Snohomish County, WA

mltnews.com

Snohomish Conservation District hosting 5th annual Orca Recovery Day Oct. 15

Snohomish Conservation District is hosting its fifth annual Orca Recovery Day event in partnership with the City of Marysville on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Strawberry Field Athletic Complex. Attendees will learn about the role they can play in protecting the Southern Resident orcas, including the benefits of trees along...
MARYSVILLE, WA
mltnews.com

Hiring older adults topic of Economic Alliance coffee chat Oct. 11

Age-friendly business practices and hiring older adults is the topic of Economic Alliance Snohomish County’s virtual coffee chat set for Tuesday, Oct. 11 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. The U.S. workforce is aging at a rapid rate. It is estimated that 25% of workers in the U.S. and U.K. will be over the age of 55 by the year 2025. To continue to grow the economy, businesses must reevaluate their practices to bring older people back to work, while giving them meaningful roles.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
mltnews.com

Digging into the past: Edmonds College faculty led archaeology excavation of historic Japanese community site in North Seattle

Tucked away adjacent to North Seattle College, bordering the bustling southbound lanes of I-5 and the new pedestrian bridge that leads commuters to and from the Northgate light rail station, sits a historic piece of land that was once a hub for the Japanese community. This natural greenbelt was the location of the Green Lake Gardens Company, run by the Kumasaka family, who also lived at the site from 1919 until 1968.
SEATTLE, WA
mltnews.com

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help to locate missing man

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Unit is seeking the public’s help in locating 76-year-old John Andrew Painter. He was last seen on a walk around 1:30 p.m. Sunday in 12700 block of Alexander Road in Everett. Painter suffers from dementia and frequently uses public transit. Family members are concerned for his safety due to his medical conditions and the length of time he has been missing.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
mltnews.com

Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Sept. 30-Oct. 6

5700 block 241st Street Southwest: A man was arrested for fourth-degree domestic violence assault for allegedly striking his girlfriend in the head after she yelled at him while he was sleeping. He was booked into Snohomish County Jail. Oct. 1. 21000 block 44th Avenue West: Police were called to the...
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA

