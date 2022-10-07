Read full article on original website
Tsunami warning issued after 7.6 magnitude earthquake rocks central Mexico
A strong earthquake has hit central Mexico. The extent of the damage caused by the quake is still being determined. The earthquake is reported to be a 7.6 magnitude quake according to the US Geological Survey. The USGS initially reported the quake was a 7.5.At least one person has been confirmed dead, according to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. That individual was killed in the coastal city of Manzanilo, approximately 130km south of the epicentre. According to the president, the individual died when a shopping centre collapsed in the port city. According to the USGS, the earthquake’s centre...
Preliminary 7.6-magnitude earthquake hits west coast of Mexico; tsunami alert issued
A massive earthquake struck along the west coast of Mexico Monday morning. The preliminary magnitude 7.6 earthquake was centered near La Placita de Morelos, about 300 miles northwest of Acapulco in the relatively sparsely populated western central Pacific Coast of Mexico, according to the US Geological Survey. People as far away as Mexico City, which is over 300 miles away from the epicenter, reported light shaking. Originally, USGS registered the quake as a 7.5-magnitude just off the coast in the Pacific Ocean. However, USGS has since updated their alert and upgraded the preliminary magnitude to 7.6 as well.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has issued an alert for Mexico near the coast of Michoacan after the earthquake. According to the tsunami warning center, waves of up to three meters are possible. Communities like Manzanillo and Acapulco, along with Puerto Vallarta, may see the tsunami waves. A little further down the coast, officials say the Pacific coasts of Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama and Peru could also see tsunami waves of less than .3 meters. Notably, Monday's earthquake came on the fifth anniversary of a 2017 quake that left 216 people dead in Mexico City.
Tropical Storm Julia forms off Colombia, expected to become hurricane
Tropical Storm Julia, the tenth named storm of the season, formed Friday morning off the coast of Colombia and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane sometime this weekend, authorities said.
Tropical Depression 13 to strengthen into hurricane, forecasters say
The National Hurricane Center said Potential Tropical Cyclone 13 became a tropical depression and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane before landfall in Central America over the weekend.
NBC Miami
Tropical Storm Julia Forms, Could Become Next Hurricane During Move Toward Nicaragua
Tropical Storm Julia formed Friday in the Caribbean and could possibly become the season's next hurricane as it approached Nicaragua, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said. Hurricane and tropical storm warnings and watches were in effect for portions of Nicaragua. A hurricane warning was also posted for a portion...
Hurricane Julia slams Nicaragua, menaces Central America
Hurricane Julia raked across Nicaragua Sunday, lashing the country with winds and heavy rain and bringing potentially life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides to much of Central America and southern Mexico. "Heavy rainfall with a risk of life-threatening flash floods and mudslides to continue across Central America and southern Mexico through Tuesday," the NHC said.
WSVN-TV
Hurricane Julia hits Nicaragua with torrential rainfall
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Julia hit Nicaragua’s central Caribbean coast and dumped torrential rains across Central America before reemerging over the Pacific as a tropical storm. It was forecast to travel parallel to the coasts of El Salvador and Guatemala on Monday. Julia hit Sunday as a...
Tropical Depression Seven forms in Atlantic Ocean, could strengthen into a tropical storm
A tropical depression formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday morning and forecasters at the U.S. National Hurricane Center said it could strengthen to a tropical storm. Tropical Depression Seven was located about 800 miles east of the Leeward Islands, and tropical storm watches could be issued later Wednesday, forecasters said.
Hurricane Julia bears down on Nicaragua's Caribbean coast
MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Hurricane Julia bore down on Nicaragua's central Caribbean coast early Sunday after lashing Colombia's San Andres island in a close pass-by hours earlier. Julia started Saturday as a tropical storm, but gained power most of the day and became a Category 1 hurricane...
Julia makes landfall in Nicaragua as Category 1 hurricane
After reaching hurricane strength early Saturday evening, Julia has made landfall in Nicaragua early Sunday morning. AccuWeather meteorologists warned that life-threatening impacts were expected in the country and throughout much of Central America, with flooding rain expected to fall, even in locations well away from the coast. The disturbance AccuWeather...
Tropical Storm Julia forms over Caribbean Sea, forecast to strike Nicaragua as a hurricane
Tropical Storm Julia formed Friday near the coast of Colombia, and AccuWeather meteorologists warned that it could rapidly strengthen into a hurricane over the Caribbean Sea prior to slamming the coast of Nicaragua with life-threatening impacts this weekend. The disturbance AccuWeather has been tracking for over a week and dubbed...
Tropical Storm Julia forms in the Caribbean
A hurricane hunter aircraft confirmed Friday morning that Tropical Storm Julia took form in the Caribbean northwest of Colombia, according to the National Hurricane Center. As of 8 p.m., the system was located about 140 miles north-northwest of Barranquilla, Colombia and 415 miles east of Isla de Providencia, Colombia with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph moving west at 18 mph. Julia’s ...
Julia moves into El Salvador, targeting southern Mexico on Monday
Tropical Storm Julia pounded the coast of El Salvador on Monday, causing life-threatening flash floods and mudslides, according to the National Weather Service.
Tropical Storm Julia drenches Central America with rainfall
Tropical Storm Julia is drenching Guatemala and El Salvador with torrential rains after reemerging in the Pacific
Tropical Storm Julia to weaken to a Depression as it skirts the Pacific Coast from Nicaragua to Guatemala Monday—Heavy rains to bring flash floods and mud slides
Once Hurricane Julia with top winds of 85 mph at its Nicaragua landfall near Laguna de Perlas has weakened to a tropical storm as it crossed Nicaragua, and is expected to further weaken to a tropical depression as it skirts along the Pacific Coast of Central America from Nicaragua to Guatemala. Heavy rainfall in excess […]
Tropical Storm Julia expected to strengthen into hurricane, bring heavy rains to Central America
Tropical Storm Julia gained more strength moving westward in the southern Caribbean on Saturday as authorities prepared for a possible hurricane on Colombian islands and in Nicaragua. It could also bring heavy rainfall to Southern Mexico early next week. Julia's maximum sustained winds had increased to 70 mph Saturday evening,...
Tropical Depression 12 forms in the eastern Atlantic
MIAMI -- As parts of Florida struggle to recover from the catastrophic trail of destruction left by Hurricane Ian, the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday that Tropical Depression 12 has formed.National forecasters said the storm had maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour and was moving to the northwest at 12 mph.According to the hurricane center, the tropical depression formed west of the Cabo Verde islands and was expected to be short lived and not expected to pose a threat to Florida or the mainland U.S.CBS 4 chief meteorologist Ivan Cabrera said if it gets a name it will...
US News and World Report
Tropical Storm Julia Emerges Over Pacific After Crossing Nicaragua
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Tropical storm Julia emerged over the Eastern Pacific on Sunday evening after pummelling Nicaragua with rain and winds that damaged hundreds of homes but left no reported casualties in that country, according to government officials. Local authorities attributed three deaths in Honduras to the storm, including...
Tropical Depression Forms on the Heels of Hurricane Ian Crushing Florida
The National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday that Tropical Depression 12 had formed a few hundred miles west of the Cape Verde islands.
msn.com
Tropical Depression 13 to become TS Julia Friday
Tropical Depression 13 is passing over Columbia and parts of Venezuela Friday morning with a forecast to become Tropical Storm Julia by Friday. On Thursday morning, the NHC released information on “Potential Tropical Cyclone 13.″ As of 5 a.m., the system is officially a Tropical Depression and has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and a forward motion of 15 mph. TD 13 is 35 miles southeast of the Guajira Peninsula in northern Colombia.
