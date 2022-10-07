ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluefield, WV

Genesis Rail Services announces it's closing its Bluefield location

By Tyler Barker
 3 days ago
BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to a news release, Genesis Rail Services will permanently close its Bluefield, WV location.

Geneses Rail employees received a notice that the location at 1185 Coal Heritage Road in Bluefield, WV, will be closing permanently, effective January 31, 2023. The company wrote that after careful consideration, the decision was made to meet their business’s current and future operational needs.

As a result of this action, all office and shop positions assigned to this facility will be permanently eliminated. Employees who live in the Bluefield area but are not assigned to daily office or shop positions will continue normal operations.

The letter also states that Bluefield employees are encouraged to apply for open positions at the Roanoke, VA, facility.

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
Bluefield, WV
Business
Bluefield, WV
Traffic
City
Bluefield, WV
City
Roanoke, WV
