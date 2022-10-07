There really hasn’t been much that has gone right for the Detroit Lions this afternoon against the New England Patriots, whether it be on the scoreboard or in regards to the health of the team. Of course, fans already had to watch in horror as CB Saivion Smith was taken off the field via ambulance after suffering a frightening neck injury. And now, the Lions are down yet another valuable member of the roster in safety DeShon Elliott.

