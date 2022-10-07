Read full article on original website
Related
Lions CB Saivion Smith leaves the field in an ambulance
Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith suffered a serious injury on the first defensive possession in the team’s Week 5 matchup in New England. Smith was injured while trying to jam Patriots TE Hunter Henry. He flopped awkwardly to the side and was motionless on the ground after the initial action. Smith was quickly placed on a stabilizing backboard and an ambulance sped onto the field to tend to the injured Lion. Smith’s father came from the stands to ride in the ambulance with his injured son.
Julian Edelman needed only one word to describe Bailey Zappe's performance vs Lions
Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was impressed with the performance of Bailey Zappe on Sunday afternoon against the Detroit Lions. One play caught his eye in particular. The quarterback threw a 24-yard strike to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers for a touchdown. The touchdown put the Patriots up...
Lions' Saivion Smith taken off field in ambulance after suffering apparent neck injury
Detroit Lions defensive back Saivion Smith was taken off the field in an ambulance after he went down with an apparent neck injury on a seemingly innocuous play.
numberfire.com
Rapoport: Seahawks' Rashaad Penny fractured tibia in Week 5 loss to Saints
Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny suffered a fractured tibia Sunday in the team's Week 5 loss to the New Orleans Saints, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. There will be more tests done over the next 24 hours, but for now, the expectation within the Seahawks is that Penny's tibia fracture will require surgery, which would keep him sidelined for a while. We'll wait for a confirmation, but for now, expect Kenneth Walker and DeeJay Dallas to lead the backfield going forward.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lions safety DeShon Elliott carted to the locker room
There really hasn’t been much that has gone right for the Detroit Lions this afternoon against the New England Patriots, whether it be on the scoreboard or in regards to the health of the team. Of course, fans already had to watch in horror as CB Saivion Smith was taken off the field via ambulance after suffering a frightening neck injury. And now, the Lions are down yet another valuable member of the roster in safety DeShon Elliott.
numberfire.com
Jarvis Landry (ankle) expected to play for Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) is listed as questionable for Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks. Landry was held out of Friday's practice after starting the week with two limited sessions, but Saints head coach Dennis Allen indicated that he expects the veteran wideout to be available against the Seahawks. Michael Thomas (toe) has been ruled out again, so Landry could see more volume, but he was only targeted twice last week in London.
numberfire.com
Julio Jones (knee) questionable for Buccaneers in Week 5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) is questionable for Week 5 against the Atlanta Falcons. Jones participated in all three practices this week, so he should be active for Sunday's divisional matchup. The veteran wideout returned from a two-game absence last week and played just 18 snaps before leaving at the beginning of the second half. Cameron Brate (concussion) will not play versus the Falcons, so there will be a few more targets available throughout the offense.
numberfire.com
Michael Thomas (toe) to miss Saints' game again Sunday
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (toe) is ruled out for Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks. Thomas will miss a second straight game because of a toe injury. He hasn't practiced at all in two straight weeks and it's not clear when the Saints expect Thomas to return. Chris Olave will be the No. 1 receiver again on Sunday in a plus matchup, with Jarvis Landry (ankle, questionable), Marquez Callaway, and Tre'Quan Smith also in line for more work.
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
A.J. Green (knee) not on final Week 5 injury report for Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green is set to play Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Green left Week 3 early due to a knee injury and did not return. Then, he sat out the entirety of Week 4. However, the veteran is apparently back at full strength, as he wasn't even listed on the team's final Week 5 injury report. Green's return to the field will likely mean Greg Dortch sees less work.
numberfire.com
Teddy Bridgewater (head, elbow) questionable to return for Dolphins; Skylar Thompson enters
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the New York Jets. Bridgewater was leveled by Sauce Gardner in the endzone on the team's first play from scrimmage, and he has now been sent to the locker room for further evaluation for head and elbow injuries. Skylar Thompson is now in the game at quarterback. Miami is already down Tua Tagovailoa.
MLive.com
Givani Smith among Red Wings placed on waivers
Givani Smith might have been hard-pressed to earn a spot in the Detroit Red Wings’ lineup this season. Now, he might not even be on their 23-man roster. The Red Wings on Sunday waived Smith, the rugged winger who has struggled to find consistency and remain in the lineup the past two seasons.
numberfire.com
Miami's Tyreek Hill (groin) active in Week 5
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (groin) will play in Week Five's game against the New York Jets. Despite limited practices on Thursday and Friday with a groin injury, Hill is active against his division competitors. In a matchup versus a Jets' team ranked 20th (28.3) in FanDuel points allowed per game to receivers, our models project Hill to score 15.0 FanDuel points.
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
4 Daily Fantasy Football Matchups to Target in Week 5
When playing daily fantasy football, we should be matchup sensitive when rostering players. One star player can go from a great play to a horrible one based on his opponents and the specific individual matchup might play a huge role in that. Since we can play any player we want on a given slate, it makes sense to pick players in the best matchups. This will raise both their floor and their ceiling, and should lead to us having some winning lineups.
numberfire.com
Dalton Schultz (knee) questionable to return for Cowboys in Week 5
Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Schultz is dealing with a right knee injury. As a result, the team has ruled him questionable to come back to this game. In the meantime, Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershoot will take the reps at tight end.
numberfire.com
Darrel Williams (knee) questionable to return in Week 5 for Arizona
Arizona Cardinals running back Darrel Williams is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Williams is dealing with a knee injury, and as a result, the team has listed him questionable to come back to the field in the fourth quarter. Wtih James Conner also dealign with an ailment, Eno Benjamin is the only remaining running back.
numberfire.com
Breshad Perriman (knee, hamstring) inactive in Week 5 for Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Breshad Perriman will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Perriman was lined up to potentially be active if Russell Gage sat out due to his back injury. However, with the latter all cleared to play, Perriman will sit out. In...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Ken Walker (shoulder) officially active for Seahawks in Week 5
Seattle Seahawks running back Ken Walker will suit up Sunday in the team's game against the New Orleans Saints. Walker was dealing with a shoulder ailment during the practice week. However, he has received the green light to suit up. Our models project Walker for 25.7 rushing yards, 10.4 receiving...
numberfire.com
Chris Olave (concussion) won't return in Week 5 for Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave will not return Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Olave suffered a concussion while catching a touchdown in the third quarter. As a result, he has been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon. Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith could see more work with Olave out.
numberfire.com
CeeDee Lamb (groin) officially active for Cowboys in Week 5
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb will play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Lamb was expected to play, so this comes as no surprise. Still, it's nice to see him officially get the green light to suit up. Our models project Lamb for 5.6 catches,...
numberfire.com
Tony Pollard (illness) active in Week 5 for Dallas
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard will suit up Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Pollard has been dealing with an illness all week, but he has received the official green light to take the field. Our models project Pollard for 37.0 rushing yards,...
Comments / 0