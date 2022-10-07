New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (ankle) will play in Sunday's Week 5 game against the Green Bay Packers in London. Jones was able to practice all week and he will be under center for the Giants across the pond. Tyrod Taylor will not be available due to a concussion, so Davis Webb will be called upon if Jones suffers a setback with his ankle. Jones only attempted 13 passes in Week 4 and he completed eight of them for 71 scoreless, interception-free yards. He also added 68 yards and a pair of scores with his legs.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO