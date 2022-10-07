Hand-wash stations, shower trailers among items brought in to Fort Myers Beach as residents return for the first time

Read full article on original website
Related
WPBF News 25
DeSantis, officials give update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis and state officials gave an update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts Monday afternoon at the Charlotte County Disaster Recovery Center. He was joined by First Lady Casey DeSantis, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie and Dane...
WPBF News 25
Multiple swatting incidents across Florida schools Tuesday
Multiple swatting incidents took place across Florida schools Tuesday. Swatting is when hoax calls are made to emergency services in order to dispatch a large number of first responders to a specific area. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Boca Raton and Cardinal Newman High School have been...
WPBF News 25
Wow! Couple makes mammoth of a discovery after Alaskan storms
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Video: KTUU via CNN) — After devastating storms moved through Alaska, a couple went on a walk that ended with a prehistoric discovery. Joseph Nassuk and his wife Andrea told KTUU that they set out on their walk to look for bones and artifacts. They certainly didn't come home empty-handed.
WPBF News 25
SafeSpace raises awareness during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month
STUART, Fla. — October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. According to a Florida Department of Law Enforcement report, domestic violence-related offenses in 2020 increased between 10% and 20% in Martin, St. Lucie, and Indian River counties. Domestic violence agency SafeSpace is working to raise awareness about the issue.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WPBF News 25
More ex-eBay execs sentenced in cyberstalking attack on Massachusetts couple
Two more former eBay executives were sentenced Tuesday in connection with a "bizarre" cyberstalking campaign to intimidate a Massachusetts couple after they posted critical comments about the online retailer. Stephanie Popp, eBay's former senior manager of global intelligence, was sentenced to one year and one day in prison and two...
WPBF News 25
Doctor clarifies confusion over colonoscopy effectiveness after new study questions it
DES MOINES, Iowa — Some Iowa doctors are expressing concerns over alandmark study that questions the effectiveness of colonoscopies. The study — the largest of its kind — was recently published in The New England Journal of Medicine and looked at 84,000 European patients. Only 18% of people invited to get the procedure had a lower risk of getting colorectal cancer, according to the findings. But it’s important to note: Less than half of the people invited to get a colonoscopy in the study actually got one.
Comments / 0