffered a seizure on the sideline. The 36-year-old coach was taken to the hospital. Players from both teams...
ANN ARBOR, MI
