Saratoga County, NY

Democrats, NYCLU accuse GOP of trying to 'wreak havoc' with NY absentee lawsuit

By Jon Campbell, Brigid Bergin Go to comments
 3 days ago
spectrumlocalnews.com

NY churches file lawsuit against state's gun laws

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After the Concealed Carry Improvement Act was approved by Gov. Kathy Hochul in July prohibiting concealed weapons from being carried in “sensitive locations,” including houses of worship, churches throughout New York state are joining together in protest of their safety. “Essentially Gov. Hochul has...
RELIGION
Syracuse.com

Losing Senate candidate Angi Renna continues group’s effort to discredit 2020 elections

Angi Renna, a Republican who lost a Senate race two years ago, has taken the next step toward filing a lawsuit against Onondaga County over the accuracy of the 2020 election. Renna has been the only public face of a secretive group attempting to call into question the results of dozens of races in New York state. Last summer, she hosted a public meeting on behalf of New York Citizens Audit.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Two Shockingly Hidden Laws in New York State

Believe it or not, there are new laws that are proposed and either passed or never get off the ground in the State of New York. There are many obstacles that a potential new law needs to get through in order to be signed into law. Most people know the...
POLITICS
The Center Square

Embattled New York police leader resigns

(The Center Square) – New York State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen resigned on Friday, just days after Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul revealed her staff was investigating several allegations against him. Bruen, on the force for more than 20 years, had been appointed by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. He was...
POLITICS
saratogaspringspolitics.com

Mayor Kim Takes a Victory Lap for Winning a Pointless Lawsuit

Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim has issued a press release and posted an article on the city’s website announcing his victory in the lawsuit he brought appealing a decision by City Court Judge Jeffrey Wait. Rather than a victory, though, it is simply one more example of a waste of city funds by this administration.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Gothamist.com

Spielberg, Estee Lauder heir among donors in NY governor's race

Make your contribution now and help Gothamist thrive in 2022. Donate today. Billionaires, real estate developers and Hollywood royalty are pumping millions of dollars into the New York governor’s race as it enters the final stretch. Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul’s campaign has raised a whopping $45 million since taking...
CELEBRITIES
wskg.org

Tom Dinapoli New York State Budget Update

DAN CLARK: We are about six months after the state budget was passed in April. You are the state’s money manager. In that time, we’re halfway through the fiscal year of the state. How are we doing right now in terms of finances?. TOM DINAPOLI: The budget is...
POLITICS
Gothamist.com

Cops in NJ claimed qualified immunity in a wrongful arrest suit. Judges are letting it move forward.

Make your contribution now and help Gothamist thrive in 2022. Donate today. More than four years ago, Palisades Interstate Parkway Police in New Jersey pulled over Fernando Saint-Jean. They found three sealed bags of candy in his car, and charged him with drug possession, without testing the drugs or following up on his offer to get them in touch with the coworker who's gifted him the candies in the first place.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
97.1 FM Talk

A red New York is a real possibility

Leitia James ran a campaign on going after Trump’s financial records, and she’s followed through with that promise. The trouble is, every time she yells her accomplishments on Donald Trump, she’s also telling her constituents what she’s NOT doing…
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

The Creation of the Saratoga Battlefield Park: A Short History

Saturday, October 8th, 1927, was a great day for a burglar in Ballston Spa, NY. The Saratogian newspaper announced that “Ballston Spa closed down shop this noon and went to the Saratoga Battlefield celebration. Scores of Ballstonians, many of them taking part in the pageant, went to the historic battlefield this morning, but the great exodus did not take place until early this afternoon. Stores, mills, offices and shops closed at noon and throughout the forenoon there was a hustle and bustle of people getting ready to go to the celebration.”
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY

