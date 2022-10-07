Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
7 Fantasy Football Sleepers for Week 5
Week 5 is here. Let's get right into it. Sleeper is an ambiguous term. For the purpose of this article, we'll define anyone on fewer than half of Yahoo! rosters as a sleeper. Typically, I'll actually aim to feature players on fewer than 40 percent of rosters. Don't worry, deep-league...
Fantasy Football Week 5 Wrap: Gabe Davis finally gives us what we've been waiting for
Josh Allen had the second-most passing yards (348) in any half of football since 1991 and outscored all other fantasy quarterbacks this week in the first half alone. Allen finished with a career-best 422 pass yards and would've had an even bigger fantasy day if not for the lopsided score.
numberfire.com
Rapoport: Seahawks' Rashaad Penny fractured tibia in Week 5 loss to Saints
Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny suffered a fractured tibia Sunday in the team's Week 5 loss to the New Orleans Saints, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. There will be more tests done over the next 24 hours, but for now, the expectation within the Seahawks is that Penny's tibia fracture will require surgery, which would keep him sidelined for a while. We'll wait for a confirmation, but for now, expect Kenneth Walker and DeeJay Dallas to lead the backfield going forward.
numberfire.com
Tyreek Hill (quad) uncertain for Dolphins in Week 5
Miami Dolphins wide reciever Tyreek Hill (quad) is uncertain for Sunday's Week 5 game against the New York Jets. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said he's "very hopeful" to have Hill available on Sunday after the receiver injured his quad during Thursday's practice. Jaylen Waddle could be a target monster versus the Jets if Hill is ruled out. Trent Sherfield would also be in line for a larger role.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Julio Jones (knee) questionable for Buccaneers in Week 5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) is questionable for Week 5 against the Atlanta Falcons. Jones participated in all three practices this week, so he should be active for Sunday's divisional matchup. The veteran wideout returned from a two-game absence last week and played just 18 snaps before leaving at the beginning of the second half. Cameron Brate (concussion) will not play versus the Falcons, so there will be a few more targets available throughout the offense.
numberfire.com
Michael Thomas (toe) to miss Saints' game again Sunday
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (toe) is ruled out for Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks. Thomas will miss a second straight game because of a toe injury. He hasn't practiced at all in two straight weeks and it's not clear when the Saints expect Thomas to return. Chris Olave will be the No. 1 receiver again on Sunday in a plus matchup, with Jarvis Landry (ankle, questionable), Marquez Callaway, and Tre'Quan Smith also in line for more work.
numberfire.com
Jarvis Landry (ankle) ruled out for Saints' Week 5 matchup versus Seattle
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) will not play in Week Five's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Despite two limited practices, Landry will not suit up at home for Week Five's contest. Expect Marquez Callaway to see more targets versus a Seattle unit ranked 11th (25.2) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wide receivers.
numberfire.com
Update: Teddy Bridgewater (head, elbow) ruled out for rest of Week 5 for Dolphins
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will not return Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the New York Jets. Bridgewater suffered injuries to both his head and elbow, and as a result, he has been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon. Rookie Skylar Thompson will take the reins going forward.
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Breshad Perriman (knee, hamstring) inactive in Week 5 for Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Breshad Perriman will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Perriman was lined up to potentially be active if Russell Gage sat out due to his back injury. However, with the latter all cleared to play, Perriman will sit out. In...
numberfire.com
Darrel Williams (knee) questionable to return in Week 5 for Arizona
Arizona Cardinals running back Darrel Williams is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Williams is dealing with a knee injury, and as a result, the team has listed him questionable to come back to the field in the fourth quarter. Wtih James Conner also dealign with an ailment, Eno Benjamin is the only remaining running back.
numberfire.com
Dalton Schultz (knee) questionable to return for Cowboys in Week 5
Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Schultz is dealing with a right knee injury. As a result, the team has ruled him questionable to come back to this game. In the meantime, Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershoot will take the reps at tight end.
numberfire.com
CeeDee Lamb (groin) officially active for Cowboys in Week 5
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb will play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Lamb was expected to play, so this comes as no surprise. Still, it's nice to see him officially get the green light to suit up. Our models project Lamb for 5.6 catches,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Chris Olave (concussion) won't return in Week 5 for Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave will not return Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Olave suffered a concussion while catching a touchdown in the third quarter. As a result, he has been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon. Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith could see more work with Olave out.
numberfire.com
Cameron Brate (concussion) ruled out Week 5 for Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate (concussion) is ruled out for Week 5 against the Atlanta Falcons. Brate will not be available after missing practice all week. Cade Otton is expected to take over as the Buccaneers' primary pass-catching tight end on Sunday. The fourth-round rookie caught 3-of-4 targets for 29 yards last week after Brate exited the game. Kyle Rudolph was a healthy scratch last week, but he might dress to provide some additional depth. Ko Kieft could see more playing time as well.
numberfire.com
Tony Pollard (illness) active in Week 5 for Dallas
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard will suit up Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Pollard has been dealing with an illness all week, but he has received the official green light to take the field. Our models project Pollard for 37.0 rushing yards,...
numberfire.com
Ken Walker (shoulder) officially active for Seahawks in Week 5
Seattle Seahawks running back Ken Walker will suit up Sunday in the team's game against the New Orleans Saints. Walker was dealing with a shoulder ailment during the practice week. However, he has received the green light to suit up. Our models project Walker for 25.7 rushing yards, 10.4 receiving...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
2022 Las Vegas Raiders Fantasy Football Tracker
We are back at it again with another weekly update to your Las Vegas Raiders Fantasy Football Tracker. We will talk about fantasy performances from last week’s game against the Denver Broncos and make projections for this week’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Fantasy stats from previous...
numberfire.com
Daniel Jones (ankle) good to go for Giants on Sunday
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (ankle) will play in Sunday's Week 5 game against the Green Bay Packers in London. Jones was able to practice all week and he will be under center for the Giants across the pond. Tyrod Taylor will not be available due to a concussion, so Davis Webb will be called upon if Jones suffers a setback with his ankle. Jones only attempted 13 passes in Week 4 and he completed eight of them for 71 scoreless, interception-free yards. He also added 68 yards and a pair of scores with his legs.
numberfire.com
Mac Jones (ankle) officially doubtful in Week 5 for New England
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is considered doubtful to play Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Detroit Lions. Jones is still recovering from his high-ankle sprain. While he was able to get on the practice field in some capacity this week, it appears he's still not quite ready to return to active status. Bailey Zappe is in line to make his first career start, going up versus Jared Goff and Co.
numberfire.com
Jameis Winston (back) doubtful for Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (back) is listed as doubtful for Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks. Winston is headed for a second straight absence after not practicing all week and it's not clear when the Saints expect him to return. Andy Dalton will make another start in Week 5 against what has been one of the worst secondaries in the league through four games. Michael Thomas (toe) has already been ruled out.
Comments / 0