Chester County, PA

Chester County, Statewide Nonprofits Awarded Funds for Growing Domestic Sales of Agricultural Products

VISTA.Today
 2 days ago

Springton Manor Farm in Chester County.Image via Chester County Parks + Preservation.

Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding has announced $303,000 in matching funds to 17 nonprofits to grow domestic sales and exports of Pennsylvania agricultural products.

Grants will reimburse nonprofit associations representing members statewide, up to 50 percent of the cost of promotional and consumer education projects promoting beef, hardwoods, maple syrup, mushrooms, vegetables, wine, and projects promoting regional tourism and growing the consumer base for PA products.

“Pennsylvania produces the world’s finest food, fiber, and hardwood products,” Secretary Redding said. “These innovative nonprofit associations market those products, introducing new hometown fans and visitors from across Pennsylvania and across the world to top-quality PA products.”

Chester County’s American Mushroom in Avondale was awarded $30,000. They work to promote the unique value of mushrooms, in sync with consumers who are looking for high budget value, health benefits, and environmental benefits for how food is farmed.

Meanwhile, several other Pa. counties were awarded funds, as well as funds that reached throughout the entire state.

Read more about these nonprofits from the Pennsylvania Pressroom.

