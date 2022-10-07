Hand-wash stations, shower trailers among items brought in to Fort Myers Beach as residents return for the first time

DES MOINES, Iowa — Some Iowa doctors are expressing concerns over alandmark study that questions the effectiveness of colonoscopies. The study — the largest of its kind — was recently published in The New England Journal of Medicine and looked at 84,000 European patients. Only 18% of people invited to get the procedure had a lower risk of getting colorectal cancer, according to the findings. But it’s important to note: Less than half of the people invited to get a colonoscopy in the study actually got one.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 6 HOURS AGO