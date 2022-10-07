Read full article on original website
Snohomish County wants feedback on Future of Arts and Culture project
Snohomish County is seeking input through Dec. 31, 2022 on preferences for arts and culture experiences, activities and community spaces to support economic growth opportunities across the county. Residents, cultural workers, businesses and those who are interested in Snohomish County arts and culture are urged to weigh in through two...
School board Oct. 11 agenda includes Smarter Balanced test results, approval of superintendent search consultant
The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Tuesday, Oct. 11 business meeting is set to receive results from spring quarter 20202 Smarter Balanced Assessment (SBA) testing. The SBA consists of both math and English language tests and can be used to meet a student’s graduation pathway requirement.
Save the date: STEM program information night at Mountlake Terrace High School Nov. 9
Edmonds School District seventh- and eighth-grade students and their parents are invited to a STEM program information night from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9 at the Mountlake Terrace High School theater. A virtual option is also available via Zoom. Those attending will reeive an overview of the STEM program pathways,...
Nightly closures starting Monday at I-5 and 236th ST SW due to Sound Transit work
As early as Monday, Oct.10, Sound Transit’s contractor will work at the collector-distributor (C/D) lane from Interstate 5 to 236th Street Southwest. This work will require the closure of the I-5 northbound on-ramps from SR 104 as well as the C/D lane from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Oct. 10-27, excluding weekends.
Snohomish Conservation District hosting 5th annual Orca Recovery Day Oct. 15
Snohomish Conservation District is hosting its fifth annual Orca Recovery Day event in partnership with the City of Marysville on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Strawberry Field Athletic Complex. Attendees will learn about the role they can play in protecting the Southern Resident orcas, including the benefits of trees along...
Edmonds Center for Arts announces return of arts programming for people with memory loss
Edmonds Center for the Arts has announced the in-person return of its Dementia-Inclusive Series – a line-up of creative and social enrichment programs designed to engage people living with memory loss and their loved ones. Launched in 2015, the series developed collaboratively with the feedback and support of senior...
Hiring older adults topic of Economic Alliance coffee chat Oct. 11
Age-friendly business practices and hiring older adults is the topic of Economic Alliance Snohomish County’s virtual coffee chat set for Tuesday, Oct. 11 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. The U.S. workforce is aging at a rapid rate. It is estimated that 25% of workers in the U.S. and U.K. will be over the age of 55 by the year 2025. To continue to grow the economy, businesses must reevaluate their practices to bring older people back to work, while giving them meaningful roles.
Digging into the past: Edmonds College faculty led archaeology excavation of historic Japanese community site in North Seattle
Tucked away adjacent to North Seattle College, bordering the bustling southbound lanes of I-5 and the new pedestrian bridge that leads commuters to and from the Northgate light rail station, sits a historic piece of land that was once a hub for the Japanese community. This natural greenbelt was the location of the Green Lake Gardens Company, run by the Kumasaka family, who also lived at the site from 1919 until 1968.
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help to locate missing man
The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Unit is seeking the public’s help in locating 76-year-old John Andrew Painter. He was last seen on a walk around 1:30 p.m. Sunday in 12700 block of Alexander Road in Everett. Painter suffers from dementia and frequently uses public transit. Family members are concerned for his safety due to his medical conditions and the length of time he has been missing.
Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Sept. 30-Oct. 6
5700 block 241st Street Southwest: A man was arrested for fourth-degree domestic violence assault for allegedly striking his girlfriend in the head after she yelled at him while he was sleeping. He was booked into Snohomish County Jail. Oct. 1. 21000 block 44th Avenue West: Police were called to the...
